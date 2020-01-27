(AGENPARL) – Washington lun 27 gennaio 2020 Original release date: January 27, 2020
The CISA Weekly Vulnerability Summary Bulletin is created using information from the NIST NVD. In some cases, the vulnerabilities in the Bulletin may not yet have assigned CVSS scores. Please visit NVD for updated vulnerability entries, which include CVSS scores once they are available.
High Vulnerabilities
|Primary
Vendor — Product
|Description
|Published
|CVSS Score
|Source & Patch Info
|comtech — stampede_fx-1010_devices
|Comtech Stampede FX-1010 7.4.3 devices allow remote authenticated administrators to achieve remote code execution by navigating to the Diagnostics Trace Route page and entering shell metacharacters in the Target IP address field. (In some cases, authentication can be achieved with the comtech password for the comtech account.)
|9
|
CVE-
MISC
|comtech — stampede_fx-1010_devices
|Comtech Stampede FX-1010 7.4.3 devices allow remote authenticated administrators to achieve remote code execution by navigating to the Fetch URL page and entering shell metacharacters in the URL field. (In some cases, authentication can be achieved with the comtech password for the comtech account.)
|9
|
CVE-
MISC
|comtech — stampede_fx-1010_devices
|Comtech Stampede FX-1010 7.4.3 devices allow remote authenticated administrators to achieve remote code execution by navigating to the Poll Routes page and entering shell metacharacters in the Router IP Address field. (In some cases, authentication can be achieved with the comtech password for the comtech account.)
|9
|
CVE-
MISC
|eclipse_foundation — eclipse_memory_analyzer
|Eclipse Memory Analyzer version 1.9.1 and earlier is subject to a cross site scripting (XSS) vulnerability when generating an HTML report from a malicious heap dump. The user must chose todownload, open the malicious heap dump and generate an HTML report for the problem to occur. The heap dump could be specially crafted, or could come from a crafted application or from an application processing malicious data. The vulnerability is present whena report is generated and opened from the Memory Analyzer graphical user interface, or when a report generated in batch mode is then opened in Memory Analyzer or by a web browser. The vulnerability could possibly allow code execution on the local system whenthe report is opened in Memory Analyzer.
|8.5
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|geutebruck — g-code_and_g-cam_ip_cameras
|Geutebruck IP Cameras G-Code(EEC-2xxx), G-Cam(EBC-21xx/EFD-22xx/ETHC-22xx/EWPC-22xx): All versions and prior may allow a remote authenticated user, using a specially crafted URL command, to execute commands as root.
|9
|
CVE-
MISC
|geutebruck — g-code_and_g-cam_ip_cameras
|Geutebruck IP Cameras G-Code(EEC-2xxx), G-Cam(EBC-21xx/EFD-22xx/ETHC-22xx/EWPC-22xx): All versions and prior may allow a remote authenticated attacker with access to network configuration to supply system commands to the server, leading to remote code execution as root.
|9
|
CVE-
MISC
|impresspages — impresspages_cms
|ImpressPages CMS v has Unspecified Remote Code Execution (fixed in v)
|7.5
|
CVE-
MISC
|jara — jara
|Jara 1.6 has a SQL injection vulnerability.
|7.5
|
CVE-
MISC
EXPLOIT-DB
MISC
|meinberg — lantime_m_devices
|Meinberg Lantime M300 and M1000 devices allow attackers (with privileges to configure a device) to execute arbitrary OS commands by editing the /config/netconf.cmd script (aka Extended Network Configuration).
|9
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|pivotal — pivotal_spring_framework
|In Spring Framework, versions 5.2.x prior to 5.2.3, versions 5.1.x prior to , and versions 5.0.x prior to , an application is vulnerable to a reflected file download (RFD) attack when it sets a “Content-Disposition” header in the response where the filename attribute is derived from user supplied input.
|7.6
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|plone — plone
|A privilege escalation issue in plone.app.contenttypes in Plone 4.3 through 5.2.1 allows users to PUT (overwrite) some content without needing write permission.
|7.5
|
CVE-
MLIST
MISC
MISC
MISC
|poly — plantronics_hub
|A local privilege-escalation vulnerability exists in the Poly Plantronics Hub before 3.14 for Windows client application. A local attacker can exploit this issue to gain elevated privileges.
|7.2
|
CVE-
MISC
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Null-pointer dereference issue can occur while calculating string length when source string length is zero in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Heap buffer overflow can occur while parsing invalid MKV clip which is not standard and have invalid vorbis codec data in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, MSM8998, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SA6155P, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Use after free issue due to using of invalidated iterator to delete an object in sensors HAL in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8096AU, MSM8909W, Nicobar, QCS605, SA6155P, SDA845, SDM429W, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SM6150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Buffer overflow can occur while processing clip due to lack of check of object size before parsing in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, SA6155P, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM632, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Null pointer exception can happen while parsing invalid MKV clip where cue information is parsed before segment information in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, MSM8998, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SA6155P, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|7.8
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Out-of-bound access will occur in USB driver due to lack of check to validate the frame size passed by user in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Consumer Electronics Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Wearables in MDM9607, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8940, QCS605, SDX24
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Integer overflow occurs while playing the clip which is nonstandard in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, SA6155P, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM632, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|NULL is assigned to local instance of audio device pointer after free instead of global static pointer and can lead to use after free issue in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8053, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8940, MSM8998, Nicobar, QCS605, Rennell, SA6155P, SDM630, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX24, SDX55, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Possible null pointer dereference issue in location assistance data processing due to missing null check on resources before using it in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile in MDM9150, MDM9607, MDM9650, SDM660, SDM845, SM8150, SM8250, SXR2130
|7.8
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Null pointer dereference can occur while parsing the clip which is nonstandard in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, MSM8998, Nicobar, QCA6574AU, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|7.8
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Buffer over-read can occur while playing the video clip which is not standard in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, MSM8998, Nicobar, QCA6574AU, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SA6155P, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|9.4
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Possible buffer overflow when byte array receives incorrect input from reading source as array is not null terminated in Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile in Nicobar, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SM6150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|While parsing invalid super index table, elements within super index table may exceed total chunk size and invalid data is read into the table in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, Nicobar, QCM2150, QCS405, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SA6155P, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Buffer overflow occur while playing the clip which is nonstandard due to lack of offset length check in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SA6155P, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Buffer overflow occur while playing the clip which is nonstandard due to lack of check of size duration in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SA6155P, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Buffer overflow occurs while processing invalid MKV clip, which has invalid EBML size in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8064, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, MSM8998, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SA6155P, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX20, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|10
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|While trying to obtain datad ipc handle during DPL initialization, Heap use-after-free issue can occur if modem SSR occurs at same time in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8053, APQ8096AU, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8939, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996AU, MSM8998, Nicobar, QCA6574AU, QCS605, QM215, SDA660, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SXR1130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Locked regions may be modified through other interfaces in secure boot loader image due to improper access control. in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Wired Infrastructure and Networking in MDM9205, QCS404, QCS605, SDA845, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDM850, SM8150, SXR1130, SXR2130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Use after free issue occurs when camera access sensors data through direct report mode in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8096AU, MDM9607, MSM8909W, Nicobar, QCS605, SA6155P, SDA845, SDM429W, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SM6150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|The device may enter into error state when some tool or application gets failure at 1st buffer map all and performs 2nd buffer map which happens to be at same physical address in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music in MDM9607, Nicobar, Rennell, SA6155P, SDM660, SDX55, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR2130
|7.8
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Possible stack-use-after-scope issue in NFC usecase for card emulation in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile in MSM8917, MSM8953, Nicobar, QM215, Rennell, SDM429, SDM439, SDM450, SDM632, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR2130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|String format issue will occur while processing HLOS data as there is no user input validation to ensure inputs are properly NULL terminated before string copy in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music in MDM9607, Nicobar, Rennell, SA6155P, SDX55, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR2130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Use after free while processing eeprom query as there is a chance to not unlock mutex after error occurs in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8053, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8953, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, Rennell, SA6155P, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM632, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX24, SDX55, SM6150, SM7150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|While transferring data from APPS to DSP, Out of bound in FastRPC HLOS Driver due to the data buffer which can be controlled by DSP in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Consumer Electronics Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MDM9640, MDM9650, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996AU, MSM8998, Nicobar, QCN7605, QCS605, QM215, SDA660, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660, SDM845, SDX20, SDX24, SDX55, SM6150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Possible integer overflow happens when mmap find function will increment refcount every time when it invokes and can lead to use after free issue in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8009, APQ8053, MDM9607, MDM9640, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8953, Nicobar, QCS605, QM215, SDA845, SDM429, SDM429W, SDM439, SDM450, SDM632, SDM660, SDM670, SDM710, SDM845, SDX24, SDX55, SM6150, SM8150, SM8250, SXR1130, SXR2130
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Potential use-after-free heap error during Validate/Present calls on display HW composer in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Wearables in APQ8053, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9207C, MDM9607, MDM9650, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996AU, QCS605, SDA660, SDM845, SDX20, SM8150
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Possible buffer overflow issue in error processing due to improper validation of array index value in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Consumer Electronics Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wired Infrastructure and Networking in APQ8064, APQ8096AU, IPQ4019, IPQ8064, IPQ8074, MDM9607, MDM9615, MDM9640, MSM8996AU, QCN7605
|7.2
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|Incorrect access control in the web interface in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote credential fetch via an unauthenticated HTTP request involving a symlink with /tmp and web/user/wps_tool_cache.
