(AGENPARL) – UNIVERSITY OF SYDNEY, lun 29 giugno 2020



Remember when you’d walk up to the information desk and ask for assistance? Now we’re here, in virtual person, to help you.

In Fisher Library foyer we have our Virtual Information Desk to greet you and help you with any questions. There’s no need to log in and no mobile devices are required – just walk up and chat.

In the first weeks of reopening we’ve had enquiries ranging from how to find books at Fisher Library, to asking if the staff member they are talking to is real! Students love it and some feedback includes ‘Brave New World’, ‘Cool!’, ‘It’s great to be talking to a human!’

As Library staff we’ve enjoyed reconnecting with you face-to-face, even if it is virtual, and it was wonderful to be able to wish students good luck with their exams.

The Virtual Information Desk is open 10am – 4pm Monday to Friday. Come and have a chat, or wave and say hello!

Fonte/Source: https://news.library.sydney.edu.au/virtual-information-desk-in-fisher-foyer/