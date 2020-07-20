lunedì, Luglio 20, 2020
VISIBLE LIGHT-INDUCED AEROBIC OXIDATION OF DIARYLALKYNES TO α-DIKETONES CATALYZED BY COPPER-SUPEROXO AT ROOM TEMPERATURE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 20 luglio 2020

Green Chem., 2020, 22,4426-4432
DOI: 10.1039/D0GC00975J, Communication
Vaibhav Pramod Charpe, Arunachalam Sagadevan, Kuo Chu Hwang
We demonstrate an environmentally benign and economically feasible method for the oxidation of stable diarylalkynes to diketones at room temperature using the inexpensive copper(II) chloride salt and molecular oxygen under low energy visible light irradiation.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/VJrgFlWzHOE/D0GC00975J

