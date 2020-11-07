sabato, Novembre 7, 2020
VIRTUAL CAREER FAIR CONNECTS STUDENTS AND POTENTIAL EMPLOYERS

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Career Center (MCC) is hosting a Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, November 18, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., to help connect potential job seekers with employers, an especially important service during the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. UH Mānoa students and alumni will have the opportunity to engage online with employers recruiting for full-time and internship positions.

“Career fairs have been a mainstay in providing students with the opportunity to network and meet a number of employers. Especially during these times, the MCC continues to find ways to keep students connected with employers to learn about evolving careers and workplaces,” said Wendy Sora, MCC director. “We know that the overwhelming majority of students who take time to participate in career fairs find out about career options that they did not know of previously. We look forward to this upcoming virtual career fair using a professional platform that allows for resume uploads and unique employer virtual booths for one to one chats.”

The fair will focus on one-on-one sessions and drop-in group sessions. Pre-registration is required to attend the event, and uploading your resume is encouraged. Attendees are urged to make a virtual appointment with a career counselor at <a or request a resume review prior. Questions can be emailed to <a

Participating employers, ranging from private, government, and non-profit sectors, include:

  • Central Pacific Bank
  • Cumming Corporation
  • Decision Research Corporation
  • Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc.
  • GEICO
  • Hawaiʻi Department of Education
  • Hawaiʻi Gas
  • Hawaiʻi State Legislature – House of Representatives
  • Honolulu Police Department
  • Kamehameha Schools
  • PBS Hawaiʻi
  • Servco Pacific Inc.
  • Sherwin-Williams
  • Techtronic Industries
  • The Plaza Assisted Living
  • U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
  • United States Secret Service
  • University of Hawaiʻi Federal Credit Union
  • USAble Life
  • Xerox Hawaiʻi

Visit the Mānoa Career Center homepage or follow via social media for more details about the Virtual Career Fair.

