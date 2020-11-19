giovedì, Novembre 19, 2020
Breaking News

USA, LA QUARTA CONTEA DELLA GEORGIA TROVA UNA MEMORY CARD CON INNUMEREVOLI…

GOVERNO: SISTO, DI MAIO STIA TRANQUILLO, FI MAI IN MAGGIORANZA CON LUI

GOVERNO, DI MAIO: BENE PROPOSTA DI COLLABORAZIONE DI FI MA NESSUN ALLARGAMENTO…

PRESS RELEASE: PM TO ANNOUNCE LARGEST MILITARY INVESTMENT IN 30 YEARS

PRESS RELEASE: PM’S RECORD DEFENCE PLEDGE TO PROTECT SCOTTISH SECURITY AND JOBS

PA, RESOCONTO DELL’INTERVENTO DEL MINISTRO DADONE AD ASSEMBLEA ANCI

IDENTIFYING ORGANIZATIONS ENGAGED IN ANTI-SEMITIC BDS ACTIVITIES

IDENTIFYING ORGANIZATIONS ENGAGED IN ANTI-SEMITIC BDS ACTIVITIES

IDENTIFYING ORGANIZATIONS ENGAGED IN ANTI-SEMITIC BDS ACTIVITIES

MANOVRA: MANDELLI (FI), NESSUN ‘NAZARENO DELL’EPIDEMIA’, MAI CON SINISTRA

Agenparl
Image default
Home » VIRTUAL GRADUATION WEEK

VIRTUAL GRADUATION WEEK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), gio 19 novembre 2020

19 November 2020

For the first time in Monash’s history, we’re gearing up to deliver a fully-digital graduation week for more than 15,000 students from Monday to Friday, 7-11 December.

The experience will see graduates recognised in a celebratory video from their managing faculty (or Malaysia), with the added fun of interactive activities such as a personalised graduation (grad) party and augmented reality (AR) gown filter.

Grad party

Graduates will have the opportunity to invite their peers and loved ones to mark this milestone by hosting a grad party on a private video conferencing platform, so they can watch their celebration video together.

Graduates will use a personalised link to watch their graduation celebration, and be able to chat with their guests so they can share their achievement.

AR gown filter

We’ve also created an AR graduation hat and gown for graduates to wear so they can snap a pic and share it with their grad party guests and on their social channels.

Go team

Thanks to those who have contributed their time, energy and ideas to transforming this year’s graduation ceremonies into a personalised virtual experience. The COVID-19 global health crisis continues to present us with many challenges, but the way graduations have been adapted under these circumstances is another great example of our commitment to create memorable experiences for our students and wider University community.

Share the news

We encourage you to share the virtual graduations website with your networks, and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #MonashAlumni.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/virtual-graduations-2020

Post collegati

RESPECTED BUSINESS RESEARCHERS HONOURED AS FELLOWS OF ACADEMY OF SOCIAL SCIENCES OF AUSTRALIA

Redazione

24 HOUR PUBLIC ACCESS DEFIBRILLATOR AT PENINSULA CAMPUS

Redazione

VIRTUAL GRADUATION WEEK

Redazione

PEARL HARBOR NAVAL SHIPYARD’S WORK ON CRITICAL REPAIRS ENSURES USS JOHN PAUL JONES MEETS TASKING

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: EXPANDED STUDY TESTS IMMUNE RESPONSE OF CARE HOME STAFF AND RESIDENTS

Redazione

PRESS RELEASE: UK EXPORT FINANCE APPOINTS FOUR SENIOR TRADE REPRESENTATIVES OVERSEAS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More