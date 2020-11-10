martedì, Novembre 10, 2020
Home » VIOLENT OFFENDER RELOCATED TO CALGARY

VIOLENT OFFENDER RELOCATED TO CALGARY

by Redazione02

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 10 novembre 2020

On October 11, 2020, the Edmonton Police Service released the following public information and warning regarding the release of a violent offender:

Original release below:

Public information and warning: violent offender released

In the interest of public safety, the Edmonton Police Service is issuing the following warning: Tristan Thom is a convicted violent offender and the Edmonton Police Service believes he poses a significant risk of harm to the community and, as such, believe there is a duty to warn the public.

Thom was recently released from incarceration and is in the Edmonton area. Thom is not bound by any conditions or court order.

Thom is capable of extreme violence, especially under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Thom will resort to violence if he perceives being challenged or shown disrespect by others and violent acts could occur in public or social settings.

The Edmonton Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community. 

Tristan Thom, 22 yrs

Height: 5’ 10”

Weight: 160 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Members of the public are advised that the intent of this process is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures. Releasing this information is NOT intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.

This information is released under the authority of the FOIP Act, RSA 2000, C. F-25, and the common law.

The Calgary Police Service has learned that Thom recently relocated to and now resides in Calgary. This information is being provided to enable members of the public in Calgary to take suitable precautionary measures.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/violent-offender-relocated-to-calgary/

