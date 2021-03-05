VISIBLE-LIGHT DRIVEN CO2 REDUCTION TO FORMATE BY THE SYSTEM OF WATER-SOLUBLE ZINC PORPHYRIN AND FORMATE DEHYDROGENASE WITH ELECTRON-MEDIATED THE AMINO AND CARBAMOYL GROUPS-MODIFIED VIOLOGEN

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 05 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00889G, Paper

Akimitsu Miyaji, Yutaka Amao

Visible-light driven CO 2 reduction to formate with the system consisting of water-soluble zinc tetraphenylporphyrin tetrasulfonate (ZnTPPS), formate dehydrogenase from Candida boidinii (CbFDH) and 1-amino-1’-carbamoyl-4,4’- bipyridinium salt (ACBP) as an electron…

