VIRTUAL GRADUATION WEEK

(AGENPARL) – MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA), gio 19 novembre 2020

19 November 2020

For the first time in Monash’s history, we’re gearing up to deliver a fully-digital graduation week for more than 15,000 students from Monday to Friday, 7-11 December.

The experience will see graduates recognised in a celebratory video from their managing faculty (or Malaysia), with the added fun of interactive activities such as a personalised graduation (grad) party and augmented reality (AR) gown filter.

Grad party

Graduates will have the opportunity to invite their peers and loved ones to mark this milestone by hosting a grad party on a private video conferencing platform, so they can watch their celebration video together.

Graduates will use a personalised link to watch their graduation celebration, and be able to chat with their guests so they can share their achievement.

AR gown filter

We’ve also created an AR graduation hat and gown for graduates to wear so they can snap a pic and share it with their grad party guests and on their social channels.

Go team

Thanks to those who have contributed their time, energy and ideas to transforming this year’s graduation ceremonies into a personalised virtual experience. The COVID-19 global health crisis continues to present us with many challenges, but the way graduations have been adapted under these circumstances is another great example of our commitment to create memorable experiences for our students and wider University community.

Share the news

We encourage you to share the virtual graduations website with your networks, and join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #MonashAlumni.

Fonte/Source: https://www.monash.edu/news/internal/internal-articles/virtual-graduations-2020