VISIBLE-LIGHT DRIVEN SYNTHESIS OF POLYCYCLIC BENZO[D][1,3]OXAZOCINE FROM 2-AMINOCHALCONE

Chem. Commun., 2020, 56,6739-6742
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC02416C, Communication
Yu-Qi Gao, Yi Hou, Liming Zhu, Junhan Chen, Ruoxin Li, Sheng-Yong Zhang, Yu-Peng He, Weiqing Xie
Herein, we report a tandem cycloisomerization/nucleophilic addition/cyclization of 2-amino chalcone with bifunctional nucleophiles driven by visible light.
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/UmjqAVSi9go/D0CC02416C