giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
Breaking News

MARTIN KLUS AND AMBASSADOR OF THE REPUBLIC OF ESTONIA TOOMAS KUKK: THE…

CENTENARY OF DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS BETWEEN ESTONIA AND FINLAND

THE CHIEF OF SLOVAK DIPLOMACY VISITS BUDAPEST

IL COMMENTO DI DON FABIO ROSINI AL VANGELO DI DOMENICA 7 GIUGNO…

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE SEEKS TO MAXIMISE RESERVES CONTRIBUTION THROUGH NEW REVIEW

COMMISSIONE EUROPEA: NESSUN FINANZIAMENTO SENZA RIFORME

LITHUANIA HELPS TO SOLVE HUMANITARIAN CRISIS IN YEMEN

DEPUTY FOREIGN MINISTER OF BELARUS O.KRAVCHENKO PARTICIPATES IN THE WREATH LAYING EVENT…

GREEN RECOVERY OF THE ECONOMY AND SOCIETY AFTER COVID-19: UK STATEMENT

SPECIALIST LEISURE GROUP COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION – ADVICE FOR EMPLOYEES, CREDITORS AND…

Agenparl

VIRTUAL SEMINAR: THE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 04 giugno 2020

The financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on our health care system has been enormous. As hospitals cancelled non-urgent admissions and surgeries, and outpatient clinics and practices deferred elective and preventive visits, expected revenue streams evaporated. Many systems and practices have taken a huge hit to their bottom lines, threatening their financial health and survival. At the same time, the use of telehealth and other innovations grew, sometimes without clear reimbursement mechanisms. Join our panel of CEOs as they discuss the pandemic’s financial impact on hospitals and health systems, primary care practices, and community health centers, and the public and private investment needed in the aftermath of COVID-19.

This event is free & open to the public. See how to join the event below.

Speakers:
Carmela Castellano-Garcia, JD

President and Chief Executive Officer, California Primary Care Association
 

Rebekah Gee, MD, MPH, MS
Chief Executive Officer, Louisiana State University Health Care Services Division and Former Secretary, Louisiana Department of Health

Kevin Mahoney, MBA, DBA
Chief Executive Officer, University of Pennsylvania Health System

Farzad Mostashari, MD, ScM
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aledade, Inc. and Former National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, HHS
 

Rachel Werner, MD, PhD (moderator)
Executive Director, Penn LDI; Robert D. Eilers Professor, Medicine and Health Care Management, Perelman School of Medicine and the Wharton School

TO JOIN, PLEASE SELECT FROM THE FOLLOWING OPTIONS:

From desktop:
a) Open web browser (Chrome and Firefox are preferred)
b) Visit this link: https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/tcfkfpeu

From mobile device:
a) Open this link: https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/tcfkfpeu
b) Download the Bluejeans app, if you don’t already have it.
c) Enter event ID: tcfkfpeu

From telephone:
Dial one of the following numbers, enter the participant PIN followed by #:
+1 (415) 466-7000 (US) —> PIN  #
+1 (760) 699-0393 (US) —> PIN  #

From laptop paired with room system​:
a) Dial: bjn.vc or 199.48.152.152 in the room system.
b) Go to primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/yjpzzwxh/room-system/
c) Enter the pairing code displayed on your room system screen into your browser.

From room system:
a) Dial: bjn.vc or 199.48.152.152 in the room system.
b) Enter Meeting ID:  and Passcode: 0611

Joining from outside the US?
a) Open web browser
b) Visit this link: bluejeans.com/numbers/primetime-attendees/event?id=tcfkfpeu

Fonte/Source: https://ldi.upenn.edu/event/virtual-seminar-financial-impact-covid-19-health-care-providers

Post collegati

THERE IS A FAVOURABLE TREND IN ELDERLY CARE HOMES

Redazione

GOVERNMENT TO ANALYSE STATUS OF PANDEMIC ALSO AT ITS WEDNESDAY MEETING

Redazione

FROM THE DESK: DAN CALARCO SAYS IU WAS PUT BETWEEN A BOX AND A HARD PLACE

Redazione

JET UP AVIATION, LLC CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS JET UP AVIATION – EXEMPTION FROM&NBSP;SUBSECTION 84(2) OF THE CTA.

Redazione

APPLICATION BY JET UP AVIATION, LLC CARRYING ON BUSINESS AS JET UP AVIATION (LICENSEE) FOR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUBSECTION&NBSP;84(2) OF THE CANADA TRANSPORTATION ACT, SC&NBSP;1996, C&NBSP;10, AS AMENDED (CTA).

Redazione

<A HREF=”/IT/NOTIZIE/PRIMA-DOMENICA-DEL-MESE-TORNA-LINGRESSO-GRATUITO-TUTTI-NEI-MUSEI-CIVICI”>PRIMA DOMENICA DEL MESE: TORNA L'INGRESSO GRATUITO PER TUTTI NEI MUSEI CIVICI</A>

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More