[VOLLEYBALL] TEXAS WESLEYAN DROPS USAO IN THREE SETS

(AGENPARL) – CHICKASHA (OKLAHOMA) mar 09 marzo 2021

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Monday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (1-13, 0-5 SAC) suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Texas Wesleyan University (10-2, 4-1 SAC). The Rams marched to victory with little resistance from the Drovers, winning the three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-14, and 25-18, respectively.

As a team, Texas Wesleyan produced a .277 attack percentage, while the Drovers were held at .000. The Rams out-blocked the Drovers 5-0.

Allison Patak (SO/White Oak, TX) led the Drovers offensive attack, with eight kills. Samiya West (JR/Fort Worth, TX) closely followed with six kills. PJ Curry (JR/Platte City, MO) contributed four kills and four digs.

Madison Garcia (FR/Waipahu, HI) finished the match with a team-high of 21 sets, to go along with seven digs. Faith Lanae Sebock (SO/Midwest City, OK) led the Drovers defense with 11 digs.

The Drovers are scheduled to be back in action on Friday, March 12 when they travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God University. First serve is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT in Waxahachie, Texas.