|7.5
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|AjaxRestrictedCmdStat in zap in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote code execution via a POST request that uses tools/_rcmdstat.jsp to write to a specified filename.
|7.5
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|emfd in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote attackers to execute OS commands via a POST request with the attribute xcmd=import-category to admin/_cmdstat.jsp via the uploadFile attribute.
|10
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|emfd in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote attackers to execute OS commands via a POST request with the attribute xcmd=get-platform-depends to admin/_cmdstat.jsp via the uploadFile attribute.
|10
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|Incorrect access control in the web interface in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote information disclosure of bin/web.conf via HTTP requests.
|7.8
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|webkitgtk — webkitgtk+
|WebKitGTK+ before : A use-after-free vulnerability can allow remote attackers to cause a DoS
|7.5
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|The Elementor Page Builder plugin before 2.8.4 for WordPress does not sanitize data during creation of a new template.
|7.5
|
CVE-
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|Gallery Plugin1.4 for WordPress has a Remote File Include Vulnerability
|7.5
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
Medium Vulnerabilities
|Primary
Vendor — Product
|Description
|Published
|CVSS Score
|Source & Patch Info
|apostrophecms — sanitize-html
|sanitize-html before 1.4.3 has XSS.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|connectwise — connectwise_control
|An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . CSRF can be used to send API requests.
|6.8
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|eclipse_foundation — eclipse_memory_analyzer
|Eclipse Memory Analyzer version 1.9.1 and earlier is subject to a deserialization vulnerability if an index file of a parsed heap dump is replaced by a malicious version and the heap dump is reopened in Memory Analyzer. The user must chose to reopen an already parsed heap dump with an untrusted index for the problem to occur. The problem can be averted if the index files from an untrusted source are deleted and the heap dump is opened and reparsed. Also some local configuration data is subject to a deserialization vulnerability if the local data were to be replaced with a malicious version. This can be averted if the local configuration data stored on the file system cannot be changed by an attacker. The vulnerability could possibly allow code execution on the local system.
|6.8
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|forcepoint — web_security
|It has been reported that cross-site scripting (XSS) is possible in Forcepoint Web Security, version 8.x, via host header injection. CVSSv3.0: 5.3 (Medium) (/AV:N/AC:L/PR:N/UI:N/S:U/C:L/I:N/A:N)
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|huawei — honor_v30_smartphones
|Honor V30 smartphones with versions earlier than ) have an improper authentication vulnerability. Certain applications do not properly validate the identity of another application who would call its interface. An attacker could trick the user into installing a malicious application. Successful exploit could allow unauthorized actions leading to information disclosure.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|intel — raid_web_console_3
|Improper permissions in the installer for Intel(R) RWC 3 for Windows before version may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access.
|4.6
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|jara — jara
|Jara 1.6 has an XSS vulnerability
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|libyang — libyang
|A double-free is present in libyang before v in the function yyparse() when a type statement in used in a notification statement. Applications that use libyang to parse untrusted input yang files may be vulnerable to this flaw, which would cause a crash or potentially code execution.
|6.8
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libyang — libyang
|A double-free is present in libyang before v in the function yyparse() when an organization field is not terminated. Applications that use libyang to parse untrusted input yang files may be vulnerable to this flaw, which would cause a crash or potentially code execution.
|6.8
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libyang — libyang
|An invalid memory access flaw is present in libyang before v in the function resolve_feature_value() when an if-feature statement is used inside a list key node, and the feature used is not defined. Applications that use libyang to parse untrusted input yang files may crash.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libyang — libyang
|An invalid memory access flaw is present in libyang before v in the function resolve_feature_value() when an if-feature statement is used inside a bit. Applications that use libyang to parse untrusted input yang files may crash.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libyang — libyang
|A double-free is present in libyang before v in the function yyparse() when an empty description is used. Applications that use libyang to parse untrusted input yang files may be vulnerable to this flaw, which would cause a crash or potentially code execution.
|6.8
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libyang — libyang
|A stack consumption issue is present in libyang before v due to the self-referential union type containing leafrefs. Applications that use libyang to parse untrusted input yang files may crash.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libyang — libyang
|A segmentation fault is present in yyparse in libyang before v due to a malformed pattern statement value during lys_parse_path parsing.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libyang — libyang
|A NULL pointer dereference is present in libyang before v in the function lys_extension_instances_free() due to a copy of unresolved extensions in lys_restr_dup(). Applications that use libyang to parse untrusted input yang files may crash.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|lifesize — express_devices
|Lifesize Express ls ex 2000 (14) devices allow XSS via the interface/interface.php brand parameter.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|mozilla — firefox
|Mozilla Firefox through has a vulnerability in processing the content-length header
|6.8
|
CVE-
MISC
|mozilla — firefox
|Mozilla Firefox prior to 3.6 has a DoS vulnerability due to an issue in the validation of certificates.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|parity_technologies — libsecp256k1
|A timing vulnerability in the Scalar::check_overflow function in Parity libsecp256k1-rs before 0.3.1 potentially allows an attacker to leak information via a side-channel attack.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|phorum — phorum
|A Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability exists in the admin login screen in Phorum before .
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|plone — plone
|Missing password strength checks on some forms in Plone 4.3 through 5.2.0 allow users to set weak passwords, leading to easier cracking.
|5
|
CVE-
MLIST
MISC
MISC
MISC
|plone — plone
|plone.restapi in Plone 5.2.0 through 5.2.1 allows users with a certain privilege level to escalate their privileges up to the highest level.
|6.5
|
CVE-
MLIST
MISC
MISC
MISC
|plone — plone
|SQL Injection in DTML or in connection objects in Plone 4.0 through 5.2.1 allows users to perform unwanted SQL queries. (This is a problem in Zope.)
|6.5
|
CVE-
MLIST
MISC
MISC
MISC
|plone — plone
|An open redirect on the login form (and possibly other places) in Plone 4.0 through 5.2.1 allows an attacker to craft a link to a Plone Site that, when followed, and possibly after login, will redirect to an attacker’s site.
|5.8
|
CVE-
MLIST
MISC
MISC
MISC
|qemu — qemu
|tftp.c in libslirp 4.1.0, as used in QEMU 4.2.0, does not prevent .. directory traversal on Windows.
|5
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
DEBIAN
|qualcomm — multiple_snapdragon_products
|Improper initialization of local variables which are parameters to sfs api may cause invalid pointer dereference and leads to denial of service in Snapdragon Auto, Snapdragon Compute, Snapdragon Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer Electronics Connectivity, Snapdragon Consumer IOT, Snapdragon Industrial IOT, Snapdragon IoT, Snapdragon Mobile, Snapdragon Voice & Music, Snapdragon Wearables, Snapdragon Wired Infrastructure and Networking in APQ8009, APQ8017, APQ8053, APQ8096, APQ8096AU, APQ8098, MDM9206, MDM9607, MSM8905, MSM8909, MSM8909W, MSM8917, MSM8920, MSM8937, MSM8940, MSM8953, MSM8996, MSM8996AU, MSM8998, QM215, SDA660, SDM429, SDM439, SDM450, SDM630, SDM632, SDM636, SDM660
|5
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|Directory Traversal in ruckus_cli2 in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows a remote attacker to jailbreak the CLI via enable->debug->script->exec with ../../../bin/sh as the parameter.
|6.5
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|schneider_electric — msx_configurator
|A CWE-427:Uncontrolled Search Path Element vulnerability exists in MSX Configurator (Software Version prior to V), which could cause privilege escalation when injecting a malicious DLL.
|4.4
|
CVE-
MISC
|serendipity — serendipity
|A Cross-site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability exists in the Serendipity freetag plugin before 3.30 in the tagcloud parameter to plugins/serendipity_event_freetag/tagcloud.swf.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|solarwinds — orion_platform
|A Stored Client Side Template Injection (CSTI) with Angular was discovered in the SolarWinds Orion Platform HF1 in many application forms. An attacker can inject an Angular expression and escape the Angular sandbox to achieve stored XSS. This can lead to privilege escalation.
|4.3
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|solarwinds — orion_platform
|A Reflected Client Side Template Injection (CSTI) with Angular was discovered in the SolarWinds Orion Platform HF1 in many forms. An attacker can inject an Angular expression and escape the Angular sandbox to achieve stored XSS.
|4.3
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|testlink — testlink
|TestLink before allows XSS via non-lowercase javascript: in the index.php reqURI parameter. NOTE: this issue exists because of an incomplete fix for CVE-.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|uhp_networks — uhp-100_satellite_router
|UHP UHP-100 , , and 3.4.3 devices allow XSS via cB3?ta= (profile title).
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|uhp_networks — uhp-100_satellite_router
|UHP UHP-100 , , and 3.4.3 devices allow XSS via cw2?td= (Site Name field of the Site Setup section).
