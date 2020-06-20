sabato, Giugno 20, 2020
Breaking News

RELAZIONE GARANTE DATI PERSONALI – MARTEDì ALLE 15 DIRETTA WEBTV – PARTECIPA…

ALITALIA, AUDIZIONE DEI MINISTRI DE MICHELI E PATUANELLI – MARTEDì ALLE 12,30…

SOSTEGNO AL TURISMO, AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO FRANCESCHINI – MARTEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA…

CALL FOR PROPOSALS: INTERNATIONAL PROGRAMME FUND 2020/21

COMMISSIONE “IL FORTETO”, AUDIZIONE DEL SOSTITUTO PROCURATORE, ORNELLA GALEOTTI – LUNEDì ALLE…

GIUNTA DELLE ELEZIONI, CONTESTAZIONE ELEZIONE DI CUBEDDU – LUNEDì ALLE 10,30 DIRETTA…

SUOR MAINETTI: CERCARE GESù NEL QUOTIDIANO, PER ESSERE FELICI

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DEL 20 GIUGNO

ABBRACCIATI DAL PAPA: COSì IL PERSONALE SANITARIO DELL’OSPEDALE

ADOREMUS 2020: IN IRLANDA L’ADORAZIONE EUCARISTICA è ON LINE

Agenparl

VOLUNTEERING AGAINST THE ODDS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – sab 20 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Folklife Today Blog from the Library of Congress.
Volunteering Against the Odds [ https://blogs.loc.gov/folklife/2020/06/volunteering-against-the-odds/?loclr=eaftb ] 06/20/2020 10:15 AM EDT
This is the third blog post in aseries markingthe 75thAnniversary of the End of World War II, and will feature an Aviator Flight Log Book, which will be available during theArsenal of DemocracyFlyover in September 2020. In the spring of 1940, Nazi Germanys shadow was cast over much of Western Europe, but with world domination [] body { font-size: 1em; font-family: Arial, Verdana, sans-serif; font-weight: normal; font-style: normal; color: #333333; }
library of congress [ http://www.loc.gov ]

facebook [ http://facebook.com/libraryofcongress ] twitter [ http://www.twitter.com/librarycongress/ ] youtube [ http://www.youtube.com/libraryofcongress ] instagram [ https://instagram.com/librarycongress/ ] flickr [ http://www.flickr.com/photos/library_of_congress/ ] pinterest [ https://www.pinterest.com/LibraryCongress/ ]

Home [ https://www.loc.gov ] | About [ https://www.loc.gov/about/ ] | Contact [ https://www.loc.gov/contact/ ]
Subscriber Preferences & Unsubscribe [ https://service.govdelivery.com/accounts/USLOC/subscriber/edit ] | Subscriber Help [ https://insights.govdelivery.com/Communications/Subscriber_Help_Center ]

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More