VOTING OPENS TODAY! VOTE NOW IN THE #EITAWARDS

lun 16 novembre 2020

Vote now for your favourite innovation in the EIT PUBLIC Awards 2020.

The 28 nominees represent the most promising graduates, entrepreneurs and innovators in Europe.

Each nominee has been selected for tackling global challenges with ground-breaking innovations in the fields of climate, energy, digitalisation, food, health and raw materials. Their products and services are driving Europe’s ability to innovate and create jobs and growth for Europe.

Choose which innovation you think should win by watching the videos and discovering their inspiring work.

Voting starts today and ends on 8 December at 23:59 (CET). The winner will be announced on 9 December during the EIT Awards online ceremony.

Fonte/Source: https://eit.europa.eu/news-events/news/voting-opens-today-vote-now-eitawards