[VOLLEYBALL] SKYHAWKS DEFEAT BUFFS IN THREE

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (Nov. 14, 2020) – With 13 kills apiece by Te’a Owens and Mary Rimmer and a double-double by Kaitlyn Hawke, the Point University volleyball team defeated Milligan University in dominating fashion Saturday afternoon 26-24, 25-21, 25-21.

By the numbers

Rimmer’s 13 kills came with only two attack errors to finish with a hitting percentage of .407. Hawke’s double-double, her eighth of the season, came off 37 assists and 13 digs. Madison Bentley helped anchor the Skyhawk defense with 11 digs. Point posted 10 blocks on the day, with Mollie Goen assisting in four and Rimmer with three.

Set-by-set

The first set was back-and-forth as Milligan went on a 4-0 run with four consecutive kills by Carley Gregory, for Point to follow with a 4-0 run of their own off of three Milligan attack errors and an ace by Bentley to close out the run. Overall there were 20 ties in the first set, with the last tie coming at 24-24 off a Milligan kill. Rimmer would help the Skyhawks break the tie with a kill to make the score 25-24 before a Milligan attack error helped Point earn the opening set victory.

The second set was similar to the first as both teams kept the score close with 15 ties throughout the set. Tied at 20, Point used a 5-1 run to close out the second set. The run began with a service ace from Audrey Blaschke, followed by a kill from Rimmer. Rachael Ellis would then give the Skyhawks their 22nd point of the game off a kill, and Point would earn their next three points off Milligan attack errors.

In the third set, Milligan led the entire set until Point tied the score up at 18. Back-to-back kills by Rimmer would allow the Skyhawks to take the lead 21-20 and Point would close out the set on a 4-1 run.

Up next

With Saturday’s win, the Skyhawks advance to 11-6 on the season and are tied in third place in the Appalachian Athletic Conference south division standings.

Point’s next match will be on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at home against Reinhardt University. Game time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the JV team to play prior at 4:30 p.m. The Skyhawks will be honoring their seniors during Tuesday’s match.