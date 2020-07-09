giovedì, Luglio 9, 2020
VISIBLE-LIGHT PROMOTED THREE-COMPONENT TANDEM REACTION TO SYNTHESIZE DIFLUOROMETHYLATED OXAZOLIDIN-2-IMINE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 09 luglio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,25947-25951
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA04729E, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Kun Bao, Jun Wei, Huihui Yan, Rong Sheng
Visible-light promoted three-component tandem reaction.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/ep9qSG0-1RE/D0RA04729E

