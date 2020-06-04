VOLKSWAGEN STARTS DEVELOPMENT OF CLIMATE PROJECTS FOR CO2 COMPENSATION

(AGENPARL) – WOLFSBURG (GERMANY), gio 04 giugno 2020

Stephen Rumsey, Chairman of Permian Global, said: “Healthy natural forests provide myriad benefits to people and the broader environment. This includes the capacity to sequester and store enormous amounts of carbon. Given the urgency and the scale of the climate crisis, it is vital that industry leaders become the driving forces of positive change. And we are delighted to find in Volkswagen, a partner that both understands the challenge ahead and is committed to play a key role in the solution.”

Scope of climate protection projects

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will initially develop projects on a total area of one million hectares, ten times the size of Berlin, in South America and Asia. The projects will have multiple benefits: protection and restoration of threatened tropical forests; local communities will benefit in the long term through sustainable alternatives to deforestation; biodiversity will be preserved and; at the same time a contribution will be made to overcoming the climate crisis. The projects will also support achieving the United Nations Sustainable Devel-opment Goals (SDGs). All projects will be independently audited and certified according to the highest standards, in particular the Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and the Climate Community and Biodiversity Standard (CCB) or Gold Standard.

Fonte/Source: https://www.volkswagenag.com/en/news/2020/06/volkswagen_co2_compensation.html