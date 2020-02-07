(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), ven 07 febbraio 2020

Food Funct., 2020, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: D, Paper

Zhen-Yu Chen, Yimin Zhao, Zouyan He, Wangjun Hao, Hanyue Zhu, Ning Liang, Jianhui Liu, Zengnan Zhang, Ka Ying Ma, Wen-Sen He, Yan Yang

The present study was to compare the effect of two types of vinegars, Balsamic vinegar of Modena (BV) and Chinese Shanxi vinegar (SV), with acetic acid on plasma cholesterol using…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/p6sKuBzFNUU/C9FO02630D