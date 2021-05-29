(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), sab 29 maggio 2021

Vista Glacier in 1998 and 2016 Digital Globe images with the the 1984 terminus red arrow and 2015 terminus yellow arrow, Point A is the rock seen below the glacier in 1994 image below and Point B is where the advance moraine reached the valley bottom. Vista Glacier is a valley glacier flowing down the northeast side of Glacier Peak (Dakobed) that drains into the Suiattle River. The glacier begins …

The post Vista Glacier, Glacier Peak WA Retreat and Snow Line Rise appeared first on AGU Blogosphere.

Fonte/Source: https://blogs.agu.org/fromaglaciersperspective/2021/05/28/vista-glacier-glacier-peak-wa-retreat-and-snow-line-rise/