3s-smart_software_solutions — codesys_control_and_gatweay_and_hmi CODESYS Control V3, Gateway V3, and HMI V3 before allow uncontrolled memory allocation which can result in a remote denial of service condition. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

MISC

accusoft — prizm_content_connect

Prizm Content Connect 5.1 has an Arbitrary File Upload Vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

aef — advanced_electron_forum A Cross-site Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability exists in Advanced Electron Forums (AEF) through 1.0.9 due to inadequate confirmation for sensitive transactions in the administrator functions. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

amd — atidxx64.dll_driver

An exploitable out-of-bounds read vulnerability exists in AMD ATIDXX64.DLL driver, version . A specially crafted pixel shader can cause a denial of service. An attacker can provide a specially crafted shader file to trigger this vulnerability. This vulnerability can be triggered from VMware guest, affecting VMware host. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

amd — atidxx64.dll_driver

An exploitable out-of-bounds read vulnerability exists in AMD ATIDXX64.DLL driver, version . A specially crafted pixel shader can cause a denial of service. An attacker can provide a specially crafted shader file to trigger this vulnerability. This vulnerability can be triggered from VMware guest, affecting VMware host. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

amd — atidxx64.dll_driver

An exploitable out-of-bounds read vulnerability exists in AMD ATIDXX64.DLL driver, version . A specially crafted pixel shader can cause a denial of service. An attacker can provide a specially crafted shader file to trigger this vulnerability. This vulnerability can be triggered from VMware guest, affecting VMware host. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

amd — atidxx64.dll_driver

An exploitable type confusion vulnerability exists in AMD ATIDXX64.DLL driver, versions , and . A specially crafted pixel shader can cause a type confusion issue, leading to potential code execution. An attacker can provide a specially crafted shader file to trigger this vulnerability. This vulnerability can be triggered from VMware guest, affecting VMware host. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

apache — xml-rpc

An untrusted deserialization was found in the org.apache.xmlrpc.parser.XmlRpcResponseParser:addResult method of Apache XML-RPC (aka ws-xmlrpc) library. A malicious XML-RPC server could target a XML-RPC client causing it to execute arbitrary code. Apache XML-RPC is no longer maintained and this issue will not be fixed. not yet calculated CVE-

MLIST

CONFIRM

CONFIRM

apereo — jasig_java_cas_client_and_.net_cas_client_and_phpcas A URL parameter injection vulnerability was found in the back-channel ticket validation step of the CAS protocol in Jasig Java CAS Client before 3.3.2, .NET CAS Client before 1.0.2, and phpCAS before 1.3.3 that allow remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via the (1) service parameter to validation/AbstractUrlBasedTicketValidator.java or (2) pgtUrl parameter to validation/Cas20ServiceTicketValidator.java. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

apt-cacher-ng — apt-cacher-ng apt-cacher-ng through 3.3 allows local users to obtain sensitive information by hijacking the hardcoded TCP port. The /usr/lib/apt-cacher-ng/acngtool program attempts to connect to apt-cacher-ng via TCP on localhost port 3142, even if the explicit SocketPath=/var/run/apt-cacher-ng/socket command-line option is passed. The cron job /etc/cron.daily/apt-cacher-ng (which is active by default) attempts this periodically. Because 3142 is an unprivileged port, any local user can try to bind to this port and will receive requests from acngtool. There can be sensitive data in these requests, e.g., if AdminAuth is enabled in /etc/apt-cacher-ng/security.conf. This sensitive data can leak to unprivileged local users that manage to bind to this port before the apt-cacher-ng daemon can. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MLIST

MISC

arm — mbed_crypto_and_mbed_tls

The ECDSA signature implementation in ecdsa.c in Arm Mbed Crypto 2.1 and Mbed TLS through does not reduce the blinded scalar before computing the inverse, which allows a local attacker to recover the private key via side-channel attacks. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

CONFIRM

artifex_software_and_sumatra_pdf — mupdf_and_sumatra_pdf

SumatraPDF 2.1.1/MuPDF 1.0 allows remote attackers to cause an Integer Overflow in the lex_number() function via a corrupt PDF file. not yet calculated CVE-

EXPLOIT-DB

atinux — schema-inpsector

In schema-inspector before 1.6.9, a maliciously crafted JavaScript object can bypass the `sanitize()` and the `validate()` function used within schema-inspector. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

MISC

babygekko — babygekko

BabyGekko before 1.2.4 has SQL injection. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

babygekko — babygekko

BabyGekko before 1.2.4 allows PHP file inclusion. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

bibtex_gem_for_ruby_on_rails — bibtex_gem_for_ruby_on_rails BibTeX-ruby before 5.1.0 allows shell command injection due to unsanitized user input being passed directly to the built-in Ruby Kernel.open method through BibTeX.open. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

big_switch_networks — multiple_products

An issue was discovered in Big Switch Big Monitoring Fabric 6.2 through 6.2.4, 6.3 through 6.3.9, 7.0 through 7.0.3, and 7.1 through 7.1.3; Big Cloud Fabric 4.5 through 4.5.5, 4.7 through 4.7.7, 5.0 through 5.0.1, and 5.1 through 5.1.4; and Multi-Cloud Director through 1.1.0. A read-only user can access sensitive information via an API endpoint that reveals session cookies of authenticated administrators, leading to privilege escalation. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

big_switch_networks — multiple_products

An issue was discovered in Big Switch Big Monitoring Fabric 6.2 through 6.2.4, 6.3 through 6.3.9, 7.0 through 7.0.3, and 7.1 through 7.1.3; Big Cloud Fabric 4.5 through 4.5.5, 4.7 through 4.7.7, 5.0 through 5.0.1, and 5.1 through 5.1.4; and Multi-Cloud Director through 1.1.0. An unauthenticated attacker may inject stored arbitrary JavaScript (XSS), and execute it in the content of authenticated administrators. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

cacti — cacti Cacti through 1.2.7 is affected by a graphs.php?template_id= SQL injection vulnerability affecting how template identifiers are handled when a string and id composite value are used to identify the template type and id. An authenticated attacker can exploit this to extract data from the database, or an unauthenticated remote attacker could exploit this via Cross-Site Request Forgery. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

