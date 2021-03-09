VIEW: BIDEN’S VISION OFFERS OPPORTUNITY FOR INDIA INC

The Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, issued under authority of the U.S. President on March 3, asserts that U.S., in its international engagements, would “redefine America’s interests in terms of working families’ livelihoods, rather than corporate profits or aggregate national wealth”.

Clearly Joe Biden has absorbed the lesson from the Trump victory in 2016, and the latter having got 74 million votes in 2020, 11 million more than in 2016, despite all the criticism of his polarizing and whimsical behavior and decision making. In the globalization of production and trade, led by US since dissolution of Soviet Union in 1991, US economy benefitted in the aggregate, the elite benefitted, but 30- 40% of the population in the middle saw their wages stagnate, longevity come down, death rates and drug addiction go up. This was the segment drawn to Trump and has largely remained loyal to him since. He continues to dominate the Republican Party, despite his electoral loss, and has raised prospects of a 2024 re- run.