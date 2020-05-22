venerdì, Maggio 22, 2020
VIVA DORIA RECALLS WINTERGREEN ESSENTIAL OIL DUE TO FAILURE TO MEET CHILD RESISTANT PACKAGING REQUIREMENT; RISK OF POISONING (RECALL ALERT)

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 22 maggio 2020

Due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19, some of the remedies identified in recall press releases may not be available at this time. Consumers should check with recalling firms for further details.

It is important to remember that CPSC and recalling firms urge consumers not to use recalled products.

Fonte/Source: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/viva-doria-recalls-wintergreen-essential-oil-due-to-failure-to-meet-child-resistant

