VIRTUAL ASSESSMENT CENTER FOR THE START UP! SELECTION PROCESS

The coronavirus crisis affecting all the different areas of our lives. The majority of our employees are currently working from home, as are our recruiters. The entire process has been digitalized at short notice so it would still be possible to continue the application process. Below, we will outline how our virtual assessment center (AC) for the recruitment of new trainees works.

Once you have completed your online application via our job search, the recruiter will have all of the application documents. The applications will continue to be screened as usual. The recruiters check each application and provide the individual candidates with prompt feedback. In doing so, the entire application process will be carried out digitally. The applicant will receive a positive response if they have won us over with their application documents. Around two to four weeks before the assessment center date, they will receive an invitation to our virtual assessment center via email. This email will describe the procedure for the virtual AC and provide the applicant with dial-in data for the appointment. Before the assessment center can begin for the candidates, they will have to undergo a digital test online. The virtual assessment center will take place with a total of around 12 participants split into two groups. One small tip in advance – the cameras of all participants are kept on throughout the entire process so be sure to dress appropriately.

The tasks in the virtual assessment center will not be different to those given when present. The first task is to present a business case which the candidates have prepared in advance. The next task will be handled and presented as a virtual group. After this part of the assessment center, which is held in the morning, the candidates will receive direct confirmation of whether they were successful in the assessment. The participants who have passed will have an interview that afternoon with the recruiter and hiring board department. Each participant will receive individual feedback after the interview, which will naturally also take place digitally.

Just like in previous in-person assessment centers (prior to the coronavirus crisis), each candidate who has won us over during the virtual AC will also receive a offer for a contract of employment from us right away. Either way, there is individual feedback for each person who takes part.

We have already carried out multiple virtual assessment centers over the past few weeks. We are particularly pleased to have received a great deal of positive feedback from the AC participants. It encourages us all the more in the fact that, even in this difficult time, we can adapt ourselves to the current circumstances and guarantee the best possible, most reliable application and selection process for our candidates.

Fonte/Source: https://www.telekom.com/en/blog/careers/article/virtual-assessment-center-for-the-start-up-selection-process-600772