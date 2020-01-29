29 Gennaio 2020
VISIBLE-LIGHT-INITIATED REGIOSELECTIVE SULFONYLATION/CYCLIZATION OF 1,6-ENYNES UNDER PHOTOCATALYST- AND ADDITIVE-FREE CONDITIONS

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020

Without employing any photocatalyst and additive, an economical, eco-friendly and practical strategy has been developed for the visible-light-initiated regioselective sulfonylation/cyclization of 1,6-enynes in a biomass-derived green solvent 2-methylTHF from easily accessible sulfonyl chlorides under open-air conditions at room temperature. Compared with conventional heating conditions, the use of 3 W blue light-emitting diode (LED) or sunlight not only reduces energy consumption but also minimizes the side reactions. This transformation has excellent regioselectivity, mild reaction conditions, broad substrate scope and ease of scale-up. Moreover, the mechanistic studies indicated that a sulfonyl radical pathway was involved in this reaction.

