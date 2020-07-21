VIRTUAL CONFERENCE ON LOW-CARBON FINANCE AND THE SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), mar 21 luglio 2020

12 – 14 August 2020

Online



Time of event

15:00–18:00 (Tokyo time)

Background

Low-carbon finance and investment are essential to the growth of green energy projects that reduce carbon emissions and their negative health impacts, build climate resilient infrastructure, and promote environmental sustainability, in accordance with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Yet, global investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency has declined in the last few years and could slow further while investment in fossil fuels remains dominant.

This ADBI virtual conference will feature research that examines impediments to low-carbon finance such as the lack of unified criteria for investment that advances climate-related SDGs and limited understanding of the fundamentals of low-carbon finance. It will also address common questions about low-carbon finance, including the difference between green and traditional bonds, the extent to which green bond issuance reduces emissions, and policies needed to encourage investment that promotes climate-related SDGs.

Objectives

Explore the role of low-carbon finance and investment in promoting climate-related SDGs

Assess challenges to low-carbon finance growth and policies for addressing them

Participants

Policy makers, think tank researchers, academics, and post-graduate students

Output

Enhanced understanding of low-carbon finance and its importance for promoting climate-related SDGs

Improved policy dialogue and research on related issues

Papers featured during the virtual conference will be considered for publication in a special issue of the journal Finance Research Letters on low-carbon finance and the SDGs

