martedì, Marzo 9, 2021
Breaking News

A WOMAN CAN DO ANYTHING: TIME TO CELEBRATE HER 365 DAYS A…

GOVERNMENT PUBLISHES FIRST EVER NATIONAL ACTION PLAN TO PROTECT JOURNALISTS

THE DEPARTMENT’S 45-DAY REVIEW FOLLOWING THE REVOCATION OF PROCLAMATIONS 9645 AND 9983

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 8, 2021

SPEECH: PM STATEMENT AT CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 8 MARCH 2021

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF MARCH 7, 2021

YEMEN: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON ESCALATING ATTACKS

CREATING A POSTPANDEMIC RECOVERY FOR WOMEN IN THE WORKPLACE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 8 MARCH…

UNGHERIA, LA GIOIA DELLA CHIESA PER LA PRESENZA DEL PAPA PER IL…

Agenparl

[VOLLEYBALL] TEXAS WESLEYAN DROPS USAO IN THREE SETS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CHICKASHA (OKLAHOMA) mar 09 marzo 2021

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Monday evening, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma (1-13, 0-5 SAC) suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Texas Wesleyan University (10-2, 4-1 SAC). The Rams marched to victory with little resistance from the Drovers, winning the three sets by scores of 25-15, 25-14, and 25-18, respectively.

As a team, Texas Wesleyan produced a .277 attack percentage, while the Drovers were held at .000. The Rams out-blocked the Drovers 5-0.

Allison Patak (SO/White Oak, TX) led the Drovers offensive attack, with eight kills. Samiya West (JR/Fort Worth, TX) closely followed with six kills. PJ Curry (JR/Platte City, MO) contributed four kills and four digs.

Madison Garcia (FR/Waipahu, HI) finished the match with a team-high of 21 sets, to go along with seven digs. Faith Lanae Sebock (SO/Midwest City, OK) led the Drovers defense with 11 digs.

The Drovers are scheduled to be back in action on Friday, March 12 when they travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God University. First serve is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT in Waxahachie, Texas.

  

Stay up to date on all USAO Athletics news by following us on our media platforms!

 

Athletics Website: www.usaoathletics.com

Live-stream: www.portal.stretchinternet.com/usao/

YouTube: USAO Athletics

Twitter: @DroverAthletics

Facebook: @USAODrovers

Instagram: @usao_drover_athletics

Fonte/Source: http://www.usaoathletics.com/article/2929

Post collegati

[VOLLEYBALL] TEXAS WESLEYAN DROPS USAO IN THREE SETS

Redazione

POLITICAL SCIENCE, HISTORY AND ACCOUNTING PROGRAMS RECEIVE TOP-50 RANKINGS FROM STUDY.COM

Redazione

TESLA TO BUILD LARGE BATTERY FOR TEXAS GRID: BLOOMBERG NEWS

Redazione

SOCIAL SCIENCES: CLINICAL ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, SOCIOLOGY

Redazione

STAFF & NON-MANAGERIAL PROFESSIONALS: DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT FOR ANNUAL GIVING AND STEWARDSHIP

Redazione

SERIDE TESHUVOT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More