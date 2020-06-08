VISIBLE-LIGHT RESPONSIVE BINBO4 NANOSHEETS PHOTOANODE FOR STABLE AND EFFICIENT SOLAR-DRIVEN WATER OXIDATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 giugno 2020
Herein, we report the bismuth niobate (BiNbO4), which is regarded as an emerging photoanode material for sustainable photoelectrochemical (PEC) solar energy conversion. BiNbO4 possesses a direct bandgap (Eg) of ~2.6 eV, and shows the proper band alignment for water oxidation/ reduction reaction. In this study, a simple sol–gel route followed by spin coating method was explored to develop BiNbO4 nanosheets under the optimum annealing condition. It is known that the annealing temperature of 500 and 550 °C influences the crystallinity and PEC properties of BiNbO4 film. In particular, the 550 °C annealed film sharply improved the crystalline property of BiNbO4 film, and rapidly enhanced the PEC performance, which was accompanied by photocurrent density of 0.45 mA/cm2 at 1.23 V vs. reversible hydrogen electrode (RHE) (briefly abbreviated as 1.23 VRHE) in strong alkaline solution of 1 M NaOH, compared with that of 0.26 mA/cm2 at 1.23 VRHE of the 500 °C annealed film. This may be attributed to the main increase of the crystallinity, as well as the improvement of the electronic properties. In addition, the incident photon-to-current efficiency of BiNbO4(550 °C) film showed a yield of 20 % at 425 nm, and produced stable photoresponse under light illumination in strong alkaline solution over 5h, compared with BiVO4 electrode.
