mercoledì, Novembre 18, 2020
Breaking News

USA, ELEZIONI: AGGIORNAMENTO AL 17 NOVEMBRE ORE 3:50 PM ORA LOCALE

SCUOLA: SISTO (FI), DA AZZOLINA SCARICABARILE FUORI DAL MONDO

PARITà SALARIALE: GRIBAUDO (PD), DA CDP RISORSE IMPORTANTI, GOVERNO COLLABORI

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 691 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 593 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 950 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO VII N. 92 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DEL GOVERNO SOTTOPOSTO A PARERE PARLAMENTARE N.…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1961 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl
Image default
Home » VIETNAM SAYS TAIWAN’S FOXCONN STARTS FACTORY TO MAKE DISPLAYS

VIETNAM SAYS TAIWAN’S FOXCONN STARTS FACTORY TO MAKE DISPLAYS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mer 18 novembre 2020 By Khanh Vu
HANOI (Reuters) – Taiwan-based electronics maker Foxconn turned out the first batch of display screens this week at its $26-million factory in Vietnam, the government of the southeast Asian nation said on Wednesday.
Most of the 20,000 screens to be produced each year at the factory in the northern province of Quang Ninh are destined for export, the government said in a statement.
“Foxconn is preparing to expand the project and form a production complex,” it added, saying the plan would make the company the leading exporter in the province.
Reuters could not immediately reach Foxconn to seek comment.
The nation of 96 million has become a key production base for firms such as South Korea’s Samsung Electronics …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/vietnam-says-taiwans-foxconn-starts-factory-make-displays/10734

Post collegati

VIETNAM SAYS TAIWAN’S FOXCONN STARTS FACTORY TO MAKE DISPLAYS

Redazione

UTILITIES, TESLA, UBER CREATE U.S. LOBBYING GROUP FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE INDUSTRY

Redazione

BITCOIN HITS NEARLY THREE-YEAR PEAK, HOMES IN ON RECORD

Redazione

DAIMLER TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION ENGINES WITH CHINA’S GEELY

Redazione

APPLE, CHARGEPOINT TEAM UP ON ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING INFO

Redazione

TIKTOK EXPANDS FEATURES TO GIVE PARENTS MORE CONTROL OF THEIR TEENAGERS’ ACCOUNTS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More