lunedì, Novembre 16, 2020
Breaking News

USA,  SIDNEY POWELL ESPONE I RISULTATI DEL TRUMP TEAM. PROVE SERIE PER…

WE SUPPORT THE PATH TO THE RULE OF LAW AND INTEGRATION IN…

USA, STACEY ABRAMS: «PIù DI 600.000» GEORGIANI HANNO GIà RICHIESTO SCHEDE PER…

STATI UNITI, COLLETTA PER LA CAMPAGNA CATTOLICA PER LO SVILUPPO UMANO

COMECE APPELLO ALL’UE: GARANTIRE UNA REGIONE ARTICA SOSTENIBILE E PACIFICA

ACS-REGNO UNITO, NUOVI AIUTI PER LA RICOSTRUZIONE DI BEIRUT

INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION WEEK KICKS OFF WITH OPEN DOORS REPORT

INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION WEEK KICKS OFF WITH OPEN DOORS REPORT

MORE THAN 330.4 MILLION RIYALS, TOTAL TRADES OF THE MUSCAT SECURITIES MARKET…

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – NOVEMBER 16, 2020

Agenparl

VOTING OPENS TODAY! VOTE NOW IN THE #EITAWARDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – EUROPE, lun 16 novembre 2020

EIT Awards 2020

Vote now for your favourite innovation in the EIT PUBLIC Awards 2020.

The 28 nominees represent the most promising graduates, entrepreneurs and innovators in Europe.

Each nominee has been selected for tackling global challenges with ground-breaking innovations in the fields of climate, energy, digitalisation, food, health and raw materials. Their products and services are driving Europe’s ability to innovate and create jobs and growth for Europe.

Click here for the full list of nominees and their innovations

Choose which innovation you think should win by watching the videos and discovering their inspiring work.  

Voting starts today and ends on 8 December at 23:59 (CET). The winner will be announced on 9 December during the EIT Awards online ceremony.

Vote now

Read all about the EIT Awards 2020.

Have a look at the 2019 EIT Awards wrap up video

0https://eit.europa.eu/sites/default/files/eit_awards_all_nominees.pdf’>https://eit.europa.eu/sites/default/files/eit_awards_all_nominees.pdf

Fonte/Source: https://eit.europa.eu/news-events/news/voting-opens-today-vote-now-eitawards

Post collegati

VOTING OPENS TODAY! VOTE NOW IN THE #EITAWARDS

Redazione

BIDEN LIKELY TO MAKE US LNG MORE ACCEPTABLE TO EU

Redazione

CHINA-BACKED TRADE PACT POSITIVE FOR SHIPPING

Redazione

CHINESE HEAVY LIFT VESSEL CREW KIDNAPPED IN GULF OF GUINEA

Redazione

SEMPRA ENERGY GETS LNG EXPORT OFFER FROM MEXICO

Redazione

WE SUPPORT THE PATH TO THE RULE OF LAW AND INTEGRATION IN THE EU CHOSEN BY THE PEOPLE OF MOLDOVA IN THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More