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|usebb — usebb
|Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability exists in panel.php in UseBB before .
|6.8
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|The chained-quiz plugin for WordPress has reflected XSS via the wp-admin/admin-ajax.php total_questions parameter.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|The WordPress plugin Contact Form Integrated With Google Maps has Stored XSS
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|The conversation-watson plugin before for WordPress has a DOM-based XSS vulnerability that is executed when a chat message containing JavaScript is sent.
|4.3
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
Low Vulnerabilities
|Primary
Vendor — Product
|Description
|Published
|CVSS Score
|Source & Patch Info
|connectwise — connectwise_control
|An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . There is stored XSS in the Appearance modifier.
|3.5
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|eaton — sp_850_devices
|An issue was discovered on Eaton 5P 850 devices. The Ubicacion SAI field allows XSS attacks by an administrator.
|3.5
|
CVE-
MISC
|geutebruck — g-code_and_g-cam_ip_cameras
|Geutebruck IP Cameras G-Code(EEC-2xxx), G-Cam(EBC-21xx/EFD-22xx/ETHC-22xx/EWPC-22xx): All versions and prior may allow a remote authenticated attacker with access to event configuration to store malicious code on the server, which could later be triggered by a legitimate user resulting in code execution within the user?s browser.
|3.5
|
CVE-
MISC
|intel — chipset_device_software_inf_utility
|Improper access control in the installer for Intel(R) Chipset Device Software INF Utility before version may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable denial of service via local access.
|2.1
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|intel — data_analytics_acceleration_library
|Improper permissions in Intel(R) DAAL before version 2020 Gold may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable information disclosure via local access.
|2.1
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|joomla! — joomla!
|Multiple Cross-site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities exist in Joomla! through 1.7.0 in index.php in the search word, extension, asset, and author parameters.
|3.5
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|pivotal — pivotal_spring_framework
|Spring Framework, versions 5.2.x prior to 5.2.3 are vulnerable to CSRF attacks through CORS preflight requests that target Spring MVC (spring-webmvc module) or Spring WebFlux (spring-webflux module) endpoints. Only non-authenticated endpoints are vulnerable because preflight requests should not include credentials and therefore requests should fail authentication. However a notable exception to this are Chrome based browsers when using client certificates for authentication since Chrome sends TLS client certificates in CORS preflight requests in violation of spec requirements. No HTTP body can be sent or received as a result of this attack.
|2.6
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|plone — plone
|An XSS issue in the title field in Plone 5.0 through 5.2.1 allows users with a certain privilege level to insert JavaScript that will be executed when other users access the site.
|3.5
|
CVE-
MLIST
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ruckus — zoneflex_devices
|Ruckus ZoneFlex R310 devices allow Stored XSS via the SSID field on the Configuration > Radio 2.4G > Wireless X screen (after a successful login to the super account).
|3.5
|
CVE-
MISC
|sonoff — sonoff_th__devices
|Sonoff TH 10 and 16 devices with firmware allows XSS via the Friendly Name 1 field (after a successful login with the Web Admin Password).
|3.5
|
CVE-
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|The Calculated Fields Form plugin through for WordPress suffers from multiple Stored XSS vulnerabilities present in the input forms. These can be exploited by an authenticated user.
|3.5
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
Severity Not Yet Assigned
|Primary
Vendor — Product
|Description
|Published
|CVSS Score
|Source & Patch Info
|3s-smart_software_solutions — codesys_control_and_gatweay_and_hmi
|CODESYS Control V3, Gateway V3, and HMI V3 before allow uncontrolled memory allocation which can result in a remote denial of service condition.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|accusoft — prizm_content_connect
|Prizm Content Connect 5.1 has an Arbitrary File Upload Vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|aef — advanced_electron_forum
|A Cross-site Request Forgery (CSRF) vulnerability exists in Advanced Electron Forums (AEF) through 1.0.9 due to inadequate confirmation for sensitive transactions in the administrator functions.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|amd — atidxx64.dll_driver
|An exploitable out-of-bounds read vulnerability exists in AMD ATIDXX64.DLL driver, version . A specially crafted pixel shader can cause a denial of service. An attacker can provide a specially crafted shader file to trigger this vulnerability. This vulnerability can be triggered from VMware guest, affecting VMware host.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|amd — atidxx64.dll_driver
|An exploitable out-of-bounds read vulnerability exists in AMD ATIDXX64.DLL driver, version . A specially crafted pixel shader can cause a denial of service. An attacker can provide a specially crafted shader file to trigger this vulnerability. This vulnerability can be triggered from VMware guest, affecting VMware host.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|amd — atidxx64.dll_driver
|An exploitable out-of-bounds read vulnerability exists in AMD ATIDXX64.DLL driver, version . A specially crafted pixel shader can cause a denial of service. An attacker can provide a specially crafted shader file to trigger this vulnerability. This vulnerability can be triggered from VMware guest, affecting VMware host.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|amd — atidxx64.dll_driver
|An exploitable type confusion vulnerability exists in AMD ATIDXX64.DLL driver, versions , and . A specially crafted pixel shader can cause a type confusion issue, leading to potential code execution. An attacker can provide a specially crafted shader file to trigger this vulnerability. This vulnerability can be triggered from VMware guest, affecting VMware host.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|apache — xml-rpc
|An untrusted deserialization was found in the org.apache.xmlrpc.parser.XmlRpcResponseParser:addResult method of Apache XML-RPC (aka ws-xmlrpc) library. A malicious XML-RPC server could target a XML-RPC client causing it to execute arbitrary code. Apache XML-RPC is no longer maintained and this issue will not be fixed.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MLIST
CONFIRM
CONFIRM
|
apereo — jasig_java_cas_client_and_.net_cas_client_and_phpcas
|A URL parameter injection vulnerability was found in the back-channel ticket validation step of the CAS protocol in Jasig Java CAS Client before 3.3.2, .NET CAS Client before 1.0.2, and phpCAS before 1.3.3 that allow remote attackers to inject arbitrary web script or HTML via the (1) service parameter to validation/AbstractUrlBasedTicketValidator.java or (2) pgtUrl parameter to validation/Cas20ServiceTicketValidator.java.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|apt-cacher-ng — apt-cacher-ng
|apt-cacher-ng through 3.3 allows local users to obtain sensitive information by hijacking the hardcoded TCP port. The /usr/lib/apt-cacher-ng/acngtool program attempts to connect to apt-cacher-ng via TCP on localhost port 3142, even if the explicit SocketPath=/var/run/apt-cacher-ng/socket command-line option is passed. The cron job /etc/cron.daily/apt-cacher-ng (which is active by default) attempts this periodically. Because 3142 is an unprivileged port, any local user can try to bind to this port and will receive requests from acngtool. There can be sensitive data in these requests, e.g., if AdminAuth is enabled in /etc/apt-cacher-ng/security.conf. This sensitive data can leak to unprivileged local users that manage to bind to this port before the apt-cacher-ng daemon can.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MLIST
MISC
|arm — mbed_crypto_and_mbed_tls
|The ECDSA signature implementation in ecdsa.c in Arm Mbed Crypto 2.1 and Mbed TLS through does not reduce the blinded scalar before computing the inverse, which allows a local attacker to recover the private key via side-channel attacks.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
CONFIRM
|artifex_software_and_sumatra_pdf — mupdf_and_sumatra_pdf
|SumatraPDF 2.1.1/MuPDF 1.0 allows remote attackers to cause an Integer Overflow in the lex_number() function via a corrupt PDF file.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
EXPLOIT-DB
|atinux — schema-inpsector
|In schema-inspector before 1.6.9, a maliciously crafted JavaScript object can bypass the `sanitize()` and the `validate()` function used within schema-inspector.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|babygekko — babygekko
|BabyGekko before 1.2.4 has SQL injection.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|babygekko — babygekko
|BabyGekko before 1.2.4 allows PHP file inclusion.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|bibtex_gem_for_ruby_on_rails — bibtex_gem_for_ruby_on_rails
|BibTeX-ruby before 5.1.0 allows shell command injection due to unsanitized user input being passed directly to the built-in Ruby Kernel.open method through BibTeX.open.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|big_switch_networks — multiple_products
|An issue was discovered in Big Switch Big Monitoring Fabric 6.2 through 6.2.4, 6.3 through 6.3.9, 7.0 through 7.0.3, and 7.1 through 7.1.3; Big Cloud Fabric 4.5 through 4.5.5, 4.7 through 4.7.7, 5.0 through 5.0.1, and 5.1 through 5.1.4; and Multi-Cloud Director through 1.1.0. A read-only user can access sensitive information via an API endpoint that reveals session cookies of authenticated administrators, leading to privilege escalation.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|big_switch_networks — multiple_products
|An issue was discovered in Big Switch Big Monitoring Fabric 6.2 through 6.2.4, 6.3 through 6.3.9, 7.0 through 7.0.3, and 7.1 through 7.1.3; Big Cloud Fabric 4.5 through 4.5.5, 4.7 through 4.7.7, 5.0 through 5.0.1, and 5.1 through 5.1.4; and Multi-Cloud Director through 1.1.0. An unauthenticated attacker may inject stored arbitrary JavaScript (XSS), and execute it in the content of authenticated administrators.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|cacti — cacti
|Cacti through 1.2.7 is affected by a graphs.php?template_id= SQL injection vulnerability affecting how template identifiers are handled when a string and id composite value are used to identify the template type and id. An authenticated attacker can exploit this to extract data from the database, or an unauthenticated remote attacker could exploit this via Cross-Site Request Forgery.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
CONFIRM
MISC
|cacti — cacti
|Cacti 1.2.8 allows Remote Code Execution (by privileged users) via shell metacharacters in the Performance Boost Debug Log field of poller_automation.php. OS commands are executed when a new poller cycle begins. The attacker must be authenticated, and must have access to modify the Performance Settings of the product.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|carbonftp — carbonftp
|CarbonFTP v1.4 uses insecure proprietary password encryption with a hard-coded weak encryption key. The key for local FTP server passwords is hard-coded in the binary.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
FULLDISC
FULLDISC
MISC
|citrix — xenserver
|Citrix XenServer 4.1, 6.0, 5.6 SP2, 5.6 Feature Pack 1, 5.6 Common Criteria, 5.6, 5.5, 5.0, and 5.0 Update 3 contains a Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability which could allow local users with access to a guest operating system to gain elevated privileges.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
BID
|codecov — codecov
|Codecov npm module before 3.6.2 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands via the “gcov-args” argument.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|connectwise — connectwise_control
|An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . The server allows remote code execution. Administrative users could upload an unsigned extension ZIP file containing executable code that is subsequently executed by the server.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|connectwise — connectwise_control
|An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . Certain HTTP security headers are not used.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|connectwise — connectwise_control
|An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . There is a user enumeration vulnerability, allowing an unauthenticated attacker to determine with certainty if an account exists for a given username.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|connectwise — connectwise_control
