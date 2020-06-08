VISIBLE-LIGHT RESPONSIVE BINBO4 NANOSHEETS PHOTOANODE FOR STABLE AND EFFICIENT SOLAR-DRIVEN WATER OXIDATION

Herein, we report the bismuth niobate (BiNbO4), which is regarded as an emerging photoanode material for sustainable photoelectrochemical (PEC) solar energy conversion. BiNbO4 possesses a direct bandgap (Eg) of ~2.6 eV, and shows the proper band alignment for water oxidation/ reduction reaction. In this study, a simple sol–gel route followed by spin coating method was explored to develop BiNbO4 nanosheets under the optimum annealing condition. It is known that the annealing temperature of 500 and 550 °C influences the crystallinity and PEC properties of BiNbO4 film. In particular, the 550 °C annealed film sharply improved the crystalline property of BiNbO4 film, and rapidly enhanced the PEC performance, which was accompanied by photocurrent density of 0.45 mA/cm2 at 1.23 V vs. reversible hydrogen electrode (RHE) (briefly abbreviated as 1.23 VRHE) in strong alkaline solution of 1 M NaOH, compared with that of 0.26 mA/cm2 at 1.23 VRHE of the 500 °C annealed film. This may be attributed to the main increase of the crystallinity, as well as the improvement of the electronic properties. In addition, the incident photon-to-current efficiency of BiNbO4(550 °C) film showed a yield of 20 % at 425 nm, and produced stable photoresponse under light illumination in strong alkaline solution over 5h, compared with BiVO4 electrode.