CONFIRM

MISC

cacti — cacti Cacti 1.2.8 allows Remote Code Execution (by privileged users) via shell metacharacters in the Performance Boost Debug Log field of poller_automation.php. OS commands are executed when a new poller cycle begins. The attacker must be authenticated, and must have access to modify the Performance Settings of the product. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

carbonftp — carbonftp

CarbonFTP v1.4 uses insecure proprietary password encryption with a hard-coded weak encryption key. The key for local FTP server passwords is hard-coded in the binary. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

FULLDISC

FULLDISC

MISC

citrix — xenserver

Citrix XenServer 4.1, 6.0, 5.6 SP2, 5.6 Feature Pack 1, 5.6 Common Criteria, 5.6, 5.5, 5.0, and 5.0 Update 3 contains a Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability which could allow local users with access to a guest operating system to gain elevated privileges. not yet calculated CVE-

BID

codecov — codecov

Codecov npm module before 3.6.2 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands via the “gcov-args” argument. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

connectwise — connectwise_control

An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . The server allows remote code execution. Administrative users could upload an unsigned extension ZIP file containing executable code that is subsequently executed by the server. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

connectwise — connectwise_control

An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . Certain HTTP security headers are not used. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

connectwise — connectwise_control

An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . There is a user enumeration vulnerability, allowing an unauthenticated attacker to determine with certainty if an account exists for a given username. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

connectwise — connectwise_control

An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . There is a CORS misconfiguration, which reflected the Origin provided by incoming requests. This allowed JavaScript running on any domain to interact with the server APIs and perform administrative actions, without the victim’s knowledge. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

corel — wordperfect_office_x6

Corel WordPerfect Office X6 has a DoS Vulnerability via untrusted pointer dereference not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

cryptacular — cryptacular

CiphertextHeader.java in Cryptacular 1.2.3, as used in Apereo CAS and other products, allows attackers to trigger excessive memory allocation during a decode operation, because the nonce array length associated with “new byte” may depend on untrusted input within the header of encoded data. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

ctfd — ctfd

Incorrect username validation in the registration processes of CTFd through 2.2.2 allows a remote attacker to take over an arbitrary account after initiating a password reset. This is related to register() and reset_password() in auth.py. To exploit the vulnerability, one must register with a username similar to the admin, but with spaces inserted before and after the username. This will register the account with the same username as the admin. After a reset of the password for this new account, CTFd will reset the admin account’s password due to the username collision. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

d-link — dsr-250n_devices D-Link DSR-250N devices with firmware _WW allow Persistent Root Access because of the admin password for the admin account. not yet calculated CVE-

EXPLOIT-DB

dimo_software — yellowbox_crm In DIMO YellowBox CRM before 6.3.4, Path Traversal in images/Apparence (dossier=../) and servletrecuperefichier (document=../) allows an unauthenticated user to download arbitrary files from the server. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

dimo_software — yellowbox_crm

An Arbitrary File Upload issue in the file browser of DIMO YellowBox CRM before 6.3.4 allows a standard authenticated user to deploy a new WebApp WAR file to the Tomcat server via Path Traversal, allowing remote code execution with SYSTEM privileges. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

dimo_software — yellowbox_crm

Incorrect Access Control in AfficheExplorateurParam() in DIMO YellowBox CRM before 6.3.4 allows a standard authenticated user to use administrative controllers. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

dimo_software — yellowbox_crm

Path Traversal in the file browser of DIMO YellowBox CRM before 6.3.4 allows a standard authenticated user to browse the server filesystem. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

easytime_studio — easy_file_manager

Easytime Studio Easy File Manager 1.1 has a HTTP request security bypass not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

evoko — evoko_home

Evoko Home 1.31 devices allow remote attackers to obtain sensitive information (such as usernames and password hashes) via a WebSocket request, as demonstrated by the sockjs/224/uf1psgff/websocket URI at a wss:// URL. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

evoko — evoko_home

Evoko Home 1.31 devices provide different error messages for failed login requests depending on whether the username is valid. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

extjs — extjs

Server-side request forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in feed-proxy.php in extjs 5.0.0. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

facebook — whatsapp_desktop A vulnerability in WhatsApp Desktop versions prior to when paired with WhatsApp for iPhone versions prior to allows cross-site scripting and local file reading. Exploiting the vulnerability requires the victim to click a link preview from a specially crafted text message. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

fasttrack_software — admin_by_request

FastTrack Admin By Request supports group policies that are supposed to allow only a select range of users to elevate to Administrator privilege at will. When a user requests elevation using the AdminByRequest.exe interface, the interface communicates with the underlying service (Audckq32.exe) using a .NET named pipe. If the underlying service responds that a user is permitted access to the elevation feature, the client then reinitiates communication with the underlying service and requests elevation. This elevation request has no local checks in the service, and depends on client-side validation in the AdminByRequest.exe interface, i.e., it is a vulnerable exposed functionality in the service. By communicating directly with the underlying service, any user can request elevation and obtain Administrator privilege regardless of group policies or permissions. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

fasttrack_software — admin_by_request

FastTrack Admin By Request supports group policies that are supposed to allow only a select range of users to elevate to Administrator privilege at will. If a user does not have direct access to the elevation feature through group policies, they are prompted to enter a PIN code in a challenge-response manner upon attempting to elevate privileges. The challenge’s response uses a simple algorithm that can be easily emulated via data (customer ID and device name) available to all users, and thus any user can elevate to Administrator privilege. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

fluxbb — fluxbb

A reverse proxy issue exists in FluxBB before 1.4.7 when FORUM_BEHIND_REVERSE_PROXY is enabled. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

fordnn — fordnn.usersexportimport_module

The forDNN.UsersExportImport module before 1.2.0 for DNN (formerly DotNetNuke) allows an unprivileged user to import (create) new users with Administrator privileges, as demonstrated by Roles=”Administrators” in XML or CSV data. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

fortinet — fortimail

An improper access control vulnerability in FortiMail admin webUI 6.2.0, 6.0.0 to 6.0.6, and below may allow administrators to perform system backup config download they should not be authorized for. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

fortinet — fortimail

An improper access control vulnerability in FortiMail admin webUI 6.2.0, 6.0.0 to 6.0.6, and below may allow administrators to access web console they should not be authorized for. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

fortinet — fortios

Improper permission or value checking in the CLI console may allow a non-privileged user to obtain Fortinet FortiOS plaint text private keys of system’s builtin local certificates via unsetting the keys encryption password in FortiOS 6.2.0, 6.0.0 to 6.0.6, and below or for user uploaded local certificates via setting an empty password in FortiOS 6.2.1, 6.2.0, 6.0.6 and below. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