|An issue was discovered in ConnectWise Control (formerly known as ScreenConnect) . There is a CORS misconfiguration, which reflected the Origin provided by incoming requests. This allowed JavaScript running on any domain to interact with the server APIs and perform administrative actions, without the victim’s knowledge.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|corel — wordperfect_office_x6
|Corel WordPerfect Office X6 has a DoS Vulnerability via untrusted pointer dereference
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|cryptacular — cryptacular
|CiphertextHeader.java in Cryptacular 1.2.3, as used in Apereo CAS and other products, allows attackers to trigger excessive memory allocation during a decode operation, because the nonce array length associated with “new byte” may depend on untrusted input within the header of encoded data.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|ctfd — ctfd
|Incorrect username validation in the registration processes of CTFd through 2.2.2 allows a remote attacker to take over an arbitrary account after initiating a password reset. This is related to register() and reset_password() in auth.py. To exploit the vulnerability, one must register with a username similar to the admin, but with spaces inserted before and after the username. This will register the account with the same username as the admin. After a reset of the password for this new account, CTFd will reset the admin account’s password due to the username collision.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|d-link — dsr-250n_devices
|D-Link DSR-250N devices with firmware _WW allow Persistent Root Access because of the admin password for the admin account.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
EXPLOIT-DB
|dimo_software — yellowbox_crm
|In DIMO YellowBox CRM before 6.3.4, Path Traversal in images/Apparence (dossier=../) and servletrecuperefichier (document=../) allows an unauthenticated user to download arbitrary files from the server.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|dimo_software — yellowbox_crm
|An Arbitrary File Upload issue in the file browser of DIMO YellowBox CRM before 6.3.4 allows a standard authenticated user to deploy a new WebApp WAR file to the Tomcat server via Path Traversal, allowing remote code execution with SYSTEM privileges.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|dimo_software — yellowbox_crm
|Incorrect Access Control in AfficheExplorateurParam() in DIMO YellowBox CRM before 6.3.4 allows a standard authenticated user to use administrative controllers.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|dimo_software — yellowbox_crm
|Path Traversal in the file browser of DIMO YellowBox CRM before 6.3.4 allows a standard authenticated user to browse the server filesystem.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|easytime_studio — easy_file_manager
|Easytime Studio Easy File Manager 1.1 has a HTTP request security bypass
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|evoko — evoko_home
|Evoko Home 1.31 devices allow remote attackers to obtain sensitive information (such as usernames and password hashes) via a WebSocket request, as demonstrated by the sockjs/224/uf1psgff/websocket URI at a wss:// URL.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|evoko — evoko_home
|Evoko Home 1.31 devices provide different error messages for failed login requests depending on whether the username is valid.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|extjs — extjs
|Server-side request forgery (SSRF) vulnerability in feed-proxy.php in extjs 5.0.0.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|facebook — whatsapp_desktop
|A vulnerability in WhatsApp Desktop versions prior to when paired with WhatsApp for iPhone versions prior to allows cross-site scripting and local file reading. Exploiting the vulnerability requires the victim to click a link preview from a specially crafted text message.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|fasttrack_software — admin_by_request
|FastTrack Admin By Request supports group policies that are supposed to allow only a select range of users to elevate to Administrator privilege at will. When a user requests elevation using the AdminByRequest.exe interface, the interface communicates with the underlying service (Audckq32.exe) using a .NET named pipe. If the underlying service responds that a user is permitted access to the elevation feature, the client then reinitiates communication with the underlying service and requests elevation. This elevation request has no local checks in the service, and depends on client-side validation in the AdminByRequest.exe interface, i.e., it is a vulnerable exposed functionality in the service. By communicating directly with the underlying service, any user can request elevation and obtain Administrator privilege regardless of group policies or permissions.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|fasttrack_software — admin_by_request
|FastTrack Admin By Request supports group policies that are supposed to allow only a select range of users to elevate to Administrator privilege at will. If a user does not have direct access to the elevation feature through group policies, they are prompted to enter a PIN code in a challenge-response manner upon attempting to elevate privileges. The challenge’s response uses a simple algorithm that can be easily emulated via data (customer ID and device name) available to all users, and thus any user can elevate to Administrator privilege.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|fluxbb — fluxbb
|A reverse proxy issue exists in FluxBB before 1.4.7 when FORUM_BEHIND_REVERSE_PROXY is enabled.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|fordnn — fordnn.usersexportimport_module
|The forDNN.UsersExportImport module before 1.2.0 for DNN (formerly DotNetNuke) allows an unprivileged user to import (create) new users with Administrator privileges, as demonstrated by Roles=”Administrators” in XML or CSV data.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|fortinet — fortimail
|An improper access control vulnerability in FortiMail admin webUI 6.2.0, 6.0.0 to 6.0.6, and below may allow administrators to perform system backup config download they should not be authorized for.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|fortinet — fortimail
|An improper access control vulnerability in FortiMail admin webUI 6.2.0, 6.0.0 to 6.0.6, and below may allow administrators to access web console they should not be authorized for.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|fortinet — fortios
|Improper permission or value checking in the CLI console may allow a non-privileged user to obtain Fortinet FortiOS plaint text private keys of system’s builtin local certificates via unsetting the keys encryption password in FortiOS 6.2.0, 6.0.0 to 6.0.6, and below or for user uploaded local certificates via setting an empty password in FortiOS 6.2.1, 6.2.0, 6.0.6 and below.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|fortinet — fortisiem
|A hard-coded password vulnerability in the Fortinet FortiSIEM database component version 5.2.5 and below may allow attackers to access the device database via the use of static credentials.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|freeciv — freeciv
|Freeciv before 2.3.3 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service via a crafted packet.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|gallagher — command_centre_server
|An issue was discovered in Gallagher Command Centre 7.x before ), 8.00 before ), and 8.10 before ). External system configuration data (used for third party integrations such as DVR systems) were logged in the Command Centre event trail. Any authenticated operator with the ‘view events’ privilege could see the full configuration, including cleartext usernames and passwords, under the event details of a Modified DVR System event.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|general_electric — d20me_devices
|General Electric D20ME devices are not properly configured and reveal plaintext passwords.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|general_electric — multiple_products
|In ApexPro Telemetry Server, Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server Version 4.3, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X, a vulnerability exists in the affected products that could allow an attacker to obtain access to the SSH private key in configuration files.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|general_electric — multiple_products
|In ApexPro Telemetry Server Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X, the affected products utilize a weak encryption scheme for remote desktop control, which may allow an attacker to obtain remote code execution of devices on the network.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|general_electric — multiple_products
|In ApexPro Telemetry Server Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X, B450 Version 2.X, B650 Version 1.X, B650 Version 2.X, B850 Version 1.X, B850 Version 2.X, a vulnerability in the software update mechanism allows an authenticated attacker to upload arbitrary files on the system through a crafted update package.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|general_electric — multiple_products
|In ApexPro Telemetry Server, Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server Version 4.3, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 2.X, B450 Version 2.X, B650 Version 1.X, B650 Version 2.X, B850 Version 1.X, B850 Version 2.X, an input validation vulnerability exists in the web-based system configuration utility that could allow an attacker to obtain arbitrary remote code execution.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|general_electric — multiple_products
|In ApexPro Telemetry Server Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X and CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 2.X, the integrated service for keyboard switching of the affected devices could allow attackers to obtain remote keyboard input access without authentication over the network.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|general_electric — multiple_products
|In ApexPro Telemetry Server Versions 4.2 and prior, CARESCAPE Telemetry Server v4.2 & prior, Clinical Information Center (CIC) Versions 4.X and 5.X, CARESCAPE Central Station (CSCS) Versions 1.X, the affected products utilized hard coded SMB credentials, which may allow an attacker to remotely execute arbitrary code.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|gentoo — portage
|Gentoo Portage through allows local users to place a Trojan horse plugin in the /usr/lib64/nagios/plugins directory by leveraging access to the nagios user account, because this directory is writable in between a call to emake and a call to fowners.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MLIST
MISC
|geocoder — geocoder
|sql.rb in Geocoder before 1.6.1 allows Boolean-based SQL injection when within_bounding_box is used in conjunction with untrusted sw_lat, sw_lng, ne_lat, or ne_lng data.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|gnu — gnu_coreutils
|Integer overflow in the keycompare_mb function in sort.c in sort in GNU Coreutils through 8.23 might allow attackers to cause a denial of service (application crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via long strings.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|gnu — gnu_coreutils
|The keycompare_mb function in sort.c in sort in GNU Coreutils through 8.23 on 64-bit platforms performs a size calculation without considering the number of bytes occupied by multibyte characters, which allows attackers to cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer overflow and application crash) or possibly have unspecified other impact via long UTF-8 strings.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|google — android
|audio/AudioPolicyManagerBase.cpp in Android before 5.1 allows attackers to cause a denial of service (audio_policy application outage) via a crafted application that provides a NULL device address.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|google — android
|media/libmedia/IAudioPolicyService.cpp in Android before 5.1 allows attackers to execute arbitrary code with media_server privileges or cause a denial of service (integer overflow) via a crafted application that provides an invalid array size.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|google — android
|Google Android prior to 4.4 has an APK Signature Security Bypass Vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|hashicorp — vault_enterprise
|HashiCorp Vault Enterprise through 1.3.1 fails, in certain circumstances, to revoke dynamic secrets for a mount in a deleted namespace. Fixed in 1.3.2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|honeywell — maxpro_vms_and_nvr
|The following versions of MAXPRO VMS and NVR, MAXPRO VMS:HNMSWVMS prior to Version VMS560 Build 595 T2-Patch, HNMSWVMSLT prior to Version VMS560 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR: MAXPRO NVR XE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR SE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR PE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, and MPNVRSWXX prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch contain an SQL injection vulnerability that could give an attacker remote unauthenticated access to the web user interface with administrator-level privileges.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|honeywell — maxpro_vms_and_nvr
