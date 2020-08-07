VPI IMMINGHAM OCGT: DECISION IS MADE

A decision on the application for a Development Consent Order for VPI Immingham OCGT was taken on 07 August 2020 and has now been issued.

The period for legal challenge is defined in s118 of the Planning Act 2008. Further information about legal challenge can be found in the letter sent to all Interested Parties accompanying the Secretary of State’s decision and statement of reasons.

If you have any queries about the process please email the Planning Inspectorate at [email protected] or telephone the helpline on 0303 444 5000.