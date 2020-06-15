lunedì, Giugno 15, 2020
VIOLENT IMAGE

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 15 giugno 2020

Cover

New in Paperback

Violent Image

Insurgent Propaganda and the New Revolutionaries

Neville Bolt

Reviews and Awards

“This is a welcome contribution to the study of the communicative aims of insurgents, war studies, media studies, communication and advertising, and Bolt’s comprehensive body of research and extensive supporting references offer an enriched source of material for the reader and student interested in the subject. The Violent Image is an interesting, informative text that will make readers question how they mediate and narrativise acts of terror in relation to the propaganda of the deed.”–Times Higher Education Supplement

“Bolt is right that images matter in insurgency. The Violent Image is a serious attempt to understand how terrorist propaganda functions in the digital age.”–The National (Dubai)

“Bolt’s book merits high praise for its exceptional scholarship. The author has rigorously examined a complicated, nuanced topic. His research is illuminating and thoughtful, and he offers fine insights. The Violent Image is an outstanding contribution to the literature on how parties use violence for political ends, and the strategic implications of such action.” –James P. Farwell, Survival

“Combining contemporary analyses of political violence, technology and communications/marketing, the book persuasively argues that the 19th-century ‘propaganda of the deed’ has taken a new and visceral turn as insurgent groups struggle with states over memory and meaning.” — Anthropology Review Database

“A lucid, deep, and highly informative analysis of the evolution of political violence. Highly recommended.” — Choice: current reviews for academic libraries

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/violent-image-9780197511671?cc=us&lang=en