|The following versions of MAXPRO VMS and NVR, MAXPRO VMS:HNMSWVMS prior to Version VMS560 Build 595 T2-Patch, HNMSWVMSLT prior to Version VMS560 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR: MAXPRO NVR XE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR SE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, MAXPRO NVR PE prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch, and MPNVRSWXX prior to Version NVR 5.6 Build 595 T2-Patch are vulnerable to an unsafe deserialization of untrusted data. An attacker may be able to remotely modify deserialized data without authentication using a specially crafted web request, resulting in remote code execution.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|ht_editor — ht_editor
|HT Editor has a Remote Stack Buffer Overflow Vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|huawei — mate_20_smart_phones
|HUAWEI Mate 20 smart phones with versions earlier than ) have an insufficient authentication vulnerability. A local attacker with high privilege can execute a specific command to exploit this vulnerability. Successful exploitation may cause information leak and compromise the availability of the smart phones.Affected product versions include: HUAWEI Mate 20 versions Versions earlier than )
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|huawei — multiple_products
|There is an integer overflow vulnerability in LDAP server of some Huawei products. Due to insufficient input validation, a remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending malformed packets to the target devices. Successful exploit could cause the affected system crash.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|huawei — multiple_products
|There is an integer overflow vulnerability in LDAP client of some Huawei products. Due to insufficient input validation, a remote attacker could exploit this vulnerability by sending malformed packets to the target devices. Successful exploit could cause the affected system crash.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|huawei — usg9500_devices
|USG9500 with versions of V, V, V, V, V, V have an information leakage vulnerability. Due to improper processing of the initialization vector used in a specific encryption algorithm, an attacker who gains access to this cryptographic primitive may exploit this vulnerability to cause the value of the confidentiality associated with its use to be diminished.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|ibm — websphere_mq
|IBM WebSphere MQ 7.1 and 7.5: Queue manager has a DoS vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|intellian_technologies — aptus_web
|Intellian Aptus Web 1.24 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary OS commands via the Q field within JSON data to the cgi-bin/libagent.cgi URI. NOTE: a valid sid cookie for a login to the intellian default account might be needed.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|iris — citations_management_tool
|IRIS citations management tool through 1.3 allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary commands.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|ispconfig — ispconfig
|ISPConfig : the “Add new Webdav user” can chmod and chown entire server from client interface.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ixp_data — easyinstall
|In IXP EasyInstall , there are cleartext credentials in network communication on TCP port 20050 when using the Administrator console remotely.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|ixp_data — easyinstall
|In IXP EasyInstall , there is Directory Traversal on TCP port 8000 via the Engine Service by an unauthenticated attacker, who can access the server’s filesystem with the access rights of NT AUTHORITYSYSTEM.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|ixp_data — easyinstall
|In IXP EasyInstall , there is Remote Code Execution via the Agent Service. An unauthenticated attacker can communicate with the Agent Service over TCP port 20051, and execute code in the NT AUTHORITYSYSTEM context of the target system by using the Execute Command Line function.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|ixp_data — easyinstall
|In IXP EasyInstall , there is Remote Code Execution via weak permissions on the Engine Service share. The default file permissions of the IXP$ share on the server allows modification of directories and files (e.g., bat-scripts), which allows execution of code in the context of NT AUTHORITYSYSTEM on the target server and clients.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|ixp_data — easyinstall
|In IXP EasyInstall , there is Lateral Movement (using the Agent Service) against other users on a client system. An authenticated attacker can, by modifying %SYSTEMDRIVE%IXPSW[PACKAGE_CODE]EveryLogon.bat, achieve this movement and execute code in the context of other users.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|ixp_data — easyinstall
|In IXP EasyInstall , it is possible to temporarily disable UAC by using the Agent Service on a client system. An authenticated attacker (non-admin) can disable UAC for other users by renaming and replacing %SYSTEMDRIVE%IXPDATAIXPAS.IXP.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|jama_software — jama_connect
|Jama Connect is vulnerable to stored Cross-Site Scripting
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|jazzband — django-user-sessions
|In Django User Sessions (django-user-sessions) before 1.7.1, the views provided allow users to terminate specific sessions. The session key is used to identify sessions, and thus included in the rendered HTML. In itself this is not a problem. However if the website has an XSS vulnerability, the session key could be extracted by the attacker and a session takeover could happen.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|jfrog — artifactory
|In JFrog Artifactory 5.x and 6.x, insecure FreeMarker template processing leads to remote code execution, e.g., by modifying a .ssh/authorized_keys file. Patches are available for various versions between and . The issue exists because use of the DefaultObjectWrapper class makes certain Java functions accessible to a template.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|kms_controls — bac-a1616bc_bacnet_devices
|KMS Controls BAC-A1616BC BACnet devices have a cleartext password of snowman in the BACKDOOR_NAME variable in the BC_Logon.swf file.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|koha — koha
|The MARC framework import/export function (admin/import_export_framework.pl) in Koha before , 3.10.x before , 3.12.x before , and 3.14.x before does not require authentication, which allows remote attackers to conduct SQL injection attacks via unspecified vectors.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|koha — koha
|Multiple directory traversal vulnerabilities in the (1) staff interface help editor (edithelp.pl) or (2) member-picupload.pl in Koha before , 3.10.x before , 3.12.x before , and 3.14.x before allow remote attackers to write to arbitrary files via unspecified vectors.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|koha — koha
|SQL injection vulnerability in the MARC framework import/export function (admin/import_export_framework.pl) in Koha before , 3.10.x before , 3.12.x before , and 3.14.x before allows remote authenticated users to execute arbitrary SQL commands via unspecified vectors. NOTE: this can be leveraged by remote attackers using CVE-.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|koha — koha
|Absolute path traversal vulnerability in tools/pdfViewer.pl in Koha before , 3.10.x before , 3.12.x before , and 3.14.x before allows remote attackers to read arbitrary files via unspecified vectors.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libressl — libressl
|Off-by-one error in the OBJ_obj2txt function in LibreSSL before 2.3.1 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (program crash) or possible execute arbitrary code via a crafted X.509 certificate, which triggers a stack-based buffer overflow. Note: this vulnerability exists because of an incorrect fix for CVE-.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|libressl — libressl
|Memory leak in the OBJ_obj2txt function in LibreSSL before 2.3.1 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (memory consumption) via a large number of ASN.1 object identifiers in X.509 certificates.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
MISC
MISC
|logaritmo — aware_callmanager_2012_devices
|The CSV upload feature in /supervisor/procesa_carga.php on Logaritmo Aware CallManager 2012 devices allows upload of .php files with a text/* content type. The PHP code can then be executed by visiting a /supervisor/csv/ URI.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|lorex_technology — lnc_ip_cameras
|Lorex LNC116 and LNC104 IP Cameras have a Remote Authentication Bypass Vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|meinberg — syncbox/ptp/ptpv2_devices
|The Meinberg SyncBox/PTP/PTPv2 devices have default SSH keys which allow attackers to get root access to the devices. All firmware versions up to v5.34o, v5.34s, v5.32* or 5.34g are affected. The private key is also used in an internal interface of another Meinberg Device and can be extracted from a firmware update of this device. An update to fix the vulnerability was published by the vendor.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
CONFIRM
|micro_focus — novell_zenworks_configuration_management
|Novell ZENworks Configuration Management before allows XSS.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|micro_focus — novell_zenworks_configuration_management
|Novell ZENworks Configuration Management before allows obtaining sensitive trace information.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — activex
|NULL Pointer Dereference in PowerTCP WebServer for ActiveX 1.9.2 and earlier allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (application crash) via a crafted HTTP request.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|microsoft — microsoft_dynamics_365
|An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Server, aka ‘Microsoft Dynamics 365 Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability’.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — multiple_windows_products
|An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists when the Windows User Profile Service (ProfSvc) improperly handles symlinks, aka ‘Windows User Profile Service Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability’.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — outlook_for_android
|A spoofing vulnerability exists in the way Microsoft Outlook for Android software parses specifically crafted email messages, aka ‘Outlook for Android Spoofing Vulnerability’.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — visual_studio_
|A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly sanitizes input, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability’. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-, CVE-, CVE-, CVE-.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — visual_studio_
|A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly sanitizes input, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability’. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-, CVE-, CVE-, CVE-.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — visual_studio_
|A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly sanitizes input, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability’. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-, CVE-, CVE-, CVE-.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — visual_studio_
|A tampering vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly handles virtual drive paths, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Tampering Vulnerability’.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — visual_studio_
|A remote code execution vulnerability exists when Git for Visual Studio improperly sanitizes input, aka ‘Git for Visual Studio Remote Code Execution Vulnerability’. This CVE ID is unique from CVE-, CVE-, CVE-, CVE-.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|microsoft — visual_studio_code
|An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists in Visual Studio Code when it exposes a debug listener to users of a local computer, aka ‘Visual Studio Code Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability’.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|mimblewimble — grin
|Grin through 2.1.1 has Insufficient Validation.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
CONFIRM
|mirc — mirc
|mIRC prior to 7.22 has a message leak because chopping of outbound messages is mishandled.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|mirc — mirc
|mIRC before 6.35 allows attackers to cause a denial of service (crash) via a long nickname.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
CONFIRM
|mirumee — saleor
|An issue was discovered in Mirumee Saleor 2.x before 2.9.1. Incorrect access control in the checkoutCustomerAttach mutations allows attackers to attach their checkouts to any user ID and consequently leak user data (e.g., name, address, and previous orders of any other customer).
