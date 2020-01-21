(AGENPARL) – Macao, mar 21 gennaio 2020

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled in December 2019, a decrease of 13.6% year-on-year. Same-day visitors () and overnight visitors () dropped by 12.1% and 15.3% respectively. The average length of stay of visitors held steady year-on-year at 1.2 days, with that of overnight visitors and same-day visitors remaining unchanged at 2.2 days and 0.2 day respectively.

Visitors from mainland China decreased by 14.5% year-on-year to (54.6% of them were from Guangdong Province), with those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme falling by 15.9% to . Visitors from the Republic of Korea (), Hong Kong () and Taiwan () went down by 39.3%, 3.9% and 14.3% respectively. Meanwhile, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area increased by 27.5% year-on-year to ; those coming from Zhuhai () and Guangzhou () surged by 37.4% and 29.5% respectively.

For the whole year of 2019, visitor arrivals reached , an increase of 10.1% year-on-year. Same-day visitors () and overnight visitors () rose by 20.0% and 0.8% respectively. The average length of stay of total visitors (1.2 days), overnight visitors (2.2 days) and same-day visitors (0.2 day) held stable year-on-year. Analysed by country/place, visitors from mainland China (), Hong Kong () and Taiwan () went up by 10.5%, 16.2% and 0.2% respectively, whereas those from the Republic of Korea () reduced by 8.6%. Visitors from Canada () and the United Kingdom () recorded year-on-year increases, while those from the United States () and Australia () decreased. Besides, visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area totalled in 2019, a growth of 26.3% year-on-year; those coming from Zhuhai () and Guangzhou () leapt by 45.9% and 19.5% respectively.

Analysed by mode of transport, visitor arrivals by land jumped by 32.2% year-on-year to in 2019, with those arriving through the Border Gate () growing by 14.9%; meanwhile, visitors entering via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge () accounted for 18.4% of the total. Visitor arrivals by air grew by 16.7% year-on-year to , with those arriving at the airport () rising by 17.1%. On the other hand, visitor arrivals by sea declined by 39.5% year-on-year to ; those disembarking at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal () and the Taipa Ferry Terminal () tumbled by 41.7% and 36.3% respectively.

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.mo/detail/en/N20AU30sxL