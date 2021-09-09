(AGENPARL) – gio 09 settembre 2021 Americans, communities in all 50 states will participate []

Americans, communities in all 50 states will participate

AmeriCorps encourages all Americans to honor the memory of September 11 and recapture the spirit of unity that swept the nation in the aftermath of 9/11 while paying tribute to those lost, heroic first responders, and the countless others who serve to defend the nation’s freedom at home and around the globe.

“The 20th Anniversary of 9/11 is a day of action – turning a day of tragedy into a day good,” said Mal Coles, AmeriCorps Acting CEO. “Wherever you are at this moment, you can help. Join us in honoring this day through service – find a volunteer project near you, contribute an act of good, or make a pledge to serve in the future.”

Americans in all 50 states will participate in projects that include delivering meals, refurbishing schools and community centers, collecting food and clothing, and building homes. Volunteers will also recruit mentors, provide services for veterans and military families, and help citizens improve their financial literacy skills. Despite the pandemic, communities are finding ways to serve safely on 9/11 Day.

Service event highlights:

– 911Day.org, AmeriCorps and community and corporate volunteers will serve together in large-scale meal packing projects in Boston, New York City, Washington, DC, Atlanta, St. Louis, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Meals will be donated to local organizations that address food insecurity.

Other ways for you to get involved:

– On 9/11 Day, pledge to serve with a local nonprofit or organization you’re passionate about throughout the year.

