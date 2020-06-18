giovedì, Giugno 18, 2020
VOLUMES 1 AND 2 OF “MANAGING THE CRISIS: THE FDIC AND RTC EXPERIENCE, 1980-1994,” THE RESULT OF A STUDY CONDUCTED BY THE FDIC INTO THE RESOLUTION OF TROUBLED BANKS AND THRIFTS DURING THE FINANCIAL CRISIS OF THE 1980S AND EARLY 1990S, ARE NOW AVAILABLE ON FRASER.

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI) gio 18 giugno 2020

NOTE:

Original document available from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation website https://www.fdic.gov/

DATE:
1998

SUBJECTS:

PUBLISHER: Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

ACCESS CONDITION: Public Domain

DIGITAL COPY SOURCE:
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Website

IDENTIFIER:

  • oclc:

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
and Resolution Trust Corporation (U.S.).
Managing the Crisis : The FDIC and RTC experience, 1980-1994 ,
Washington, D.C.:
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation,
1998, https://fraser.stlouisfed.org/title/6141,
accessed on June 18, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://fraser.stlouisfed.org/title/managing-crisis-6141?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=whats%2Bnew