fortinet — fortisiem A hard-coded password vulnerability in the Fortinet FortiSIEM database component version 5.2.5 and below may allow attackers to access the device database via the use of static credentials. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

freeciv — freeciv

Freeciv before 2.3.3 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service via a crafted packet. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

gallagher — command_centre_server

An issue was discovered in Gallagher Command Centre 7.x before ), 8.00 before ), and 8.10 before ). External system configuration data (used for third party integrations such as DVR systems) were logged in the Command Centre event trail. Any authenticated operator with the ‘view events’ privilege could see the full configuration, including cleartext usernames and passwords, under the event details of a Modified DVR System event. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

general_electric — d20me_devices

General Electric D20ME devices are not properly configured and reveal plaintext passwords. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

general_electric — multiple_products In ApexPro Telemetry Server, Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server Version 4.3, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X, a vulnerability exists in the affected products that could allow an attacker to obtain access to the SSH private key in configuration files. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

general_electric — multiple_products

In ApexPro Telemetry Server Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X, the affected products utilize a weak encryption scheme for remote desktop control, which may allow an attacker to obtain remote code execution of devices on the network. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

general_electric — multiple_products

In ApexPro Telemetry Server Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X, B450 Version 2.X, B650 Version 1.X, B650 Version 2.X, B850 Version 1.X, B850 Version 2.X, a vulnerability in the software update mechanism allows an authenticated attacker to upload arbitrary files on the system through a crafted update package. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

general_electric — multiple_products

In ApexPro Telemetry Server, Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server Version 4.3, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 2.X, B450 Version 2.X, B650 Version 1.X, B650 Version 2.X, B850 Version 1.X, B850 Version 2.X, an input validation vulnerability exists in the web-based system configuration utility that could allow an attacker to obtain arbitrary remote code execution. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

general_electric — multiple_products

In ApexPro Telemetry Server Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X and CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 2.X, the integrated service for keyboard switching of the affected devices could allow attackers to obtain remote keyboard input access without authentication over the network. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

general_electric — multiple_products

In ApexPro Telemetry Server Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X, the affected products utilized hard coded SMB credentials, which may allow an attacker to remotely execute arbitrary code. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

gentoo — portage

Gentoo Portage through allows local users to place a Trojan horse plugin in the /usr/lib64/nagios/plugins directory by leveraging access to the nagios user account, because this directory is writable in between a call to emake and a call to fowners. not yet calculated CVE-

MLIST

MISC

geocoder — geocoder

sql.rb in Geocoder before 1.6.1 allows Boolean-based SQL injection when within_bounding_box is used in conjunction with untrusted sw_lat, sw_lng, ne_lat, or ne_lng data. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

gnu — gnu_coreutils

Integer overflow in the keycompare_mb function in sort.c in sort in GNU Coreutils through 8.23 might allow attackers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via long strings. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

gnu — gnu_coreutils

The keycompare_mb function in sort.c in sort in GNU Coreutils through 8.23 on 64-bit platforms performs a size calculation without considering the number of bytes occupied by multibyte characters, which allows attackers to cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow and application crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via long UTF-8 strings. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

google — android audio/AudioPolicyManagerBase.cpp in Android before 5.1 allows attackers to cause a denial of service (audio_policy application outage) via a crafted application that provides a NULL device address. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

google — android

media/libmedia/IAudioPolicyService.cpp in Android before 5.1 allows attackers to execute arbitrary code with media_server privileges or cause a denial of service (integer overflow) via a crafted application that provides an invalid array size. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

google — android

Google Android prior to 4.4 has an APK Signature Security Bypass Vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

hashicorp — vault_enterprise

HashiCorp Vault Enterprise through 1.3.1 fails, in certain circumstances, to revoke dynamic secrets for a mount in a deleted namespace. Fixed in 1.3.2. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

MISC

honeywell — maxpro_vms_and_nvr The following versions of MAXPRO VMS and NVR, MAXPRO VMS:HNMSWVMS prior to Version VMS560 Build 595 T2-Patch, HNMSWVMSLT prior to Version VMS560 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR: MAXPRO NVR XE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR SE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR PE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, and MPNVRSWXX prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch contain an SQL injection vulnerability that could give an attacker remote unauthenticated access to the web user interface with administrator-level privileges. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

honeywell — maxpro_vms_and_nvr

The following versions of MAXPRO VMS and NVR, MAXPRO VMS:HNMSWVMS prior to Version VMS560 Build 595 T2-Patch, HNMSWVMSLT prior to Version VMS560 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR: MAXPRO NVR XE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR SE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR PE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, and MPNVRSWXX prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch are vulnerable to an unsafe deserialization of untrusted data. An attacker may be able to remotely modify deserialized data without authentication using a specially crafted web request, resulting in remote code execution. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

ht_editor — ht_editor

HT Editor has a Remote Stack Buffer Overflow Vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

huawei — mate_20_smart_phones

HUAWEI Mate 20 smart phones with versions earlier than ) have an insufficient authentication vulnerability. A local attacker with high privilege can execute a specific command to exploit this vulnerability. Successful exploitation may cause information leak and compromise the availability of the smart phones.Affected product versions include: HUAWEI Mate 20 versions Versions earlier than ) not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

huawei — multiple_products

There is an integer overflow vulnerability in LDAP server of some Huawei products. Due to insufficient input validation, a remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending malformed packets to the target devices. Successful exploit could cause the affected system crash. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

huawei — multiple_products

There is an integer overflow vulnerability in LDAP client of some Huawei products. Due to insufficient input validation, a remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending malformed packets to the target devices. Successful exploit could cause the affected system crash. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

huawei — usg9500_devices

USG9500 with versions of V, V, V, V, V, V have an information leakage vulnerability. Due to improper processing of the initialization vector used in a specific encryption algorithm, an attacker who gains access to this cryptographic primitive may exploit this vulnerability to cause the value of the confidentiality associated with its use to be diminished. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

ibm — websphere_mq

IBM WebSphere MQ 7.1 and 7.5: Queue manager has a DoS vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

intellian_technologies — aptus_web

Intellian Aptus Web 1.24 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary OS commands via the Q field within JSON data to the cgi-bin/libagent.cgi URI. NOTE: a valid sid cookie for a login to the intellian default account might be needed. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

iris — citations_management_tool IRIS citations management tool through 1.3 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

