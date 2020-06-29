lunedì, Giugno 29, 2020
Breaking News

KORčOK AFTER THE MEETING WITH EU’S BARNIER: “SLOVAKIA DOES CARE THAT THE…

KORčOK WITH US AMBASSADOR ON BILATERAL AND INTERNATIONAL AGENDA

KORčOK IN KOšICE: “OPEN AND SINCERE DISCUSSION IS OUR MOST IMPORTANT INSTRUMENT…

IVAN KORčOK AT MEETINGS ORGANIZED BY SCCI ON EUROPE AND BREXIT AND…

STATE SECRETARY PARíZEK RECEIVED AMBASSADOR OF NIGERIA

MEETING OF SENIOR OFFICIALS OF THE OECD CENTRES OF THE GOVERNMENT IN…

KORčOK ABOUT PESCO: “THE SECURITY AND DEFENCE AGENDA HAS BEEN ACQUIRING NEW…

STATE SECRETARY PARíZEK RECEIVES AMBASSADOR MEUCCI OF THE REPUBLIC OF ITALY

KORčOK FESTIVELY OPENS THE “NATIONAL CONVENTION ON THE EUROPEAN UNION IN MACEDONIA”

SLOVAKIA HUB – WHERE INDIAN AND SLOVAK STARTUPS MET

Agenparl

VIRTUAL INFORMATION DESK IN FISHER FOYER

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY, lun 29 giugno 2020
student speaking with virtual information desk staff

Remember when you’d walk up to the information desk and ask for assistance? Now we’re here, in virtual person, to help you.

In Fisher Library foyer we have our Virtual Information Desk to greet you and help you with any questions. There’s no need to log in and no mobile devices are required – just walk up and chat.

In the first weeks of reopening we’ve had enquiries ranging from how to find books at Fisher Library, to asking if the staff member they are talking to is real! Students love it and some feedback includes ‘Brave New World’, ‘Cool!’, ‘It’s great to be talking to a human!’

As Library staff we’ve enjoyed reconnecting with you face-to-face, even if it is virtual, and it was wonderful to be able to wish students good luck with their exams.

The Virtual Information Desk is open 10am – 4pm Monday to Friday. Come and have a chat, or wave and say hello!

student speaking with virtual information desk staff

Fonte/Source: https://news.library.sydney.edu.au/virtual-information-desk-in-fisher-foyer/

Post collegati

PEAK BODY FOR LIBRARIES OPPOSES CHANGES TO UNIVERSITY FEES FOR LIS COURSES

Redazione

NANOSCALE LASER-INDUCED BREAKDOWN SPECTROSCOPY IMAGING REVEALS CHEMICAL DISTRIBUTION WITH SUBCELLULAR RESOLUTION

Redazione

OVER 3,000 BENEFICIARIES OF «TETAMMAN» CLINICS-JAZAN

Redazione

GUIDANCE: OVERSEAS BUSINESS RISK – CHINA

Redazione

VIRTUAL INFORMATION DESK IN FISHER FOYER

Redazione

SURFACE ENGINEERING OF MAGNETIC IRON OXIDE NANOPARTICLES BY POLYMER GRAFTING: SYNTHESIS PROGRESS AND BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More