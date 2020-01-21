21 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH MARGARITA ROJAS OF CARACOL TV

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 21, 2020

PIPER PA-P MALIBU, N264DB: ANNIVERSARY STATEMENT

PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU MEETS WITH WINNIPEG MAYOR BRIAN BOWMAN

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BOLIVIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LONGARIC

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH BOLIVIAN FOREIGN MINISTER LONGARIC

GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO ANNOUNCE FUNDING FOR TOBACCO CESSATION PROJECTS

Home » VISITOR ARRIVALS FOR DECEMBER 2019
Agenparl English Politica Estera Social Network

VISITOR ARRIVALS FOR DECEMBER 2019

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Macao, mar 21 gennaio 2020

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled in December 2019, a decrease of 13.6% year-on-year. Same-day visitors () and overnight visitors () dropped by 12.1% and 15.3% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors and same-day visitors remaining unchanged at 2.2 days and 0.2 day respectively.

Visitors from mainland China decreased by 14.5% year-on-year to (54.6% of them were from Guangdong Province), with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme falling by 15.9% to . Visitors from the Republic of Korea (), Hong Kong () and Taiwan () went down by 39.3%, 3.9% and 14.3% respectively. Meanwhile, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area increased by 27.5% year-on-year to ; those coming from Zhuhai () and Guangzhou () surged by 37.4% and 29.5% respectively.

For the whole year of 2019, visitor arrivals reached , an increase of 10.1% year-on-year. Same-day visitors () and overnight visitors () rose by 20.0% and 0.8% respectively. The average length of stay of total visitors (1.2 days), overnight visitors (2.2 days) and same-day visitors (0.2 day) held stable year-on-year. Analysed by country/place, visitors from mainland China (), Hong Kong () and Taiwan () went up by 10.5%, 16.2% and 0.2% respectively, whereas those from the Republic of Korea () reduced by 8.6%. Visitors from Canada () and the United Kingdom () recorded year-on-year increases, while those from the United States () and Australia () decreased. Besides, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled in 2019, a growth of 26.3% year-on-year; those coming from Zhuhai () and Guangzhou () leapt by 45.9% and 19.5% respectively.

Analysed by mode of transport, visitor arrivals by land jumped by 32.2% year-on-year to in 2019, with those arriving through the Border Gate () growing by 14.9%; meanwhile, visitors entering via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge () accounted for 18.4% of the total. Visitor arrivals by air grew by 16.7% year-on-year to , with those arriving at the airport () rising by 17.1%. On the other hand, visitor arrivals by sea declined by 39.5% year-on-year to ; those disembarking at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal () and the Taipa Ferry Terminal () tumbled by 41.7% and 36.3% respectively.

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.mo/detail/en/N20AU30sxL

Related posts

VISITOR ARRIVALS FOR DECEMBER 2019

Redazione

CALABARZON NUTRITION TEAM CHECKS ON NUTRITIONAL NEEDS OF TAAL EVACUEES

Redazione

CEBUANO NEWS: LUNA ALANG SA PROYEKTONG UBOS SA AGUSAN UP MUKABAT NA SA 3,358

Redazione

HONG KONG CUSTOMS SEIZES SUSPECTED METHAMPHETAMINE (WITH PHOTO)

Redazione

REGULATORY SYSTEMS (ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT) AMENDMENT ACT 2019

Redazione

REGULATORY IMPACT ASSESSMENT: REPEALING THE LEGISLATIVE FRAMEWORK FOR FUNDED FAMILY CARE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More