ispconfig — ispconfig ISPConfig : the “Add new Webdav user” can chmod and chown entire server from client interface. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

ixp_data — easyinstall In IXP EasyInstall , there are cleartext credentials in network communication on TCP port 20050 when using the Administrator console remotely. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

ixp_data — easyinstall

In IXP EasyInstall , there is Directory Traversal on TCP port 8000 via the Engine Service by an unauthenticated attacker, who can access the server’s filesystem with the access rights of NT AUTHORITYSYSTEM. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

ixp_data — easyinstall

In IXP EasyInstall , there is Remote Code Execution via the Agent Service. An unauthenticated attacker can communicate with the Agent Service over TCP port 20051, and execute code in the NT AUTHORITYSYSTEM context of the target system by using the Execute Command Line function. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

ixp_data — easyinstall

In IXP EasyInstall , there is Remote Code Execution via weak permissions on the Engine Service share. The default file permissions of the IXP$ share on the server allows modification of directories and files (e.g., bat-scripts), which allows execution of code in the context of NT AUTHORITYSYSTEM on the target server and clients. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

ixp_data — easyinstall

In IXP EasyInstall , there is Lateral Movement (using the Agent Service) against other users on a client system. An authenticated attacker can, by modifying %SYSTEMDRIVE%IXPSW[PACKAGE_CODE]EveryLogon.bat, achieve this movement and execute code in the context of other users. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

ixp_data — easyinstall

In IXP EasyInstall , it is possible to temporarily disable UAC by using the Agent Service on a client system. An authenticated attacker (non-admin) can disable UAC for other users by renaming and replacing %SYSTEMDRIVE%IXPDATAIXPAS.IXP. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

jama_software — jama_connect Jama Connect is vulnerable to stored Cross-Site Scripting not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

jazzband — django-user-sessions

In Django User Sessions (django-user-sessions) before 1.7.1, the views provided allow users to terminate specific sessions. The session key is used to identify sessions, and thus included in the rendered HTML. In itself this is not a problem. However if the website has an XSS vulnerability, the session key could be extracted by the attacker and a session takeover could happen. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

MISC

jfrog — artifactory

In JFrog Artifactory 5.x and 6.x, insecure FreeMarker template processing leads to remote code execution, e.g., by modifying a .ssh/authorized_keys file. Patches are available for various versions between and . The issue exists because use of the DefaultObjectWrapper class makes certain Java functions accessible to a template. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

kms_controls — bac-a1616bc_bacnet_devices

KMS Controls BAC-A1616BC BACnet devices have a cleartext password of snowman in the BACKDOOR_NAME variable in the BC_Logon.swf file. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

koha — koha

The MARC framework import/export function (admin/import_export_framework.pl) in Koha before , 3.10.x before , 3.12.x before , and 3.14.x before does not require authentication, which allows remote attackers to conduct SQL injection attacks via unspecified vectors. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

koha — koha

Multiple directory traversal vulnerabilities in the (1) staff interface help editor (edithelp.pl) or (2) member-picupload.pl in Koha before , 3.10.x before , 3.12.x before , and 3.14.x before allow remote attackers to write to arbitrary files via unspecified vectors. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

koha — koha

SQL injection vulnerability in the MARC framework import/export function (admin/import_export_framework.pl) in Koha before , 3.10.x before , 3.12.x before , and 3.14.x before allows remote authenticated users to execute arbitrary SQL commands via unspecified vectors. NOTE: this can be leveraged by remote attackers using CVE-. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

koha — koha

Absolute path traversal vulnerability in tools/pdfViewer.pl in Koha before , 3.10.x before , 3.12.x before , and 3.14.x before allows remote attackers to read arbitrary files via unspecified vectors. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

libressl — libressl

Off-by-one error in the OBJ_obj2txt function in LibreSSL before 2.3.1 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (program crash) or possible execute arbitrary code via a crafted X.509 certificate, which triggers a stack-based buffer overflow. Note: this vulnerability exists because of an incorrect fix for CVE-. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

libressl — libressl

Memory leak in the OBJ_obj2txt function in LibreSSL before 2.3.1 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (memory consumption) via a large number of ASN.1 object identifiers in X.509 certificates. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

MISC

MISC

MISC

logaritmo — aware_callmanager_2012_devices

The CSV upload feature in /supervisor/procesa_carga.php on Logaritmo Aware CallManager 2012 devices allows upload of .php files with a text/* content type. The PHP code can then be executed by visiting a /supervisor/csv/ URI. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

lorex_technology — lnc_ip_cameras Lorex LNC116 and LNC104 IP Cameras have a Remote Authentication Bypass Vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

meinberg — syncbox/ptp/ptpv2_devices

The Meinberg SyncBox/PTP/PTPv2 devices have default SSH keys which allow attackers to get root access to the devices. All firmware versions up to v5.34o, v5.34s, v5.32* or 5.34g are affected. The private key is also used in an internal interface of another Meinberg Device and can be extracted from a firmware update of this device. An update to fix the vulnerability was published by the vendor. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

CONFIRM

micro_focus — novell_zenworks_configuration_management

Novell ZENworks Configuration Management before allows XSS. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

micro_focus — novell_zenworks_configuration_management

Novell ZENworks Configuration Management before allows obtaining sensitive trace information. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — activex

NULL Pointer Dereference in PowerTCP WebServer for ActiveX 1.9.2 and earlier allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (application crash) via a crafted HTTP request. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

microsoft — microsoft_dynamics_365

An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Server, aka ‘Microsoft Dynamics 365 Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability’. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — multiple_windows_products

An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Windows User Profile Service (ProfSvc) improperly handles symlinks, aka ‘Windows User Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability’. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — outlook_for_android

A spoofing vulnerability exists in the way Microsoft Outlook for Android software parses specifically crafted email messages, aka ‘Outlook for Android Spoofing Vulnerability’. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — visual_studio_ A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly sanitizes input, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability’. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-, CVE-, CVE-, CVE-. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — visual_studio_ A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly sanitizes input, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability’. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-, CVE-, CVE-, CVE-. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — visual_studio_

A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly sanitizes input, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability’. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-, CVE-, CVE-, CVE-. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — visual_studio_

A tampering vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly handles virtual drive paths, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Tampering Vulnerability’. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — visual_studio_

A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly sanitizes input, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability’. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-, CVE-, CVE-, CVE-. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

microsoft — visual_studio_code

An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Visual Studio Code when it exposes a debug listener to users of a local computer, aka ‘Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability’. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

mimblewimble — grin

Grin through 2.1.1 has Insufficient Validation. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

