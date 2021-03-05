venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Breaking News

GCHQ AND NSA CELEBRATE 75 YEARS OF UKUSA AGREEMENT

GIOVEDì 4 MARZO 2021 – 303ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – MARCH 5, 2021

2021 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN OF COURAGE AWARD RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 4, 2021

DEPARTMENT OF STATE OFFERS REWARD INCREASE FOR INFORMATION TO BRING TRANSNATIONAL CRIMINAL TO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

FOREIGN SECRETARY ORAL STATEMENT: UPDATE ON COUNTER DAESH

Agenparl

VISIBLE-LIGHT DRIVEN CO2 REDUCTION TO FORMATE BY THE SYSTEM OF WATER-SOLUBLE ZINC PORPHYRIN AND FORMATE DEHYDROGENASE WITH ELECTRON-MEDIATED THE AMINO AND CARBAMOYL GROUPS-MODIFIED VIOLOGEN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00889G, Paper
Akimitsu Miyaji, Yutaka Amao
Visible-light driven CO2 reduction to formate with the system consisting of water-soluble zinc tetraphenylporphyrin tetrasulfonate (ZnTPPS), formate dehydrogenase from Candida boidinii (CbFDH) and 1-amino-1’-carbamoyl-4,4’- bipyridinium salt (ACBP) as an electron…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/9kkawKBuS84/D1NJ00889G

Post collegati

INFORMATION ONLINE IN-DEPTH SERIES LEADERSHIP

Redazione

COLOR-TUNABLE ULTRALONG ROOM TEMPERATURE PHOSPHORESCENCE FROM EDTA

Redazione

OVERCOMING THE PHASE SEPARATION WITHIN HIGH–ENTROPY METAL CARBIDE BY POLY(IONIC LIQUID)S

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: £79 MILLION TO BOOST MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN AND YOUNG PEOPLE

Redazione

NEWS STORY: SPACE LAUNCH FROM BRITISH SOIL ONE STEP CLOSER

Redazione

PD-L1 APTAMER ISOLATION VIA MODULAR-SELEX AND ITS APPLICATIONS IN CANCER CELL DETECTION AND TUMOR TISSUE SECTION IMAGING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More