(AGENPARL) – gio 12 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

08/11/2021 08:15 PM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

The United States welcomes the visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to the Kingdom of Morocco for the reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat. Foreign Minister Lapid’s trip — the first to Morocco by an Israeli Foreign Minister since the agreement to establish full diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco was announced — and the reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat are significant for Israel, Morocco, and the broader region. The United States will continue to work with Israel and Morocco to strengthen all aspects of our partnerships and create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for all the people of the Middle East.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this