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|multitech_conduit — mtcdt-lvw2-24xx_devices
|MultiTech Conduit MTCDT-LVW2-24XX devices allow remote authenticated administrators to execute arbitrary OS commands by navigating to the Debug Options page and entering shell metacharacters in the interface JSON field of the ping function.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|mysecureshell — mysecureshell
|MySecureShell 1.31 has a Local Denial of Service Vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|mysecureshell — mysecureshell
|mysecureshell 1.31: Local Information Disclosure Vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|openpne — openpne_3
|OpenPNE 3 versions 3.8.7, , , , has an External Entity Injection Vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|owncloud — owncloud_server
|Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in ownCloud Server before and 6.0.x before 6.0.2 allows remote attackers to hijack the authentication of users for requests that reset passwords via a crafted HTTP Host header.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
CONFIRM
MISC
|papercrop_gem_for_ruby_on_rails — papercrop_gem_for_ruby_on_rails
|The papercrop gem before 0.3.0 for Ruby on Rails does not properly handle crop input.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
CONFIRM
|parallels — parallels
|Parallels 13 uses cleartext HTTP as part of the update process, allowing man-in-the-middle attacks. Users of out-of-date versions are presented with a pop-up window for a parallels_updates.xml file on the http://update.parallels.com web site.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|peerigon — angular-expressions
|Angular Expressions before version 1.0.1 has a remote code execution vulnerability if you call expressions.compile(userControlledInput) where userControlledInput is text that comes from user input. If running angular-expressions in the browser, an attacker could run any browser script when the application code calls expressions.compile(userControlledInput). If running angular-expressions on the server, an attacker could run any Javascript expression, thus gaining Remote Code Execution.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|philips — hue_bridge
|Philips Hue Bridge model 2.X prior to and including version contains a Heap-based Buffer Overflow when handling a long ZCL string during the commissioning phase, resulting in a remote code execution.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|postfix-mta-sts-resolver — postfix-mta-sts-resolver
|In postfix-mta-sts-resolver before 0.5.1, All users can receive incorrect response from daemon under rare conditions, rendering downgrade of effective STS policy.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
CONFIRM
|prestashop — prestashop
|PrestaShop 1.5.5 allows remote authenticated attackers to execute arbitrary code by uploading a crafted profile and then accessing it in the module/ directory.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|privatebin — privatebin
|In PrivateBin versions 1.2.0 before 1.2.2, and 1.3.0 before 1.3.2, a persistent XSS attack is possible. Under certain conditions, a user provided attachment file name can inject HTML leading to a persistent Cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability. The vulnerability has been fixed in PrivateBin v1.3.2 & v1.2.2. Admins are urged to upgrade to these versions to protect the affected users.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
MISC
|pylons_project — waitress
|Waitress through version 1.3.1 allows request smuggling by sending the Content-Length header twice. Waitress would header fold a double Content-Length header and due to being unable to cast the now comma separated value to an integer would set the Content-Length to 0 internally. If two Content-Length headers are sent in a single request, Waitress would treat the request as having no body, thereby treating the body of the request as a new request in HTTP pipelining. This issue is fixed in Waitress 1.4.0.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|qdpm — qdpm
|A remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability exists in qdPM 9.1 and earlier. An attacker can upload a malicious PHP code file via the profile photo functionality, by leveraging a path traversal vulnerability in the users[‘photop_preview’] delete photo feature, allowing bypass of .htaccess protection. NOTE: this issue exists because of an incomplete fix for CVE-.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|qemu — qemu
|Buffer overflow in the send_control_msg function in hw/char/virtio-serial-bus.c in QEMU before 2.4.0 allows guest users to cause a denial of service (QEMU process crash) via a crafted virtio control message.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|qemu — qemu
|The ne2000_receive function in hw/net/ne2000.c in QEMU before allows attackers to cause a denial of service (infinite loop and instance crash) or possibly execute arbitrary code via vectors related to receiving packets.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|qemu — qemu
|Integer overflow in the VNC display driver in QEMU before 2.1.0 allows attachers to cause a denial of service (process crash) via a CLIENT_CUT_TEXT message, which triggers an infinite loop.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|qt — qt
|Qt through 5.14 allows an exponential XML entity expansion attack via a crafted SVG document that is mishandled in QXmlStreamReader, a related issue to CVE-.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|rapid7 — appspider
|The Chrome Plugin for Rapid7 AppSpider can incorrectly keep browser sessions active after recording a macro, even after a restart of the Chrome browser. This behavior could make future session hijacking attempts easier, since the user could believe a session was closed when it was not. This issue affects Rapid7 AppSpider version and prior versions, and is fixed in version .
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|rapid7 — nexpose
|Rapid7 Nexpose before 5.5.4 contains a session hijacking vulnerability which allows remote attackers to capture a user’s session and gain unauthorized access.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
BID
XF
|red_hat — jboss_enterprise_application_platform_vault
|A flaw was found in the JBoss EAP Vault system in all versions before 7.2.6.GA. Confidential information of the system property’s security attribute value is revealed in the JBoss EAP log file when executing a JBoss CLI ‘reload’ command. This flaw can lead to the exposure of confidential information.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|red_hat — multiple_jboss_products
|EJB method in Red Hat JBoss BRMS 5; Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform 5; Red Hat JBoss Operations Network 3.1; Red Hat JBoss Portal 4 and 5; Red Hat JBoss SOA Platform 4.2, 4.3, and 5; in Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Web Server 1 ignores roles specified using the @RunAs annotation.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
CONFIRM
|red_hat — quay
|A vulnerability was discovered in all quay-2 versions before quay-3.0.0, in the Quay web GUI where POST requests include a specific parameter which is used as a CSRF token. The token is not refreshed for every request or when a user logged out and in again. An attacker could use a leaked token to gain access to the system using the user’s account.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|ricoh — multiple_devices
|An issue was discovered in Ricoh (including Savin and Lanier) Windows printer drivers prior to 2020 that allows attackers local privilege escalation. Affected drivers and versions are: PCL6 Driver for Universal Print – Version 4.0 or later PS Driver for Universal Print – Version 4.0 or later PC FAX Generic Driver – All versions Generic PCL5 Driver – All versions RPCS Driver – All versions PostScript3 Driver – All versions PCL6 (PCL XL) Driver – All versions RPCS Raster Driver – All version
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
FULLDISC
CONFIRM
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|SSRF in AjaxRestrictedCmdStat in zap in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows a remote denial of service via the server attribute to the tools/_rcmdstat.jsp URI.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|A stack-based buffer overflow in zap_parse_args in zap.c in zap in Ruckus Unleashed through allows remote code execution via an unauthenticated HTTP request.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|emfd in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote attackers to execute OS commands via a POST request with the attribute xcmd=spectra-analysis to admin/_cmdstat.jsp via the mac attribute.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|ruckus — unleashed_devices
|emfd in Ruckus Wireless Unleashed through allows remote attackers to execute OS commands via a POST request with the attribute xcmd=packet-capture to admin/_cmdstat.jsp via the mac attribute.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|saltstack — salt
|In SaltStack Salt through , the salt-api NET API with the ssh client enabled is vulnerable to command injection. This allows an unauthenticated attacker with network access to the API endpoint to execute arbitrary code on the salt-api host.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|samba — samba
|All samba versions 4.9.x before , 4.10.x before and 4.11.x before have an issue where if it is set with “log level = 3” (or above) then the string obtained from the client, after a failed character conversion, is printed. Such strings can be provided during the NTLMSSP authentication exchange. In the Samba AD DC in particular, this may cause a long-lived process(such as the RPC server) to terminate. (In the file server case, the most likely target, smbd, operates as process-per-client and so a crash there is harmless).
