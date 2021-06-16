(AGENPARL) – HELSINKI (FINLAND), mer 16 giugno 2021 According to Statistics Finland, a total of 59 million tonnes of goods were transported by lorries in the first quarter of 2021, which was one per 11 cent less than in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The volume of transported soil materials decreased by 32 per cent and the volume of transport for other goods decreased by two per cent compared to the fourth quarter in 2011.

