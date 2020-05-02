sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
VIRTUAL COM GRADUATION

(AGENPARL) – BIDDEFORD AND PORTLAND (MAINE), sab 02 maggio 2020

The UNE College of Osteopathic Medicine Graduation Ceremony honors candidates for the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on Saturday, May 16th, 2020.

The ceremony starts at 3:00 PM. There will be a ceremonial interlude showcasing pictures provided by the COM Class of 2020 starting at 2:30 PM.

The event will be live-streamed for family, friends, and the greater COM Community who are unable to attend the virtual ceremony. Live-stream information will be provided here before the event.

Fonte/Source: https://www.une.edu/calendar/2020/virtual-com-graduation

