VIRTUAL INSTRUCTION CHALLENGES BALLET MAJORS TO KEEP SKILLS ON POINTE

(AGENPARL) – BLOOMINGTON (INDIANA), mar 21 aprile 2020

Natalie Hedrick knew ballet was physically demanding, but she never thought it would require dancing around her pet cat.

“My cat is always roaming around, so sometimes I have to dodge her,” Hedrick said.

Hedrick participates in a daily technique class from her Pennsylvania home, connected to the more than 60 other Jacobs School of Music ballet majors via Zoom. The department quickly came up with a way to move instruction online following IU’s announcement that classes for the remainder of the semester would meet virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The adjustment required some creative thinking from faculty, as ballet is typically taught in a large classroom setting. While dancing at home, students all have different spaces to work with. Hedrick, for example, said her slippery wood floors have been a challenge. Few have mirrors to dance in front of.

“Because of the restriction in space, my movements have become a lot more methodical,” Hedrick said. “I’ve been able to focus a lot more on myself than maybe placing pressure on a much larger environment.”

Co-chair of the ballet department and associate professor Sarah Wroth said that during the Zoom class, she demonstrates or explains a combination and plays music, and then students perform the movements. Feedback is crucial in ballet, so Wroth uses gallery view to keep an eye on each dancer. But she’s had to adjust how she provides corrections in the virtual environment.