CONFIRM

mirc — mirc

mIRC prior to 7.22 has a message leak because chopping of outbound messages is mishandled. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

mirc — mirc

mIRC before 6.35 allows attackers to cause a denial of service (crash) via a long nickname. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

CONFIRM

mirumee — saleor

An issue was discovered in Mirumee Saleor 2.x before 2.9.1. Incorrect access control in the checkoutCustomerAttach mutations allows attackers to attach their checkouts to any user ID and consequently leak user data (e.g., name, address, and previous orders of any other customer). not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

multitech_conduit — mtcdt-lvw2-24xx_devices

MultiTech Conduit MTCDT-LVW2-24XX devices allow remote authenticated administrators to execute arbitrary OS commands by navigating to the Debug Options page and entering shell metacharacters in the interface JSON field of the ping function. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

mysecureshell — mysecureshell

MySecureShell 1.31 has a Local Denial of Service Vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

mysecureshell — mysecureshell

mysecureshell 1.31: Local Information Disclosure Vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

openpne — openpne_3

OpenPNE 3 versions 3.8.7, , , , has an External Entity Injection Vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

owncloud — owncloud_server

Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in ownCloud Server before and 6.0.x before 6.0.2 allows remote attackers to hijack the authentication of users for requests that reset passwords via a crafted HTTP Host header. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

CONFIRM

MISC

papercrop_gem_for_ruby_on_rails — papercrop_gem_for_ruby_on_rails

The papercrop gem before 0.3.0 for Ruby on Rails does not properly handle crop input. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

CONFIRM

parallels — parallels

Parallels 13 uses cleartext HTTP as part of the update process, allowing man-in-the-middle attacks. Users of out-of-date versions are presented with a pop-up window for a parallels_updates.xml file on the http://update.parallels.com web site. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

peerigon — angular-expressions

Angular Expressions before version 1.0.1 has a remote code execution vulnerability if you call expressions.compile(userControlledInput) where userControlledInput is text that comes from user input. If running angular-expressions in the browser, an attacker could run any browser script when the application code calls expressions.compile(userControlledInput). If running angular-expressions on the server, an attacker could run any Javascript expression, thus gaining Remote Code Execution. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

philips — hue_bridge

Philips Hue Bridge model 2.X prior to and including version contains a Heap-based Buffer Overflow when handling a long ZCL string during the commissioning phase, resulting in a remote code execution. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

postfix-mta-sts-resolver — postfix-mta-sts-resolver

In postfix-mta-sts-resolver before 0.5.1, All users can receive incorrect response from daemon under rare conditions, rendering downgrade of effective STS policy. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

CONFIRM

prestashop — prestashop

PrestaShop 1.5.5 allows remote authenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code by uploading a crafted profile and then accessing it in the module/ directory. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

privatebin — privatebin

In PrivateBin versions 1.2.0 before 1.2.2, and 1.3.0 before 1.3.2, a persistent XSS attack is possible. Under certain conditions, a user provided attachment file name can inject HTML leading to a persistent Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability. The vulnerability has been fixed in PrivateBin v1.3.2 & v1.2.2. Admins are urged to upgrade to these versions to protect the affected users. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

MISC

pylons_project — waitress

Waitress through version 1.3.1 allows request smuggling by sending the Content-Length header twice. Waitress would header fold a double Content-Length header and due to being unable to cast the now comma separated value to an integer would set the Content-Length to 0 internally. If two Content-Length headers are sent in a single request, Waitress would treat the request as having no body, thereby treating the body of the request as a new request in HTTP pipelining. This issue is fixed in Waitress 1.4.0. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

qdpm — qdpm

A remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability exists in qdPM 9.1 and earlier. An attacker can upload a malicious PHP code file via the profile photo functionality, by leveraging a path traversal vulnerability in the users[‘photop_preview’] delete photo feature, allowing bypass of .htaccess protection. NOTE: this issue exists because of an incomplete fix for CVE-. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

qemu — qemu

Buffer overflow in the send_control_msg function in hw/char/virtio-serial-bus.c in QEMU before 2.4.0 allows guest users to cause a denial of service (QEMU process crash) via a crafted virtio control message. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

qemu — qemu

The ne2000_receive function in hw/net/ne2000.c in QEMU before allows attackers to cause a denial of service (infinite loop and instance crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via vectors related to receiving packets. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

qemu — qemu

Integer overflow in the VNC display driver in QEMU before 2.1.0 allows attachers to cause a denial of service (process crash) via a CLIENT_CUT_TEXT message, which triggers an infinite loop. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

qt — qt Qt through 5.14 allows an exponential XML entity expansion attack via a crafted SVG document that is mishandled in QXmlStreamReader, a related issue to CVE-. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

rapid7 — appspider

The Chrome Plugin for Rapid7 AppSpider can incorrectly keep browser sessions active after recording a macro, even after a restart of the Chrome browser. This behavior could make future session hijacking attempts easier, since the user could believe a session was closed when it was not. This issue affects Rapid7 AppSpider version and prior versions, and is fixed in version . not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

rapid7 — nexpose

Rapid7 Nexpose before 5.5.4 contains a session hijacking vulnerability which allows remote attackers to capture a user’s session and gain unauthorized access. not yet calculated CVE-

BID

XF

red_hat — jboss_enterprise_application_platform_vault

A flaw was found in the JBoss EAP Vault system in all versions before 7.2.6.GA. Confidential information of the system property’s security attribute value is revealed in the JBoss EAP log file when executing a JBoss CLI ‘reload’ command. This flaw can lead to the exposure of confidential information. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

red_hat — multiple_jboss_products

EJB method in Red Hat JBoss BRMS 5; Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5; Red Hat JBoss Operations Network 3.1; Red Hat JBoss Portal 4 and 5; Red Hat JBoss SOA Platform 4.2, 4.3, and 5; in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Web Server 1 ignores roles specified using the @RunAs annotation. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

