VIRTUAL INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION WEEK 2020

(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), mar 17 novembre 2020 The University of Hawai’i System will be celebrating International Education Week with events being held by campuses across the UH System. All programs will be held virtually allowing students from all 10 campuses to participate in the various campuses’ activities.

International Education Week is co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education and Department of State to recognize the importance of global engagement in universities across the United States.

For more information about the International Education Week events occurring in the UH System, please see the IEW Calendar of Events: http://go.hawaii.edu/3h9

Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/14957