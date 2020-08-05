VOLUME OF RETAIL TRADE UP BY 5.7% IN EURO AREA

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 05 agosto 2020 In June 2020, a month marked by some relaxation of COVID-19 containment measures in many Member States, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 5.7% in the euro area and by 5.2% in the EU, compared with May 2020, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In May 2020, the retail trade volume increased by 20.3% in the euro area and by 18.3% in the EU. This means that retail trade volumes in both zones have returned to the levels recorded in February 2020, before the start of containment measures.

Fonte/Source: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/documents/2995521/11179856/4-05082020-AP-EN.pdf/7b50a190-c48f-64b2-9174-e45f6a04ce1a