CONFIRM

red_hat — quay

A vulnerability was discovered in all quay-2 versions before quay-3.0.0, in the Quay web GUI where POST requests include a specific parameter which is used as a CSRF token. The token is not refreshed for every request or when a user logged out and in again. An attacker could use a leaked token to gain access to the system using the user’s account. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

ricoh — multiple_devices

An issue was discovered in Ricoh (including Savin and Lanier) Windows printer drivers prior to 2020 that allows attackers local privilege escalation. Affected drivers and versions are: PCL6 Driver for Universal Print – Version 4.0 or later PS Driver for Universal Print – Version 4.0 or later PC FAX Generic Driver – All versions Generic PCL5 Driver – All versions RPCS Driver – All versions PostScript3 Driver – All versions PCL6 (PCL XL) Driver – All versions RPCS Raster Driver – All version not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

FULLDISC

CONFIRM

ruckus — unleashed_devices

SSRF in AjaxRestrictedCmdStat in zap in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows a remote denial of service via the server attribute to the tools/_rcmdstat.jsp URI. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

ruckus — unleashed_devices

A stack-based buffer overflow in zap_parse_args in zap.c in zap in Ruckus Unleashed through allows remote code execution via an unauthenticated HTTP request. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

ruckus — unleashed_devices

emfd in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote attackers to execute OS commands via a POST request with the attribute xcmd=spectra-analysis to admin/_cmdstat.jsp via the mac attribute. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

ruckus — unleashed_devices

emfd in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote attackers to execute OS commands via a POST request with the attribute xcmd=packet-capture to admin/_cmdstat.jsp via the mac attribute. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

saltstack — salt

In SaltStack Salt through , the salt-api NET API with the ssh client enabled is vulnerable to command injection. This allows an unauthenticated attacker with network access to the API endpoint to execute arbitrary code on the salt-api host. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

MISC

samba — samba

All samba versions 4.9.x before , 4.10.x before and 4.11.x before have an issue where if it is set with “log level = 3” (or above) then the string obtained from the client, after a failed character conversion, is printed. Such strings can be provided during the NTLMSSP authentication exchange. In the Samba AD DC in particular, this may cause a long-lived process(such as the RPC server) to terminate. (In the file server case, the most likely target, smbd, operates as process-per-client and so a crash there is harmless). not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

CONFIRM

MISC

CONFIRM

samba — samba

There is an issue in all samba 4.11.x versions before , all samba 4.10.x versions before and all samba 4.9.x versions before , where the removal of the right to create or modify a subtree would not automatically be taken away on all domain controllers. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

CONFIRM

MISC

CONFIRM

samba — samba

There is a use-after-free issue in all samba 4.9.x versions before , all samba 4.10.x versions before and all samba 4.11.x versions before , essentially due to a call to realloc() while other local variables still point at the original buffer. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

CONFIRM

MISC

CONFIRM

samsung — galaxy_gear_devices The wnoti system service in Samsung Galaxy Gear series allows an unprivileged process to take over the internal notification message data, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

samsung — galaxy_gear_devices The wemail_consumer_service (from the built-in application wemail) in Samsung Galaxy Gear series allows an unprivileged process to manipulate a user’s mailbox, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. An arbitrary email can also be sent from the mailbox via the paired smartphone. This affects Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

samsung — galaxy_gear_devices

Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2 includes the hcidump utility with no privilege or permission restriction. This allows an unprivileged process to dump Bluetooth HCI packets to an arbitrary file path. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

samsung — galaxy_gear_devices

The wpa_supplicant system service in Samsung Galaxy Gear series allows an unprivileged process to fully control the Wi-Fi interface, due to the lack of its D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

sap — message_server

A Buffer Overflow vulnerability exists in the Message Server service _MsJ2EE_AddStatistics() function when sending specially crafted SAP Message Server packets to remote TCP ports 36NN and/or 39NN in SAP NetWeaver 2004s, 7.01 SR1, 7.02 SP06, and 7.30 SP04, which could let a remote malicious user execute arbitrary code. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

sap — netweaver_2004s

A Denial of Service vulnerability exists in the WRITE_C function in the msg_server.exe module in SAP NetWeaver 2004s, 7.01 SR1, 7.02 SP06, and 7.30 SP04 when sending a crafted SAP Message Server packet to TCP ports 36NN and/or 39NN. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

sarg — squid_analysis_report_generator

log.c in Squid Analysis Report Generator (sarg) through allows local privilege escalation. By default, it uses a fixed temporary directory /tmp/sarg. As the root user, sarg creates this directory or reuses an existing one in an insecure manner. An attacker can pre-create the directory, and place symlinks in it (after winning a /tmp/sarg/denied.int_unsort race condition). The outcome will be corrupted or newly created files in privileged file system locations. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MLIST

MISC

secure_headers_gem_for_ruby_on_rails — secure_headers_gem_for_ruby_on_rails

In Secure Headers (RubyGem secure_headers), a directive injection vulnerability is present in versions before 3.9.0, 5.2.0, and 6.3.0. If user-supplied input was passed into append/override_content_security_policy_directives, a newline could be injected leading to limited header injection. Upon seeing a newline in the header, rails will silently create a new Content-Security-Policy header with the remaining value of the original string. It will continue to create new headers for each newline. This has been fixed in 6.3.0, 5.2.0, and 3.9.0. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

CONFIRM

secure_headers_gem_for_ruby_on_rails — secure_headers_gem_for_ruby_on_rails

In Secure Headers (RubyGem secure_headers), a directive injection vulnerability is present in versions before 3.8.0, 5.1.0, and 6.2.0. If user-supplied input was passed into append/override_content_security_policy_directives, a semicolon could be injected leading to directive injection. This could be used to e.g. override a script-src directive. Duplicate directives are ignored and the first one wins. The directives in secure_headers are sorted alphabetically so they pretty much all come before script-src. A previously undefined directive would receive a value even if SecureHeaders::OPT_OUT was supplied. The fixed versions will silently convert the semicolons to spaces and emit a deprecation warning when this happens. This will result in innocuous browser console messages if being exploited/accidentally used. In future releases, we will raise application errors resulting in 500s. Depending on what major version you are using, the fixed versions are 6.2.0, 5.1.0, 3.8.0. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

simple_machines — simple_machines_forum

An issue was discovered in Simple Machines Forum (SMF) before . Reverse tabnabbing can occur because of use of _blank for external links. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

simplejobscript.com — simplejobscript.com

An issue was discovered in Simplejobscript.com SJS before 1.65. There is unauthenticated SQL injection via the search engine. The parameter is landing_location. The function is countSearchedJobs(). The file is _lib/class.Job.php. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

simplesamlphp — simplesamlphp

Cross-site scripting in SimpleSAMLphp before version . The www/erroreport.php script allows error reports to be submitted and sent to the system administrator. Starting with SimpleSAMLphp , a new SimpleSAMLUtilsEMail class was introduced to handle sending emails, implemented as a wrapper of an external dependency. This new wrapper allows us to use Twig templates in order to create the email sent with an error report. Since Twig provides automatic escaping of variables, manual escaping of the free-text field in www/errorreport.php was removed to avoid double escaping. However, for those not using the new user interface yet, an email template is hardcoded into the class itself in plain PHP. Since no escaping is provided in this template, it is then possible to inject HTML inside the template by manually crafting the contents of the free-text field. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

