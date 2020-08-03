VOLUNTEER NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (SUU0021)

(AGENPARL) – HULL (EAST YORKSHIRE), lun 03 agosto 2020

H.U.U. SERVICES LIMITED IS LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEER NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS TO HELP SHAPE OUR FUTURE.

H.U.U. Services Limited is the wholly owned company of Hull University Students’ Union (HUSU) – a registered charity and student led organisation at the heart of the University. We provide services and social and recreational activities for all students at the University, which support the core objectives of our parent charity, the Union.

Our Board of Trustees govern Hull University Students’ Union, and the Board of Non-Executive Directors govern H.U.U. Services Limited. They develop and set the business plan, including budgets for approval by the Board of Trustees. The Board of Directors ensure organisational compliance in all areas of legislation, policy and procedures. The Board is made up of two Trustees from the Charity Board, and four Volunteer Non-Executive Directors,

The Board of Directors meets a minimum of four times a year. Directors are encouraged to spend time in the Students’ Union when they can – attend events and get to know our students and staff and how we work. Directors are also invited to attend activities throughout the year including the awards ceremonies, fundraising and sports events. This is an unpaid role, but travel expenses and all out of pocket expenses in connection with the Trustee role will be reimbursed.

We are looking for individuals with skills in areas including the hospitality industry, legal, and HR – with the ability to influence strategic direction and business planning.

Experience of the students’ union movement, charity or HE sectors, or a membership organisation would be an advantage. We are particularly interested to hear from applicants who have good personal local networks within Hull, and who live locally or within the Yorkshire area.

Interviews will take place week commencing 17th August 2020. Successful applicants will be appointed by the Appointments & Governance Committee on behalf of the Trustee Board and may serve for a term of up to three years with the option of a second term.

We hope to welcome our new Directors to their first Board meeting in September 2020.

A comprehensive induction and training programme will be provided.

If you would like to discuss any aspect of this role with a member of HUSU’s Senior Management Team please email or ring to arrange a phone call.

To apply for the role please download an application pack from www.hulluniunion.com/about-us/work-with-us/vned