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
CONFIRM
MISC
CONFIRM
|samba — samba
|There is an issue in all samba 4.11.x versions before , all samba 4.10.x versions before and all samba 4.9.x versions before , where the removal of the right to create or modify a subtree would not automatically be taken away on all domain controllers.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
CONFIRM
MISC
CONFIRM
|samba — samba
|There is a use-after-free issue in all samba 4.9.x versions before , all samba 4.10.x versions before and all samba 4.11.x versions before , essentially due to a call to realloc() while other local variables still point at the original buffer.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
CONFIRM
MISC
CONFIRM
|
samsung — galaxy_gear_devices
|The wnoti system service in Samsung Galaxy Gear series allows an unprivileged process to take over the internal notification message data, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|samsung — galaxy_gear_devices
|The wemail_consumer_service (from the built-in application wemail) in Samsung Galaxy Gear series allows an unprivileged process to manipulate a user’s mailbox, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. An arbitrary email can also be sent from the mailbox via the paired smartphone. This affects Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|samsung — galaxy_gear_devices
|Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2 includes the hcidump utility with no privilege or permission restriction. This allows an unprivileged process to dump Bluetooth HCI packets to an arbitrary file path.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|samsung — galaxy_gear_devices
|The wpa_supplicant system service in Samsung Galaxy Gear series allows an unprivileged process to fully control the Wi-Fi interface, due to the lack of its D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|sap — message_server
|A Buffer Overflow vulnerability exists in the Message Server service _MsJ2EE_AddStatistics() function when sending specially crafted SAP Message Server packets to remote TCP ports 36NN and/or 39NN in SAP NetWeaver 2004s, 7.01 SR1, 7.02 SP06, and 7.30 SP04, which could let a remote malicious user execute arbitrary code.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|sap — netweaver_2004s
|A Denial of Service vulnerability exists in the WRITE_C function in the msg_server.exe module in SAP NetWeaver 2004s, 7.01 SR1, 7.02 SP06, and 7.30 SP04 when sending a crafted SAP Message Server packet to TCP ports 36NN and/or 39NN.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|sarg — squid_analysis_report_generator
|log.c in Squid Analysis Report Generator (sarg) through allows local privilege escalation. By default, it uses a fixed temporary directory /tmp/sarg. As the root user, sarg creates this directory or reuses an existing one in an insecure manner. An attacker can pre-create the directory, and place symlinks in it (after winning a /tmp/sarg/denied.int_unsort race condition). The outcome will be corrupted or newly created files in privileged file system locations.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MLIST
MISC
|secure_headers_gem_for_ruby_on_rails — secure_headers_gem_for_ruby_on_rails
|In Secure Headers (RubyGem secure_headers), a directive injection vulnerability is present in versions before 3.9.0, 5.2.0, and 6.3.0. If user-supplied input was passed into append/override_content_security_policy_directives, a newline could be injected leading to limited header injection. Upon seeing a newline in the header, rails will silently create a new Content-Security-Policy header with the remaining value of the original string. It will continue to create new headers for each newline. This has been fixed in 6.3.0, 5.2.0, and 3.9.0.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
CONFIRM
|secure_headers_gem_for_ruby_on_rails — secure_headers_gem_for_ruby_on_rails
|In Secure Headers (RubyGem secure_headers), a directive injection vulnerability is present in versions before 3.8.0, 5.1.0, and 6.2.0. If user-supplied input was passed into append/override_content_security_policy_directives, a semicolon could be injected leading to directive injection. This could be used to e.g. override a script-src directive. Duplicate directives are ignored and the first one wins. The directives in secure_headers are sorted alphabetically so they pretty much all come before script-src. A previously undefined directive would receive a value even if SecureHeaders::OPT_OUT was supplied. The fixed versions will silently convert the semicolons to spaces and emit a deprecation warning when this happens. This will result in innocuous browser console messages if being exploited/accidentally used. In future releases, we will raise application errors resulting in 500s. Depending on what major version you are using, the fixed versions are 6.2.0, 5.1.0, 3.8.0.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|simple_machines — simple_machines_forum
|An issue was discovered in Simple Machines Forum (SMF) before . Reverse tabnabbing can occur because of use of _blank for external links.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|simplejobscript.com — simplejobscript.com
|An issue was discovered in Simplejobscript.com SJS before 1.65. There is unauthenticated SQL injection via the search engine. The parameter is landing_location. The function is countSearchedJobs(). The file is _lib/class.Job.php.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|simplesamlphp — simplesamlphp
|Cross-site scripting in SimpleSAMLphp before version . The www/erroreport.php script allows error reports to be submitted and sent to the system administrator. Starting with SimpleSAMLphp , a new SimpleSAMLUtilsEMail class was introduced to handle sending emails, implemented as a wrapper of an external dependency. This new wrapper allows us to use Twig templates in order to create the email sent with an error report. Since Twig provides automatic escaping of variables, manual escaping of the free-text field in www/errorreport.php was removed to avoid double escaping. However, for those not using the new user interface yet, an email template is hardcoded into the class itself in plain PHP. Since no escaping is provided in this template, it is then possible to inject HTML inside the template by manually crafting the contents of the free-text field.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|simplesamlphp — simplesamlphp
|Log injection in SimpleSAMLphp before version . The www/erroreport.php script, which receives error reports and sends them via email to the system administrator, did not properly sanitize the report identifier obtained from the request. This allows an attacker, under specific circumstances, to inject new log lines by manually crafting this report ID. When configured to use the file logging handler, SimpleSAMLphp will output all its logs by appending each log line to a given file. Since the reportID parameter received in a request sent to www/errorreport.php was not properly sanitized, it was possible to inject newline characters into it, effectively allowing a malicious user to inject new log lines with arbitrary content.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
MISC
|smc — dw_-lat_ga_devices
|SMC DW -LAT_GA devices allow XSS via the SSID field on the WiFi Network Configuration page (after a successful login to the admin account).
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|soapbox — soapbox
|Soapbox through 0.3.1: Sandbox bypass – runs a second instance of Soapbox within a sandboxed Soapbox.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|splunk — splunk
|Splunk 5.0.3 has an Unquoted Service Path in Windows for Universal Forwarder which can allow an attacker to escalate privileges
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|splunk — splunk
|Splunk before 5.0.4 lacks X-Frame-Options which can allow Clickjacking
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|storebackup — storebackup
|storeBackup.pl in storeBackup through 3.5 relies on the /tmp/storeBackup.lock pathname, which allows symlink attacks that possibly lead to privilege escalation. (Local users can also create a plain file named /tmp/storeBackup.lock to block use of storeBackup until an admin manually deletes that file.)
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MLIST
MLIST
MLIST
MLIST
MISC
MLIST
|supermicro — intelligent_management_platform_interface
|Directory traversal vulnerability in url_redirect.cgi in Supermicro IPMI before SMT_X9_315 allows authenticated attackers to read arbitrary files via the url_name parameter.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|suse — libsolv
|repodata_schema2id in repodata.c in libsolv before 0.7.6 has a heap-based buffer over-read via a last schema whose length is less than the length of the input schema.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|suse — linux_enterprise_server
|The permission package in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server allowed all local users to run dumpcap in the “easy” permission profile and sniff network traffic. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server permissions versions starting from to bcaa.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|
suse — linux_enterprise_server_15_and_opensuse_factory
|A Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the packaging of munge in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15; openSUSE Factory allowed local attackers to escalate privileges from user munge to root. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 munge versions prior to . openSUSE Factory munge versions prior to .
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|suse — linux_enterprise_server_
|UNIX Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the trousers package of SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1; openSUSE Factory allowed local attackers escalate privileges from user tss to root. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP1 trousers versions prior to . openSUSE Factory trousers versions prior to .
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|
suse — multiple_products
|The packaging of inn on SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11; openSUSE Factory, Leap 15.1 allows local attackers to escalate from user inn to root via symlink attacks. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 inn version and prior versions. openSUSE Factory inn version and prior versions. openSUSE Leap 15.1 inn version and prior versions.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|suse — multiple_products
|A Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the packaging of munin in openSUSE Factory, Leap 15.1 allows local attackers to escalate from user munin to root. This issue affects: openSUSE Factory munin version and prior versions. openSUSE Leap 15.1 munin version and prior versions.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|suse — multiple_products
|A symlink following vulnerability in the packaging of mailman in SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12; openSUSE Leap 15.1 allowed local attackers to escalate their privileges from user wwwrun to root. Additionally arbitrary files could be changed to group mailman. This issue affects: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11 mailman versions prior to . SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 mailman versions prior to . openSUSE Leap 15.1 mailman version and prior versions.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|suse — multiple_products
|: Incorrect Default Permissions vulnerability in libzypp of SUSE CaaS Platform 3.0, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 allowed local attackers to read a cookie store used by libzypp, exposing private cookies. This issue affects: SUSE CaaS Platform 3.0 libzypp versions prior to . SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12 libzypp versions prior to . SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 .
