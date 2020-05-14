VOTE NOW FOR 2020 HI PRIDE T-SHIRT DESIGN!

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 14 maggio 2020

What does “HI Pride” mean to you? The University of Hawaiʻi Bookstore System wants your input! The polls open on May 13 to vote for your favorite 2020 HI Pride T-shirt design.

This year’s ninth annual HI Pride T-shirt Contest set a new record with 100 original T-shirt designs submitted. Four finalists have been selected, and the UH Bookstore is seeking feedback from all UH students, faculty and staff to determine the winner.

One winner and one runner-up, selected by public vote, will be awarded a prize pack worth more than $400.

Vote now for the 2020 HI Pride T-shirt Contest. Voting closes on Friday, May 22 at noon.

T-shirts with the winning design will be available in the fall semester at all UH bookstores.

Show your HI Pride and vote today!

Fonte/Source: https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/05/13/vote-2020-hi-pride-t-shirt/