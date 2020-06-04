VIRTUAL SEMINAR: THE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 04 giugno 2020

The financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on our health care system has been enormous. As hospitals cancelled non-urgent admissions and surgeries, and outpatient clinics and practices deferred elective and preventive visits, expected revenue streams evaporated. Many systems and practices have taken a huge hit to their bottom lines, threatening their financial health and survival. At the same time, the use of telehealth and other innovations grew, sometimes without clear reimbursement mechanisms. Join our panel of CEOs as they discuss the pandemic’s financial impact on hospitals and health systems, primary care practices, and community health centers, and the public and private investment needed in the aftermath of COVID-19.

This event is free & open to the public. See how to join the event below.

Fonte/Source: https://ldi.upenn.edu/event/virtual-seminar-financial-impact-covid-19-health-care-providers