MISC

simplesamlphp — simplesamlphp

Log injection in SimpleSAMLphp before version . The www/erroreport.php script, which receives error reports and sends them via email to the system administrator, did not properly sanitize the report identifier obtained from the request. This allows an attacker, under specific circumstances, to inject new log lines by manually crafting this report ID. When configured to use the file logging handler, SimpleSAMLphp will output all its logs by appending each log line to a given file. Since the reportID parameter received in a request sent to www/errorreport.php was not properly sanitized, it was possible to inject newline characters into it, effectively allowing a malicious user to inject new log lines with arbitrary content. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

MISC

smc — dw_-lat_ga_devices

SMC DW -LAT_GA devices allow XSS via the SSID field on the WiFi Network Configuration page (after a successful login to the admin account). not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

soapbox — soapbox

Soapbox through 0.3.1: Sandbox bypass – runs a second instance of Soapbox within a sandboxed Soapbox. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

splunk — splunk

Splunk 5.0.3 has an Unquoted Service Path in Windows for Universal Forwarder which can allow an attacker to escalate privileges not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

splunk — splunk

Splunk before 5.0.4 lacks X-Frame-Options which can allow Clickjacking not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

storebackup — storebackup

storeBackup.pl in storeBackup through 3.5 relies on the /tmp/storeBackup.lock pathname, which allows symlink attacks that possibly lead to privilege escalation. (Local users can also create a plain file named /tmp/storeBackup.lock to block use of storeBackup until an admin manually deletes that file.) not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MLIST

MLIST

MLIST

MLIST

MISC

MLIST

supermicro — intelligent_management_platform_interface

Directory traversal vulnerability in url_redirect.cgi in Supermicro IPMI before SMT_X9_315 allows authenticated attackers to read arbitrary files via the url_name parameter. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

suse — libsolv

repodata_schema2id in repodata.c in libsolv before 0.7.6 has a heap-based buffer over-read via a last schema whose length is less than the length of the input schema. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

suse — linux_enterprise_server

The permission package in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server allowed all local users to run dumpcap in the “easy” permission profile and sniff network traffic. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server permissions versions starting from to bcaa. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — linux_enterprise_server_15_and_opensuse_factory A Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the packaging of munge in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15; openSUSE Factory allowed local attackers to escalate privileges from user munge to root. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 munge versions prior to . openSUSE Factory munge versions prior to . not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — linux_enterprise_server_

UNIX Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the trousers package of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1; openSUSE Factory allowed local attackers escalate privileges from user tss to root. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1 trousers versions prior to . openSUSE Factory trousers versions prior to . not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — multiple_products The packaging of inn on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11; openSUSE Factory, Leap 15.1 allows local attackers to escalate from user inn to root via symlink attacks. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 inn version and prior versions. openSUSE Factory inn version and prior versions. openSUSE Leap 15.1 inn version and prior versions. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — multiple_products

A Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the packaging of munin in openSUSE Factory, Leap 15.1 allows local attackers to escalate from user munin to root. This issue affects: openSUSE Factory munin version and prior versions. openSUSE Leap 15.1 munin version and prior versions. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — multiple_products

A symlink following vulnerability in the packaging of mailman in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12; openSUSE Leap 15.1 allowed local attackers to escalate their privileges from user wwwrun to root. Additionally arbitrary files could be changed to group mailman. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 mailman versions prior to . SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 mailman versions prior to . openSUSE Leap 15.1 mailman version and prior versions. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — multiple_products

: Incorrect Default Permissions vulnerability in libzypp of SUSE CaaS Platform 3.0, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 allowed local attackers to read a cookie store used by libzypp, exposing private cookies. This issue affects: SUSE CaaS Platform 3.0 libzypp versions prior to . SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 libzypp versions prior to . SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 . not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — opensuse_leap The apt-cacher-ng package of openSUSE Leap 15.1 runs operations in user owned directory /run/apt-cacher-ng with root privileges. This can allow local attackers to influence the outcome of these operations. This issue affects: openSUSE Leap 15.1 apt-cacher-ng versions prior to . not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — opensuse_leap

UNIX Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the packaging of gnump3d in openSUSE Leap 15.1 allows local attackers to escalate from user gnump3d to root. This issue affects: openSUSE Leap 15.1 gnump3d version and prior versions. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

suse — opensuse_leap_and_opensuse_factory

UNIX Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the packaging of privoxy on openSUSE Leap 15.1, Factory allows local attackers to escalate from user privoxy to root. This issue affects: openSUSE Leap 15.1 privoxy version and prior versions. openSUSE Factory privoxy version and prior versions. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

systemd — systemd

An issue was discovered in button_open in login/logind-button.c in systemd before 243. When executing the udevadm trigger command, a memory leak may occur. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

tizen — tizen The system-popup system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to perform popup-related system actions, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. Such actions include the triggering system poweroff menu, and prompting a popup with arbitrary strings. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

tizen — tizen The PulseAudio system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to control its A2DP MediaEndpoint, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

tizen — tizen

The pkgmgr system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to perform package management actions, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. Such actions include installing, decrypting, and killing other packages. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

tizen — tizen

The BlueZ system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to partially control Bluetooth or acquire sensitive information, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

tizen — tizen

The bt/bt_core system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to create a system user interface and control the Bluetooth pairing process, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

tizen — tizen

The Enlightenment system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to fully control or capture windows, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

tizen — tizen

The SoundServer/FocusServer system services in Tizen allow an unprivileged process to perform media-related system actions, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. Such actions include playing an arbitrary sound file or DTMF tones. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

tornadoweb — tornado

Tornado before 3.2.2 sends arbitrary responses that contain a fixed CSRF token and may be sent with HTTP compression, which makes it easier for remote attackers to conduct a BREACH attack and determine this token via a series of crafted requests. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

torproject — tor Tor before and 0.2.5.x before does not properly handle pending-connection resolve states during periods of high DNS load, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (assertion failure and daemon exit) via crafted packets. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

torproject — tor

The Hidden Service (HS) client implementation in Tor before , 0.2.5.x before , and 0.2.6.x before allows remote servers to cause a denial of service (assertion failure and application exit) via a malformed HS descriptor. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

torproject — tor

The Hidden Service (HS) server implementation in Tor before , 0.2.5.x before , and 0.2.6.x before allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (assertion failure and daemon exit) via unspecified vectors. not yet calculated CVE-

