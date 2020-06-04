(AGENPARL) – gio 04 giugno 2020 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Virtual Pacific Islands Dialogue on COVID-19 Assistance [ https://www.state.gov/virtual-pacific-islands-dialogue-on-covid-19-assistance/ ] 06/04/2020 08:10 AM EDT

Office of the Spokesperson

The United States and Taiwan are enhancingour importantcooperationtoprevent the spread of COVID-19.We want countries around the world to benefit from the generous contributions and impressive expertise that Taiwana vibrant democracy and a force for goodbrings to the global community, and improve the health and welfare of their people.

As part of that effort, on June 3, 2020, senior representatives of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the U.S. Department of State, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. Department of the Interior, the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO), and the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs convened a virtual dialogue to strengthen the coordination of COVID-19assistance in the Pacificand discuss the Taiwan model that has successfully combatted the spread of the virus.

Launched in 2019, the Pacific Islands Dialogue (PID) is a platform for the United StatesandTaiwan to explore ways to increase our cooperationto meet thedevelopment needs of Taiwans diplomatic partners in the Pacific. Recognizing thesignificantimpact of COVID-19 in the region,conveningthe virtual PIDwasan opportunity toidentifygaps inCOVID-19assistanceandtodevelop a coordinated response tofill them.

Participants included AIT Director Brent Christensen;Deputy Assistant Secretaryof State for Australia, New Zealand andthePacific IslandsSandraOudkirk;USAIDDeputy Assistant Administrator Ann MarieYastishock;USAID COVID-19 Task Force Coordinator Dr. Ken Staley;Deputy Assistant Secretary,Insular and International Affairs,Sarah Jorgenson;TECRO Representative Stanley Kao;and Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister HsuSzu-chien.

