(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 04 marzo 2021

On Read Across America Day for the past six years, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo student-athletes have read Dr. Seuss books to elementary school students around East Hawaiʻi. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that was physically impossible this year, but the Vulcans did their best to take Dr. Seuss virtual.

UH Hilo student-athletes made videos for six different schools—Waiākeawaena Elementary, Kaʻūmana Elementary, Kalanianaʻole Elementary, Hilo Union Elementary, Keaukaha Elementary, Haʻaheo Elementary and Waiākea Elementary. The videos were sent to the principals of each school, who then distributed them to teachers and classrooms.

Vulcan student-athletes have read to more than 10,000 keiki in-person, and now they can add virtual readings to that total.

Steve Kinder, Vulcan men’s assistant basketball coach, filmed and produced the student-athlete videos.

“Thank you to our student-athletes and coaches for their continued support of our local keiki and schools,” said UH Hilo Athletic Director Patrick Guillen. “Even though we had to adjust our approach this year, I am happy to say that this is always one of my favorite days of the year. This has grown from reading to 1,800 children our first year in 2016 to almost 2,700 last year. It’s a big part of who we are in reaching out and connecting with our local youth and the community. Despite the pandemic, it just wasn’t an option to not continue this tradition for our keiki.”

For more go the the UH Hilo Athletics website.

The post Vulcans take Dr. Seuss virtual first appeared on University of Hawaiʻi System News.

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2021/03/03/vulcans-take-dr-seuss-virtual/