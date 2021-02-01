VISIBLE-LIGHT-PROMOTED E-SELECTIVE SYNTHESIS OF α-FLUORO-β-ARYLALKENYL SULFIDES VIA THE DEOXYGENATION/ISOMERIZATION PROCESS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 01 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC08254F, Communication

Yuxiu Li, Xiangqian Li, Xiaowei Li, Dayong Shi

Highly E-selective synthesis of α-fluoro-β-arylalkenyl sulfides: regioselective synthesis of α-fluoro-β-arylalkenyl sulfides has been established with gem-difluoroalkenes and sodium arysulfinates via visible-light-induced deoxygenation of S–O bonds and isomerization of alkenes. Moreover, the strategy is also applied in the late-stage modification of complex natural products and drugs.

