VIRTUAL SEMINAR: THE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), gio 04 giugno 2020
The financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on our health care system has been enormous. As hospitals cancelled non-urgent admissions and surgeries, and outpatient clinics and practices deferred elective and preventive visits, expected revenue streams evaporated. Many systems and practices have taken a huge hit to their bottom lines, threatening their financial health and survival. At the same time, the use of telehealth and other innovations grew, sometimes without clear reimbursement mechanisms. Join our panel of CEOs as they discuss the pandemic’s financial impact on hospitals and health systems, primary care practices, and community health centers, and the public and private investment needed in the aftermath of COVID-19.
Carmela Castellano-Garcia, JD
President and Chief Executive Officer, California Primary Care Association
Rebekah Gee, MD, MPH, MS
Chief Executive Officer, Louisiana State University Health Care Services Division and Former Secretary, Louisiana Department of Health
Kevin Mahoney, MBA, DBA
Chief Executive Officer, University of Pennsylvania Health System
Farzad Mostashari, MD, ScM
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aledade, Inc. and Former National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, HHS
Rachel Werner, MD, PhD (moderator)
Executive Director, Penn LDI; Robert D. Eilers Professor, Medicine and Health Care Management, Perelman School of Medicine and the Wharton School
