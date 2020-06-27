VOICESFROMHOME: MARIACHI COBRE SHARE SPIRITED VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE FEATURING HIT SONG FROM DISNEY AND PIXAR’S ‘COCO’

(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), sab 27 giugno 2020

Legendary Mariachi Cobre performers from the Mexico pavilion at EPCOT have come together virtually once again to share a rousing at-home performance of the hit song “The World Es Mi Familia” from Disney and Pixar’s film “Coco.” This is the latest installment of our popular #VoicesFromHome musical series, which brings a little Disney magic and music into your home.

[embedded content]

Be sure to keep checking the Disney Parks Blog for more #DisneyMagicMoments stories like this, as Disney cast members continue to share Disney magic with all of you.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/gVAQJNZLa-E/