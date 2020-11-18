VIETNAM SAYS TAIWAN’S FOXCONN STARTS FACTORY TO MAKE DISPLAYS

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mer 18 novembre 2020 By Khanh Vu

HANOI (Reuters) – Taiwan-based electronics maker Foxconn turned out the first batch of display screens this week at its $26-million factory in Vietnam, the government of the southeast Asian nation said on Wednesday.

Most of the 20,000 screens to be produced each year at the factory in the northern province of Quang Ninh are destined for export, the government said in a statement.

“Foxconn is preparing to expand the project and form a production complex,” it added, saying the plan would make the company the leading exporter in the province.

Reuters could not immediately reach Foxconn to seek comment.

The nation of 96 million has become a key production base for firms such as South Korea’s Samsung Electronics …

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/vietnam-says-taiwans-foxconn-starts-factory-make-displays/10734