MLIST

CONFIRM

torproject — tor

buf_pullup in Tor before and 0.2.5.x before does not properly handle unexpected arrival times of buffers with invalid layouts, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (assertion failure and daemon exit) via crafted packets. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

toshiba — configfree

Toshiba ConfigFree has a CF7 File Remote Command Execution Vulnerability not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

troglobit — uftpd

In uftpd before 2.11, it is possible for an unauthenticated user to perform a directory traversal attack using multiple different FTP commands and read and write to arbitrary locations on the filesystem due to the lack of a well-written chroot jail in compose_abspath(). This has been fixed in version 2.11 not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

CONFIRM

trustwave — modsecurity

Trustwave ModSecurity 3.0.0 through 3.0.3 allows an attacker to send crafted requests that may, when sent quickly in large volumes, lead to the server becoming slow or unresponsive (Denial of Service) because of a flaw in Transaction::addRequestHeader in transaction.cc. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

umbraco — umbraco

Umbraco CMS 8.2.2 allows CSRF to enable/disable or delete user accounts. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

FULLDISC

MISC

MISC

BUGTRAQ

undertow — http_server

A vulnerability was found in the Undertow HTTP server in versions before when listening on HTTPS. An attacker can target the HTTPS port to carry out a Denial Of Service (DOS) to make the service unavailable on SSL. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM

usebb — usebb

A File Inclusion vulnerability exists in act parameter to admin.php in UseBB before . not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

vanilla_forums — vanilla

An issue exists in Vanilla Forums before due to the way cookies are handled. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

vanilla_forums — vanilla

An Access Control vulnerability exists in the Facebook, Twitter, and Embedded plugins in Vanilla Forums before . not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

videolan — vlc_media_player

The rtp_packetize_xiph_config function in modules/stream_out/rtpfmt.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 uses a stack-allocation approach with a size determined by arbitrary input data, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted length value. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

videolan — vlc_media_player

Integer overflow in the Encode function in modules/codec/schroedinger.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 and 2.2.x before 2.2.1 allows remote attackers to conduct buffer overflow attacks and execute arbitrary code via a crafted length value. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

videolan — vlc_media_player

The MP4_ReadBox_String function in modules/demux/mp.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 allows remote attackers to trigger an unintended zero-size malloc and conduct buffer overflow attacks, and consequently execute arbitrary code, via a box size of 7. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

videolan — vlc_media_player

The MP4_ReadBox_String function in modules/demux/mp.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 performs an incorrect cast operation from a 64-bit integer to a 32-bit integer, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via a large box size. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

videolan — vlc_media_player

Integer underflow in the MP4_ReadBox_String function in modules/demux/mp.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via a box size less than 7. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

videolan — vlc_media_player

The GetUpdateFile function in misc/update.c in the Updater in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 performs an incorrect cast operation from a 64-bit integer to a 32-bit integer, which allows remote attackers to conduct buffer overflow attacks and execute arbitrary code via a crafted update status file, aka an “integer truncation” vulnerability. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

CONFIRM

vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras

A Buffer Overflow vulnerability exists in Vivotek PT7135 IP Camera 0300a and 0400a via a specially crafted packet in the Authorization header field sent to the RTSP service, which could let a remote malicious user execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras

An Information Disclosure vulnerability exists via a GET request in Vivotek PT7135 IP Camera 0300a and 0400a due to wireless keys and 3rd party credentials stored in clear text. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras

A Command Injection vulnerability exists in Vivotek PT7135 IP Cameras 0300a and 0400a via the system.ntp parameter to the farseer.out binary file, which cold let a malicious user execute arbitrary code. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras

An Authentication Bypass Vulnerability exists in Vivotek PT7135 IP Camera 0300a and 0400a via specially crafted RTSP packets to TCP port 554. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras

A Directory Traversal vulnerability exists in Vivotek PT7135 IP Cameras 0300a and 0400a via a specially crafted GET request, which could let a malicious user obtain user credentials. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

MISC

websitebaker — websitebaker

websitebaker prior to and including 2.8.1 has an authentication error in backup module. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

wordpress — wordpress

The WP Database Backup plugin through 5.5 for WordPress stores downloads by default locally in the directory wp-content/uploads/db-backup/. This might allow attackers to read ZIP archives by guessing random ID numbers, guessing date strings with a 2020_{0..1}{0..2}_{0..3}{0..9} format, guessing UNIX timestamps, and making HTTPS requests with the complete guessed URL. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

wordpress — wordpress

WordPress WP GPX Maps Plugin allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary PHP code via improper file upload. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

BID

wordpress — wordpress

An issue was discovered in the Huge-IT gallery-images plugin before 1.9.0 for WordPress. The headers Client-Ip and X-Forwarded-For are prone to unauthenticated SQL injection. The affected file is gallery-images.php. The affected function is huge_it_image_gallery_ajax_callback(). not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

wordpress — wordpress

The marketo-forms-and-tracking plugin through 1.0.2 for WordPress allows wp-admin/admin.php?page=marketo_fat CSRF with resultant XSS. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

MISC

MISC

xmind — xmind

The update process in Xmind 3.4.1 and earlier allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a man-in-the-middle attack. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

xmlsoft — libxml2

xmlSchemaPreRun in xmlschemas.c in libxml2 allows an xmlSchemaValidateStream memory leak. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

xmlsoft — libxml2

xmlStringLenDecodeEntities in parser.c in libxml2 has an infinite loop in a certain end-of-file situation. not yet calculated CVE-

MISC

yast — yast2-security

yast2-security didn’t use secure defaults to protect passwords. This became a problem on when configuration files that set secure settings were moved to a different location. As of the snapshot the insecure default settings were used until yast2-security switched to stronger defaults in 4.2.6 and used the new configuration file locations. Password created during this time used DES password encryption and are not properly protected against attackers that are able to access the password hashes. not yet calculated CVE-

CONFIRM