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|suse — opensuse_leap
|The apt-cacher-ng package of openSUSE Leap 15.1 runs operations in user owned directory /run/apt-cacher-ng with root privileges. This can allow local attackers to influence the outcome of these operations. This issue affects: openSUSE Leap 15.1 apt-cacher-ng versions prior to .
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|suse — opensuse_leap
|UNIX Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the packaging of gnump3d in openSUSE Leap 15.1 allows local attackers to escalate from user gnump3d to root. This issue affects: openSUSE Leap 15.1 gnump3d version and prior versions.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|
suse — opensuse_leap_and_opensuse_factory
|UNIX Symbolic Link (Symlink) Following vulnerability in the packaging of privoxy on openSUSE Leap 15.1, Factory allows local attackers to escalate from user privoxy to root. This issue affects: openSUSE Leap 15.1 privoxy version and prior versions. openSUSE Factory privoxy version and prior versions.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|systemd — systemd
|An issue was discovered in button_open in login/logind-button.c in systemd before 243. When executing the udevadm trigger command, a memory leak may occur.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|tizen — tizen
|The system-popup system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to perform popup-related system actions, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. Such actions include the triggering system poweroff menu, and prompting a popup with arbitrary strings. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|tizen — tizen
|The PulseAudio system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to control its A2DP MediaEndpoint, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|tizen — tizen
|The pkgmgr system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to perform package management actions, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. Such actions include installing, decrypting, and killing other packages. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|tizen — tizen
|The BlueZ system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to partially control Bluetooth or acquire sensitive information, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|tizen — tizen
|The bt/bt_core system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to create a system user interface and control the Bluetooth pairing process, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|tizen — tizen
|The Enlightenment system service in Tizen allows an unprivileged process to fully control or capture windows, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|tizen — tizen
|The SoundServer/FocusServer system services in Tizen allow an unprivileged process to perform media-related system actions, due to improper D-Bus security policy configurations. Such actions include playing an arbitrary sound file or DTMF tones. This affects Tizen before 5.0 M1, and Tizen-based firmwares including Samsung Galaxy Gear series before build RE2.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|tornadoweb — tornado
|Tornado before 3.2.2 sends arbitrary responses that contain a fixed CSRF token and may be sent with HTTP compression, which makes it easier for remote attackers to conduct a BREACH attack and determine this token via a series of crafted requests.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|torproject — tor
|Tor before and 0.2.5.x before does not properly handle pending-connection resolve states during periods of high DNS load, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (assertion failure and daemon exit) via crafted packets.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|torproject — tor
|The Hidden Service (HS) client implementation in Tor before , 0.2.5.x before , and 0.2.6.x before allows remote servers to cause a denial of service (assertion failure and application exit) via a malformed HS descriptor.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|torproject — tor
|The Hidden Service (HS) server implementation in Tor before , 0.2.5.x before , and 0.2.6.x before allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (assertion failure and daemon exit) via unspecified vectors.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MLIST
CONFIRM
|torproject — tor
|buf_pullup in Tor before and 0.2.5.x before does not properly handle unexpected arrival times of buffers with invalid layouts, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (assertion failure and daemon exit) via crafted packets.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|toshiba — configfree
|Toshiba ConfigFree has a CF7 File Remote Command Execution Vulnerability
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|troglobit — uftpd
|In uftpd before 2.11, it is possible for an unauthenticated user to perform a directory traversal attack using multiple different FTP commands and read and write to arbitrary locations on the filesystem due to the lack of a well-written chroot jail in compose_abspath(). This has been fixed in version 2.11
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
CONFIRM
|trustwave — modsecurity
|Trustwave ModSecurity 3.0.0 through 3.0.3 allows an attacker to send crafted requests that may, when sent quickly in large volumes, lead to the server becoming slow or unresponsive (Denial of Service) because of a flaw in Transaction::addRequestHeader in transaction.cc.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|umbraco — umbraco
|Umbraco CMS 8.2.2 allows CSRF to enable/disable or delete user accounts.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
FULLDISC
MISC
MISC
BUGTRAQ
|undertow — http_server
|A vulnerability was found in the Undertow HTTP server in versions before when listening on HTTPS. An attacker can target the HTTPS port to carry out a Denial Of Service (DOS) to make the service unavailable on SSL.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|usebb — usebb
|A File Inclusion vulnerability exists in act parameter to admin.php in UseBB before .
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|vanilla_forums — vanilla
|An issue exists in Vanilla Forums before due to the way cookies are handled.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|vanilla_forums — vanilla
|An Access Control vulnerability exists in the Facebook, Twitter, and Embedded plugins in Vanilla Forums before .
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|videolan — vlc_media_player
|The rtp_packetize_xiph_config function in modules/stream_out/rtpfmt.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 uses a stack-allocation approach with a size determined by arbitrary input data, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service (memory corruption) or possibly have unspecified other impact via a crafted length value.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|videolan — vlc_media_player
|Integer overflow in the Encode function in modules/codec/schroedinger.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 and 2.2.x before 2.2.1 allows remote attackers to conduct buffer overflow attacks and execute arbitrary code via a crafted length value.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|videolan — vlc_media_player
|The MP4_ReadBox_String function in modules/demux/mp.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 allows remote attackers to trigger an unintended zero-size malloc and conduct buffer overflow attacks, and consequently execute arbitrary code, via a box size of 7.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|videolan — vlc_media_player
|The MP4_ReadBox_String function in modules/demux/mp.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 performs an incorrect cast operation from a 64-bit integer to a 32-bit integer, which allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via a large box size.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|videolan — vlc_media_player
|Integer underflow in the MP4_ReadBox_String function in modules/demux/mp.c in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 allows remote attackers to cause a denial of service or possibly have unspecified other impact via a box size less than 7.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|videolan — vlc_media_player
|The GetUpdateFile function in misc/update.c in the Updater in VideoLAN VLC media player before 2.1.6 performs an incorrect cast operation from a 64-bit integer to a 32-bit integer, which allows remote attackers to conduct buffer overflow attacks and execute arbitrary code via a crafted update status file, aka an “integer truncation” vulnerability.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
CONFIRM
|vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras
|A Buffer Overflow vulnerability exists in Vivotek PT7135 IP Camera 0300a and 0400a via a specially crafted packet in the Authorization header field sent to the RTSP service, which could let a remote malicious user execute arbitrary code or cause a Denial of Service.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras
|An Information Disclosure vulnerability exists via a GET request in Vivotek PT7135 IP Camera 0300a and 0400a due to wireless keys and 3rd party credentials stored in clear text.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras
|A Command Injection vulnerability exists in Vivotek PT7135 IP Cameras 0300a and 0400a via the system.ntp parameter to the farseer.out binary file, which cold let a malicious user execute arbitrary code.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras
|An Authentication Bypass Vulnerability exists in Vivotek PT7135 IP Camera 0300a and 0400a via specially crafted RTSP packets to TCP port 554.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|vivotek — pt7135_ip_cameras
|A Directory Traversal vulnerability exists in Vivotek PT7135 IP Cameras 0300a and 0400a via a specially crafted GET request, which could let a malicious user obtain user credentials.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
MISC
|websitebaker — websitebaker
|websitebaker prior to and including 2.8.1 has an authentication error in backup module.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|The WP Database Backup plugin through 5.5 for WordPress stores downloads by default locally in the directory wp-content/uploads/db-backup/. This might allow attackers to read ZIP archives by guessing random ID numbers, guessing date strings with a 2020_{0..1}{0..2}_{0..3}{0..9} format, guessing UNIX timestamps, and making HTTPS requests with the complete guessed URL.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|WordPress WP GPX Maps Plugin allows remote attackers to execute arbitrary PHP code via improper file upload.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
BID
|wordpress — wordpress
|An issue was discovered in the Huge-IT gallery-images plugin before 1.9.0 for WordPress. The headers Client-Ip and X-Forwarded-For are prone to unauthenticated SQL injection. The affected file is gallery-images.php. The affected function is huge_it_image_gallery_ajax_callback().
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|wordpress — wordpress
|The marketo-forms-and-tracking plugin through 1.0.2 for WordPress allows wp-admin/admin.php?page=marketo_fat CSRF with resultant XSS.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
MISC
MISC
|xmind — xmind
|The update process in Xmind 3.4.1 and earlier allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code via a man-in-the-middle attack.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|xmlsoft — libxml2
|xmlSchemaPreRun in xmlschemas.c in libxml2 allows an xmlSchemaValidateStream memory leak.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|xmlsoft — libxml2
|xmlStringLenDecodeEntities in parser.c in libxml2 has an infinite loop in a certain end-of-file situation.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
|yast — yast2-security
|yast2-security didn’t use secure defaults to protect passwords. This became a problem on when configuration files that set secure settings were moved to a different location. As of the snapshot the insecure default settings were used until yast2-security switched to stronger defaults in 4.2.6 and used the new configuration file locations. Password created during this time used DES password encryption and are not properly protected against attackers that are able to access the password hashes.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
CONFIRM
|zoho_manageengine — servicedesk_plus
|Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus 11.0 Build 11007 allows XSS. This issue was fixed in version 11.0 Build 11010, SD-83959.
|not yet calculated
|
CVE-
MISC
FULLDISC
MISC
BUGTRAQ
CONFIRM
