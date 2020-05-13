mercoledì, Maggio 13, 2020
VISIBLE-LIGHT DRIVEN SYNTHESIS OF POLYCYCLIC BENZO[D][1,3]OXAZOCINE FROM 2-AMINOCHALCONE VIA TANDEM AROMATIZATION/DEAROMATIZATION PROCESS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 13 maggio 2020

Herein, we report a tandem cycloisomerization/nucleophilic addition/cyclization of 2-amino chalcone with bifunctional nucleophiles driven by visible light. This cascade process is realized by the irradiation of blue LED at room temperature, which provides a concise access to structurally diverse benzo[d][1,3]oxazocine scaffold. Mechanistic studies show that the reaction is initiated with the E to Z isomerization of C-C double bond upon the irradiation of visible light, followed by cyclization/rearomatization to generate a transient quinolinium intermediate, which is trapped by the nucleophile and cyclized to produce the polycyclic benzo[d][1,3]oxazocine.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/UmjqAVSi9go/D0CC02416C

