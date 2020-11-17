martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
VIRTUAL MEETING WITH THE GRADUATING CLASS OF 2020

(AGENPARL) – TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, mar 17 novembre 2020

All UWI St. Augustine Graduands of the Class of 2020 are invited to attend a Virtual Meeting with the Graduating Class of 2020 happening on November 17 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. (EST).

This is a chance to hear from Administration regarding the plans for the Virtual Ceremonies in January 2021 and gain clarity on the graduation process.

Send your questions and comments in advance by clicking here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Graduatingclassvirtualmeeting.

To attend the Virtual Meeting, no registration is required, simply tune in via the UWI St. Augustine YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/uwistaugustine

Fonte/Source: https://sta.uwi.edu/news/ecalendar/event.asp?id=3453

