(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 07 febbraio 2020
Food Funct., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: D, Paper
DOI: D, Paper
Zhen-Yu Chen, Yimin Zhao, Zouyan He, Wangjun Hao, Hanyue Zhu, Ning Liang, Jianhui Liu, Zengnan Zhang, Ka Ying Ma, Wen-Sen He, Yan Yang
The present study was to compare the effect of two types of vinegars, Balsamic vinegar of Modena (BV) and Chinese Shanxi vinegar (SV), with acetic acid on plasma cholesterol using…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The present study was to compare the effect of two types of vinegars, Balsamic vinegar of Modena (BV) and Chinese Shanxi vinegar (SV), with acetic acid on plasma cholesterol using…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/p6sKuBzFNUU/C9FO02630D