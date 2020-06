(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 06 giugno 2020 (North Carolina State University) An indoor residual spray made by combining a type of volcanic glass with water showed effective control of mosquitoes that carry malaria, according to a new study. The findings could be useful in reducing disease-carrying mosquito populations – and the risk of malaria – in Africa.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-06/ncsu-vgs060520.php