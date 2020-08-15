sabato, Agosto 15, 2020
WA BRANCH – NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING 2020

(AGENPARL) – MILTON (AUSTRALIA), sab 15 agosto 2020

15th Aug 20

AIMS Western Australian Branch – Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given of the Annual Meeting
of the Western Australian Branch of the Australian Institute of Medical Scientists.

Date: Monday, 31 August 2020
Time: 1700 hrs
Place: Virtual / Online Meeting via “Zoom”
RSVP required. A Meeting link will be sent prior to the meeting.
________________________

Please click this link for: Notice of 2020 AIMS WA Branch Annual Meeting (pdf)

AGENDA
1. Apologies
2. Confirmation of minutes from 2019 Annual Meeting
3. Business arising from the minutes
4. Address from the Chairperson
5. Receipt of Annual Report
6. Receipt of Financial Report
7.General Business

RSVP and ENQUIRIES:
Contact Branch Secretary, AIMS WA Branch
Ms Sue Strutt     <a

You can also find this information, and attachments, on the AIMS website.

You will need to be logged in to the Member Centre, and go to the bottom of page menu and select “WA Branch”, WA NEWS.

We hope to see you there!

AIMS WA Branch

Fonte/Source: https://www.aims.org.au/news/wa-branch-notice-of-annual-meeting-2020

