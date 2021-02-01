lunedì, Febbraio 1, 2021
VISIBLE-LIGHT-PROMOTED E-SELECTIVE SYNTHESIS OF α-FLUORO-β-ARYLALKENYL SULFIDES VIA THE DEOXYGENATION/ISOMERIZATION PROCESS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08254F, Communication
Yuxiu Li, Xiangqian Li, Xiaowei Li, Dayong Shi
Highly E-selective synthesis of α-fluoro-β-arylalkenyl sulfides: regioselective synthesis of α-fluoro-β-arylalkenyl sulfides has been established with gem-difluoroalkenes and sodium arysulfinates via visible-light-induced deoxygenation of S–O bonds and isomerization of alkenes. Moreover, the strategy is also applied in the late-stage modification of complex natural products and drugs.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Li5V5Qi-fe0/D0CC08254F

