domenica, Febbraio 7, 2021
Breaking News

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE…

LIBYA: DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON THE FORMATION OF…

GOVERNO: P. DE LUCA (PD), BENE ZINGARETTI, L’UE è LA SOLUZIONE

L’APPELLO DEL PAPA PER LA TUTELA DELLA VITA E LA PROTEZIONE DEI…

LA PREGHIERA DEL PAPA PER IL MYANMAR: SI PROMUOVANO GIUSTIZIA E STABILITà

IL PAPA: LA MISSIONE DELLA CHIESA è LA VICINANZA

CONTE – DI MAIO, CHIGI: RICOSTRUZIONI RIPORTATE DAL CORRIERE DELLA SERA NON…

UCRAINA, 30 ANNI DAL RINNOVO DELLE STRUTTURE ECCLESIASTICHE

MALI IN PREGHIERA PER LA LIBERAZIONE DI SR. GLORIA NARVAEZ

NON SOLO VITTIME DELLA TRATTA. BLESSING, TESSITRICE DI SPERANZA

Agenparl

VISITING SPEAKER IN CHEMISTRY, PROFESSOR ROBERT J. GILLIARD,

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), dom 07 febbraio 2021

Event Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Professor Robert J. Gilliard, Jr.   
Department of Chemistry,
University of Virginia

will present a talk entitled:

“Electronic Tuning in the Main-Group: From Subvalent Organometallics to Novel π-Electron Materials”

Abstract:  Research efforts in the Gilliard laboratory span diverse areas of chemical synthesis related to the activation of inert chemical bonds, energy storage, and molecular hybrid materials chemistry. Our work with s-block metals has resulted in a number of advances in the low-valent and hydridic chemistry of the alkaline earth metals (e.g., beryllium, magnesium), including molecular models for hydrogen storage. Recently, we have begun to study heterocycles “doped” with p-block elements for the development of new π-electron materials with unusual bonding and photophysical properties. This has led to the first examples of pyrene-fused N-heterocyclic germylenes and boranes, thermochromic and thermoluminescent borafluorene materials, and stable borafluorene radicals. Our primary goal has been to isolate molecules in rare electronic states and to provide a link between structure and function. This presentation will highlight our most recent results in these research areas.

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/chemistry/visiting-speaker-in.html

Post collegati

VISITING SPEAKER IN CHEMISTRY, PROFESSOR ROBERT J. GILLIARD,

Redazione

ENGINEERING: POST DOCTORAL RESEARCH FELLOW

Redazione

SHUFFLING BUBBLES REVEAL HOW LIQUID FOAMS EVOLVE

Redazione

ASSESSING YOUR FINANCIAL FEASIBILITY

Redazione

PRICING STRATEGY

Redazione

RAISING FUNDS FOR YOUR BUSINESS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More