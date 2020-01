(AGENPARL) – Kremlin, dom 19 gennaio 2020

Conference participants will

exchange views on resolving the Libyan crisis, including on an early cessation

of hostilities, reconciliation of the parties to the conflict and launching an extensive political dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations.

Key agreements will be recorded in a final document

of the conference.

Fonte/Source: http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62610