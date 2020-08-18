VIRTUAL PRESIDENT’S FORUM ON INCLUSIVE EXCELLENCE TO FEATURE WORLD-RENOWNED PIONEER IN MULTICULTURAL PSYCHOLOGY

(AGENPARL) – CLEMSON (SOUTH CAROLINA), mar 18 agosto 2020

Derald Wing Sue will be the guest speaker at the virtual President’s Forum on Inclusive Excellence at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Sue is a professor of psychology and education in the Department of Counseling and Clinical Psychology at Teachers College, Columbia University.

Sue is a pioneer of multicultural psychology, microaggression theory, racial dialogues and the psychology of racism and antiracism. He has authored 21 books and more than 170 scholarly publications. He served on Bill Clinton’s President’s Advisory Board on Race in 1996 and on the advisory board of the MTV Look Different Campaign, which has created antiracism TV programs to educate millennials about microaggressions and to facilitate dialogues on race. He served as a past president of the Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues and the president of the Society of Counseling Psychology of the American Psychological Association. Along with Melba J. T. Vasquez and Rosie Bingham, he co-founded the National Multicultural Conference and Summit in 1999.

The President’s Forum on Inclusive Excellence is a series of twice-yearly forums with corporate executives and higher education leaders who have track records of building successful, inclusive organizations.

The President’s Forum was initiated in 2016 by Lee Gill, Clemson’s chief inclusion and equity officer and special assistant to the president for inclusive excellence.

“The corporate world has long understood the importance of diversity and inclusion in the work force,” Gill said.

“Inclusive excellence and multicultural competence are seen as keys to promoting innovation, creative problem-solving and competing in the global marketplace. As one expert said, ‘Diversity is a catalyst, not just a slogan’ in creating successful organizations.”

Fonte/Source: http://newsstand.clemson.edu/virtual-presidents-forum-on-inclusive-excellence-to-feature-world-renowned-pioneer-in-multicultural-psychology/