giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

MERCOLEDì 5 AGOSTO 2020 – 248ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

GUATEMALA JOINS UK-MEXICO SEMINAR TO DISCUSS ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINES

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 6, 2020

ATTUAZIONE MISURE CONTENIMENTO COVID-19: INFORMATIVA MINISTRO SPERANZA IN ASSEMBLEA

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON  FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S.…

ANNOUNCING THE EXPANSION OF THE CLEAN NETWORK TO SAFEGUARD AMERICA’S ASSETS

REWARDS FOR JUSTICE – REWARD OFFER FOR INFORMATION ON  FOREIGN INTERFERENCE IN U.S.…

NEW COVID-19 PRIVATE SECTOR ENGAGEMENT & PARTNERSHIP FUND

Agenparl

VISUAL AND MULTIMODAL COMMUNICATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, gio 06 agosto 2020

Successful communication requires optimal relevance to a target audience. Relevance theory (RT) provides an excellent model based on this insight, but the impact of the theory has until now been restricted due to an almost exclusive focus on spoken face-to-face communication. Visual and Multimodal Communication: Applying the Relevance Principle is the first book to systematically demonstrate how RT can fulfill its promise to develop into an inclusive theory of communication.

In this book, Charles Forceville refines and adapts RT’s original claims to show its applicability to static visuals and multimodal discourses in popular culture genres. Using colorful examples, he explains how RT can be expanded and adapted to accommodate mass-communicative visual and visual-plus-verbal messages. Forceville addresses issues such as the difference between drawing prospective addressees’ attention to a message and persuading them to accept it; the thorny continuum from implicit to explicit information; and the role of genre. Case studies of pictograms, advertisements, cartoons, and comics provide contemporary and accessible examples of the importance of genre and of how the RT model can be connected to other approaches.

By expanding the application of relevance theory to include mass-communicative messages, Visual and Multimodal Communication reintroduces a central framework of cognitive linguistics and pragmatics to a new audience and paves the way for an inclusive theory of communication.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/visual-and-multimodal-communication-9780190845230?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

WE’RE NOT HERE TO ENTERTAIN

Redazione

VISUAL AND MULTIMODAL COMMUNICATION

Redazione

NOSTALGIA FOR THE EMPIRE

Redazione

SES-T/C–00696 – GEORGIA TELEVISION, LLC – GRANT OF AUTHORITY

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 1125-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XWF

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 1126-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XWG

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More