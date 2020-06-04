Vietnam: Vietnam Extends the Use of Glyphosate until June 2021

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 04 giugno 2020

On April 24, 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) issued Circular 06/2020 to extend the use of plant protection products containing glyphosate in Vietnam to June 30, 2021. This Circular takes effect on June 9, 2020, one day prior to the effective date of the previous ban under MARD’s Decision 1186.

